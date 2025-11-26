Don Surber

MLR
7h

Some things look better in the retropectascope than they actually were at the time.

John A. Barnes
6hEdited

For those who adore "Imagine," I like to remind them that Lennon wrote several other, well, less-than-pacifist lyrics.

In addition to "Run for Your Life," there's this one from "Getting Better:"

"I used to be cruel to my woman, I beat her, and kept her apart from the things that she loved."

Then there's:

"Happiness is a warm gun, momma (bang, bang, shoot, shoot) When I hold you in my arms (ooh, oh, yeah) And I feel my finger on your trigger (ooh, oh, yeah)...."

Yeah, yeah, I know. Lennon supposedly apologized for all this later in his life and said his public pacifism was a way of "making up" for his violent personal behavior. To me, he was just another hypocritical leftist who lived according to the philosophy of Lucy Van Pelt: "I love humanity. It's people I can't stand."

