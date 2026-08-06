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Groomers lose in Florida court
There is no First Amendment right for pedophiles to recruit children
22 hrs ago
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42
Marxists v. Muslims
The next American civil war may not involve any Americans
Aug 5
286
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52
It’s the candidates, stupid
Democrats nominated the creepy and the kooky, mysterious and spooky. They’re all together ooky.
Aug 4
261
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46
The plastic straw man argument
Communists: Making life miserable for the middle class one mandate at a time.
Aug 3
254
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34
Heaven and hell
A Saturday Night special.
Aug 1
260
71
29
Highlights of the week
Trannies belong in cars not women’s sports.
Aug 1
238
167
35
July 2026
DNC is broke
Its financial situation is as bankrupt as its communist ideas
Jul 31
254
209
32
Omertà
Fully pardoned Fauci took the Fifth to protect someone else
Jul 30
352
333
54
What a trillion dollars buys
The absolute worst foreign policy was opening trade to Red China
Jul 29
297
184
39
Diary of a felon named Fauci
What conservatives suspected in 2020 was absolutely true.
Jul 28
346
271
62
Journalism 2026
Any time President Trump gives a speech, it must be described as rambling.
Jul 27
308
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47
Highlights of the week
ITEM 1: Congressman Brandon Gill asked the head of the Smithsonian: Are you now or have you ever been polite?
Jul 25
251
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