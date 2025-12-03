Kristie Noem tweeted, “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

Good thing for Congress that it isn’t a country.

The full tweet:

I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies. Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.

Is there any American patriot who can possibly disagree with her statement?

For two decades, Democrats and RINOs have refused to uphold our immigration laws—undermining the rule of law and the notion that no one is above the law. Ha!

20 million illegal aliens are above the law. Democrats put them up in luxury hotels—run by donor hoteliers—giving them stipends that were larger than Social Security checks and free health care. The American people complain to no avail. The elitists in the media sneer that we are deplorable racists and Islamophobic.

Conservatives stopped caring what they call us because we refuse to be defined by people who believe a man can get pregnant.

America is full up. It is closing time for Chinese spies, Somalian fraudsters, Mexican welfare queens, Haitian cat eaters, Afghanistan assassins, Muslim terrorists, European anti-Semites, Venezuelan drug-runners, Nigerian princes, Palestinian protesters and filthy French fifth columnists. This is America’s last call for alcohol. Like the bartender always says, you don’t have to go home, but you just can’t stay here.

Putting Somalians in Minnesota is like putting Eskimos in the desert. Neither group belongs in those environments.

FDR lied when he addressed the Daughters of the American Revolution as fellow immigrants. None of them were because like Roosevelt, their people had been in America since at least the 18th century. FDR’s ancestry predates New York as Claes Maartenszen van Rosenvelt was a founder of New Amsterdam.

My sister traced our family’s roots to the Mayflower. The first Surber arrived a century later. My mother’s great-grandparents arrived in the second half of the 19th century.

Free people cleared the land, built the farms, built the towns and with the Lord’s help created the greatest nation on Earth. Yes there were slaves, but most were house staff and farm laborers. They picked cotton. Free men built the railroads.

Those ancestors who were not from Africa came from the First World, not the Third. Grok said, “Nearly 100% of the slaves freed after the Civil War (1865) were American-born”—making them and their descendants First Worlders.

Today’s immigrants—legal and illegal—do include workers of this there is no doubt.

But the price of cheap labor is enormous in that it leaves middle class Americans without work. Paying people under the table in the Home Depot parking lot to do work undermines the law.

Illegals overcrowd the schools, which the education system encourages because it funds schools by head count, not merit. In fact, under George Bush’s No Child Left Behind Act, taxpayers rewarded failing schools.

Democrats and their puppet president FJB opened the border on Inauguration Day 2021. They gave commercial driver licenses to people who do not speak our language and signed them up to vote.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Noem said, “I looked into Minnesota and their visa fraud. 50% of them are fraudulent, which means that whacko Gov. Walz either is an IDIOT or did it on PURPOSE! I think HE’S BOTH.

“Fraudulent visa applications signed up for government programs took hundreds of billions of dollars from the taxpayers and we’re going to remove them and we’re going to get our money BACK!”

As the walls are closing in on Somalians in Minnesota, the Walz is crying out, “We welcome support in investigating and prosecuting crime. But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem.”

Tampon Tim linked a New York Times story that said, “The Trump administration is launching an intensive immigration enforcement operation primarily targeting hundreds of undocumented Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, according to an official with knowledge of the operation and documents obtained by The New York Times.”

How dare President Trump go after lawbreakers!

The New York Times is outraged by the violence of immigrants not because they kill or rape American but because President Trump wants to deport them.

In a article with a link to its Spanish version of another story, NYT reported, “The shooting of two National Guard members by a gunman identified by the authorities as an Afghan national has set off an especially intense level of fury in President Trump and a new push to step up his anti-immigration policies.”

The story declared:

On Friday, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a statement that his agency had “halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.” On the same day, the State Department announced that it was halting visas for Afghans, including those who had helped the United States during the war in their country.

The murderer of National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom helped the CIA in the Afghanistan War. People who betray their homeland are not trustworthy, which is why NYT is about as trustworthy as an Afghani who worked for the CIA.

As for Noem’s tweet, NYT’s report on Monday said:

It was not immediately clear what countries could be targeted by such a ban, or how broad it would be, and Mr. Trump would have the final say. The president reposted Ms. Noem’s statement on his own social media account later Monday night, without offering any comment. Ms. Noem’s statement, which demonized immigrants as “foreign invaders,” came amid a wider crackdown on legal pathways of immigration after the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., by a gunman identified by the authorities as an Afghan national last week. Afghanistan is already on a list of 12 countries, primarily in Africa and the Middle East, that Mr. Trump instituted a travel ban on in June.

They are invaders.

And it is odd that NYT called the legal resident alien who killed Specialist Beckstrom an Afghanistan national after months of calling an illegal alien from El Salvador a Maryland Man.

CNN reported:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is recommending that the Trump administration’s travel ban list include between 30 to 32 countries, marking an increase from the current list of 19 countries, according to a source familiar with the matter. Nationals of countries on the travel ban list face restrictions on travel to the United States. The source said the list could continue to expand based on ongoing assessments, but it is unclear which countries are being added to the list — and when they’ll be announced.

Why stop at 32?

The situation reminds me of a joke, which I will greatly clean up. A Trump supporter was in Martha’s Vineyard to fix someone’s Oldsmobile Delmont 88. The project took more time because he had to drain the car before working on it. The mechanic had to stay overnight. Looking for something to read, he happened by an elitist book boutique.

He went inside the store and asked the clerk if he had Trump’s new book on immigration.

The clerk said, “Get the Heck Out of Here and Don’t You Ever Come Back.”

He said, “Yes. That’s the one. Do you have it in paperback?”

