A billion-dollar scandal in Minnesota has solved the puzzle of why Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her running mate. It wasn’t because she was drunk (although she was). It wasn’t because he is the only national politician who is dumber than she (although he is). It wasn’t because he is a Chairman Xi-approved communist (although he is).

Follow the money.

Kamala picked Tampon Tim because he is a loyal soldier who does what the capos tell him to do. He is FJB without the senility. He is Rip Taylor without the confetti. Walz has turned his head while taxpayers coughed at least a billion dollars in to the coffers of the people who have turned Minnesota into Somalia West.

The New York Times reported:

Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora [aka, invaders] as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided. Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors. Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack.

The crime doesn’t bother the holier-than-thou Times. The fact that Democrats might lose the governorship does.

Oh and there’s this:

Many Somali Americans in Minnesota say the fraud has damaged the reputation of their entire community, around 80,000 people, at a moment when their political and economic standing was on the rise.

I agree.

The Somali Scandal shouldn’t damage their reputation; the scandal should obliterate it completely. Kick them all out because offering them refuge was repaid in fraud, deception and theft.

The paper did get to the heart of the problem:

The episode has raised broader questions for some residents about the sustainability of Minnesota’s Scandinavian-modeled system of robust safety net programs bankrolled by high taxes. That system helped create an environment that drew immigrants to the state over many decades, including tens of thousands of Somali refugees after their country descended into civil war in the 1990s.

Scandinavian countries are similarly milked by invaders from other Muslim strongholds. It is very obvious that Western politicians from King Charles III collected money to open the gates of city after city after city. Long before Mamdani left Uganda for NYC, Muslims polluted our political streams.

NYT said:

In one case, hundreds of providers were reimbursed for assistance they claimed to have provided to people at risk for homelessness, though federal authorities said services weren’t provided. The program’s annual cost ballooned to more than $104 million last year, the authorities said, from a budgeted projection of $2.6 million when it began in 2020. Two of eight people charged in the scenario have pleaded guilty; six others have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

This happens when you just throw money at problems. Democrats have perfected it. Find or create a problem. Sell the public on getting the core issue. Throw money at allies who will get to the core issue. Watch the problem grow.

Consider the Department of Education. 45 years later not only are public schools worse, they are overstaffed with the most expensive morons in memory.

Trump is pulling the temporary protection for 700 Somalian refugees living in Minnesota, in part because of the scandal. In an earlier story, NYT said the status typically lasts 18 months.

We started taking in Somalians 34 years ago in 1991.

The White House responded on Monday with a post:

President Donald J. Trump is right: Minnesota has become “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” where “refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State.” Nowhere is that more evident than the shocking fraud scandal that took place under the incompetence of deeply disturbed Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, in which 78 of the 86 individuals charged so far are of Somali ancestry.

Democrats allowed a $1+ billion heist to take place. Dozens of individuals — largely of East African descent — looted taxpayers out of over $1 billion that was intended for child food assistance in what amounted to the country’s largest pandemic relief fraud scheme.

The fraud involved a massive, complex network of nonprofits and affiliates, largely run through the Somali community. Nonprofits tied to the Somali community claimed to have fed tens of thousands of non-existent hungry children, claimed to have provided services to non-existent homeless, and claimed to have provided therapy for non-existent autistic Somali children. Kickbacks were paid, lavish lifestyles were funded, and money was sent overseas — some of it even allegedly funneled to a terror group.

The massive scandal unfolded on Walz’s watch — and he did absolutely nothing about it. All enforcement has been at the federal — not state — level. In fact, the state’s cowardly Democrat officials were “reluctant” to act — “tolerating, if not tacitly allowing, the fraud” and ignoring whistleblowers — to avoid “political backlash among the Somali community” and accusations of racism.

President Trump is taking action. The Trump Administration is terminating Temporary Protected Status for Somalis, indefinitely halting migration from third-world countries, reexamining green cards for every alien from every country of concern, pausing all asylum decisions, and more — all as part of its relentless effort to ensure migrants that remain are a net positive on our society.

* * *

Benny Johnson is perplexed. He tweeted:

Can you believe the Democrats really looked at Tim Walz and said, “Yeah, he’d make a great Vice President.” He can’t even manage his own state without massive fraud running rampant.

Au contraire. He managed his state the way Democrats like it—the Cook County way.

How to restore the lost billion dollars stolen and laundered is a mystery to me but one mystery has been solved: That’s why Kamala picked Walz.

