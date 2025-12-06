Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter Bindner's avatar
Walter Bindner
14h

When the Senator asked Mr. Isaacman if he paid Mr Musk to take him into space, his reply should have been “ I also paid him to bring me back”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
14h

Item 10

Jake Tapper is really quite stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
201 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture