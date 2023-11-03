Don Surber
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Our children are not for sale
Federal bureaucrats bribe states to promote LGBT
13 hrs ago
83
Share this post
Our children are not for sale
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
95
Democraticide
The Squad is the face of a party too diverse to survive
Nov 2
121
Share this post
Democraticide
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
129
World War Obama
His envy of Donald Trump has unleashed hell on Earth
Nov 1
162
Share this post
World War Obama
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
169
October 2023
The rise of MAGA Mike
Democrats are helping a Republican — again
Oct 31
123
Share this post
The rise of MAGA Mike
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
190
Fight the war already, Israel
The way you stop terrorism is to make it cost too much
Oct 30
100
Share this post
Fight the war already, Israel
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
201
Highlights of the week
All hail the new Speaker, what's-his-name
Oct 28
114
Share this post
Highlights of the week
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
145
Of course Harvard supports terrorism
But the school's always been a hotbed of bigotry
Oct 27
101
Share this post
Of course Harvard supports terrorism
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
195
No time for DeSantis
President Trump's second term needs him, though
Oct 26
99
Share this post
No time for DeSantis
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
176
404 Journalism
An anti-Semitic press lies to destroy Israel
Oct 25
115
Share this post
404 Journalism
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
120
While we're at it, let 10-year-olds drive
Supreme Court just may stop the tranny surgery fad
Oct 24
93
Share this post
While we're at it, let 10-year-olds drive
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
157
The Nazis are winning
Society accepts and promotes anti-Semitism again
Oct 23
120
Share this post
The Nazis are winning
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
189
Highlights of the news
ITEM 1: Insider reported, “U.S. troops are making their way to the coast of Israel as the US continues to reiterate its support for the Middle Eastern…
Oct 21
99
Share this post
Highlights of the news
donsurber.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
157
© 2023 Don Surber
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts