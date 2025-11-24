Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
9h

Trump is a master. He took Mamdani and that obsequious plastered phony smile of his, wrapped him in a Trump hug and showed everyone in the country exactly who the democrats are, and who their leader is-a smug, entitled Ugandan whose family is worth millions and who lives in a rent controlled apartment in the most expensive city in the country. The let them eat cake version of today’s communist takeover of America, Mamdani. And now, Trump made it known, he is Mamdani’s daddy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
ZRegime's avatar
ZRegime
9h

I’m 67 and CANNOT see myself EVER visiting NYC AGAIN. Wife and I went in April 2002 and had a GREAT time, but those days are long gone…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
219 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture