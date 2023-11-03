Don Surber

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Our children are not for sale
Federal bureaucrats bribe states to promote LGBT
95
Democraticide
The Squad is the face of a party too diverse to survive
129
World War Obama
His envy of Donald Trump has unleashed hell on Earth
169
October 2023
The rise of MAGA Mike
Democrats are helping a Republican — again
190
Fight the war already, Israel
The way you stop terrorism is to make it cost too much
201
Highlights of the week
All hail the new Speaker, what's-his-name
145
Of course Harvard supports terrorism
But the school's always been a hotbed of bigotry
195
No time for DeSantis
President Trump's second term needs him, though
176
404 Journalism
An anti-Semitic press lies to destroy Israel
120
While we're at it, let 10-year-olds drive
Supreme Court just may stop the tranny surgery fad
157
The Nazis are winning
Society accepts and promotes anti-Semitism again
189
Highlights of the news
ITEM 1: Insider reported, “U.S. troops are making their way to the coast of Israel as the US continues to reiterate its support for the Middle Eastern…
157
© 2023 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing