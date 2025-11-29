ITEM 1: Matt Drudge shouted, “A TARIFF THANKSGIVING—TURKEY PRICE UP 24%.”

Who wants to tell him that turkeys don’t come from Turkey?

ITEM 2: Via the New York Post, officials disqualified the winner of the World’s Strongest Woman competition because HE’S A MAN, BABY!

Say it loud, I’m transphobic and proud.

ITEM 3: Vice reported, “Rare Tusked Whale Found Alive for the First Time. Scientists Shot It.”

Good. We don’t need their kind hanging ’round here.

ITEM 4: ABC tweeted, “Domesticated cats may have arrived in the West much later than previously thought, according to new research.”

They play clean as country water. Well, the ones in Nashville do.

ITEM 5: CNN reported, “When three octogenarian nuns fled their nursing home and broke back into their former convent in Salzburg, Austria, they became overnight stars.”

It’s nice that Julie Andrews, Sally Fields and Whoopi Goldberg are back home again.

ITEM 6: CBS News tweeted, “The growing popularity of Korean fried chicken reflects a greater familiarity with Korean culture. But its origins can be traced back to African American soldiers fighting in the Korean War.”

Savannah’s Insights tweeted, “Asians have been frying chicken longer than the U.S. has been a country. Fried chicken under the name of Pogye existed in the early Joseon dynasty and was already a form of cooking in the 15th century.”

Great job, Bari Weiss. Some rando on Twitter with 29,300 followers just called out your network’s racism.

ITEM 7: Al Jazeera reported, “U.S. will charge non-residents $100 to visit its most popular national parks.”

This land is our land, and this land ain’t your land

From California to the New York Island

From the Redwood Forest to the Gulf Stream Waters

This land was made for me not you

And that’s Gulf of America, Jose.

ITEM 8: The Conservative Brief reported, “The Democratic National Committee has secured a substantial loan in preparation for next year’s midterm elections, as the party struggles with leadership and has little to demonstrate for its government shutdown efforts. On Thursday, Politico reported on a filing the party made with the Federal Election Commission concerning the $15 million loan.”

Looks like Schumer shut down donations to the DNC, too.

ITEM 9: The Daily Mail reported, “DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal who came to U.S. during botched 2021 withdrawal.”

Keep praying for Andrew Wolfe, 24, and the family of the late Sarah Beckstrom, 20. She was young, green-eyed and patriotic. The parents of both have suffered the worst week of their lives. Prayers up.

No, I do not know them. They’re from the other side of the state.

ITEM 10: Bill Kristol tweeted during the surrender of Afghanistan on August 16, 2021, “Almost every Afghan refugee will turn out to be so much better an American than Charlie Kirk.”

Kristol’s father should have worn a rubber that night.

ITEM 11: The Rupert Murdoch Wall Street Journal said in an editorial, Afghanistan refugees “shouldn’t be blamed for the violent act of one man. Collective punishment of all Afghans in the U.S. won’t make America safer and it might embitter more against the United States.”

As if 20 years of bombing the heck out of Afghanistan didn’t already do that.

ITEM 12: The Jeff Bezos Washington Post said, “The National Guard’s presence in the capital has been controversial since it began this summer. But blaming their presence for provoking this monstrous act is inappropriate. The Guard has helped reduce and deter violent crime and is far from menacing. At worst, deploying soldiers to pick up trash is a poor use of resources. President Donald Trump’s decision to call up 500 additional Guard members to patrol D.C. is a symbolic gesture, not a prelude to fascism.”

Oh goodness. Someone in DC admits to having crime in the city.

ITEM 13: The Hill reported, “The Trump administration said it would reexamine green cards linked to 19 countries. A June memo from the White House listed 19 countries of concern with entry restrictions: Afghanistan, Burma, Burundi, Chad, Cuba, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Yemen.”

Ilhan Omar hardest hit.

We hope.

ITEM 14: NBC reported, “Poll: In a dramatic shift, Americans no longer see four-year college degrees as worth the cost.”

Student loans made college expensive. DEI made college stupid. A.I. made college obsolete.

ITEM 15: The New Yorker tweeted, “Orville Etoria, a Jamaican national who’d lived in New York for nearly 50 years, was shackled and put on an ICE flight to Eswatini. ‘It helped me imagine how the slaves might have felt, going to another land in shackles and chains,’ he said.”

About that “who lived in New York for nearly 50 years.” Chris Arnade pointed out, “27 of those years were spent in Sing Sing for a murder conviction.”

ITEM 16: The New York Times peddled this same story two months ago—after peddling the same type of story earlier about a convicted kidnapper.

Hey, journalists, why is your occupation the only group more incompetent than Civil Service?

ITEM 17: The Daily Mail reported, “San Francisco immigration judge bursts into tears as she is fired mid-hearing.”

Buried in Paragraph 8: she was one of nearly 100 immigrant’s lawyers that Biden appointed that Trump fired as immigration judges.

ITEM 18: ABC reported, “West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice agrees to pay more than $5 million in unpaid taxes.”

Jumbo Jim is doing this all wrong. He entered Congress as a billionaire. No, no, no. You enter Congress to become rich, not the other way around.

ITEM 19: Claire McCaskill, D-Lost Senate Seat, tweeted, “Last time I looked the Uniform Code of Military Justice REQUIRES that an unlawful order be disobeyed. What exactly is the problem with a decorated veteran and U.S. senator saying that out loud?”

Last time I looked the penalty for sedition is execution. What is wrong with an assassination survivor and commander-in-chief saying that out loud?

ITEM 20: Trump pardoned two turkeys on Tuesday and said, “The turkeys being pardoned today go by the names Gobble and Waddle. When I first saw their pictures, I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy, but then I realized I would never pardon those two people.”

He also said, “Sleepy Joe Biden used an autopen last year for the Turkey Pardon so I have determined that last year’s Turkey Pardons are totally invalid. We have located last year’s turkeys, Peach and Blossom, and they were on their way to be processed but I have stopped that journey and I am officially pardoning them and they will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Good because Peach and Blossom paid good money to Hunter to get those pardons.

ITEM 21: Brian Stelter tweeted, “The NYT produced a seemingly undeniable report on Trump showing signs of aging. The story was data-driven, almost clinical, proving that Americans see Trump ‘less than they used to’ and that ‘his battery shows signs of wear.’”

Western Lensman tweeted, “Brian Stelter, 2024: Let explain to you why the real Biden videos you’re seeing are Cheap Fakes. The White House says so.”

Mister Potato Head’s losing streak just hit triple digits.

ITEM 22: President Trump tweeted, “The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.

“Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business! At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony.

“Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Reagan fought racism in South Africa and was cheered. Trump fights racism in South Africa and he is jeered.

ITEM 23: James Surowiecki of The Atlantic wrote, “Trump Doesn’t Understand Inflation.”

A writer in a dying industry knows money better than a billionaire just like Stevie Wonder knows driving better than Mario Andretti.

ITEM 24: The New York Times reported, “The last pending criminal prosecution against President Trump was dismissed by a judge in Georgia, effectively ending efforts to hold Trump criminally responsible for attempts to overturn the 2020 election.”

Ding, dong, the witch hunt’s dead. Which witch hunt? The Fani one.

ITEM 25: Politico reported, “Pete Hegseth is a no-show in Ukraine. That suits the White House just fine.”

Lloyd Austin was a no-show at the Pentagon for months at a time. No one noticed.

ITEM 26: Euro News reported, “Namibian politician Adolf Hitler Uunona has retained his seat in his small northern constituency yet again despite his controversial name.”

Poland is on red alert.

ITEM 27: Disney/ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on running for president said, “I’m thinking about, yo, we the ones that gotta live in the streets. I want it so me, you and everybody could have a party. Me, you and everybody could live our lives under normal circumstances and just enjoy our sh*t! ... I know that I will resonate.”

Grok said, “Stephen A. Smith lives in North Caldwell, a small borough in Essex County, New Jersey. His primary residence is a 7,232-square-foot mansion located at 50 Beachmont Terrace.”

His town is 1.3% black.

ITEM 28: CBS reported, “Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak resigns after home raided by anti-corruption officials.”

The extra Y in Zelenskyy now stands for You’re going to jail.

ITEM 29: Zero Hedge reported, “This Is The Income Needed To Join The Top 1% In Every State.”

The amounts ranged from $1,056,996 in Connecticut to $5.92 in West Virginia. Turning in soda bottles for deposits makes you a king in Poca.

ITEM 30: CBS tweeted, “President Trump has lashed out at several female reporters who have asked him questions or written critically of him in recent weeks, calling them ugly, stupid, and piggy.”

Solution? Stop sending unattractive, low-IQ fatties to the White House.

ITEM 31: Newsweek reported, “Russia Unable to Send Astronauts to Space for First Time Since 1961.”

No problem. Trump sent Putin a Russian translation of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

FINALLY, on Thanksgiving, Gabe Wasylko made me homesick.

Lake effect snow is the best.

