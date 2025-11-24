I don’t know who George is, but J.B. White does and he reposted this tweet from George:

Why are people on the right surprised that President Trump can be vicious to people but also nice to them? Was he supposed to start throwing punches at Mamdani? Some years back, he let RFK Jr. fly on his private jet while RFK was literally in court suing him. His current Vice President was his biggest hater at one point. Trump has always been cordial with his enemies. That trait has made him a successful businessman & a unique statesman.

That was a swell assessment of Mamdani’s White House visit on Friday. Others say Trump is trying to make the mayor-elect of New York the face of the Democrat Party. Considering how well Bernie Sanders did in the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, maybe Mamdani already is.

Certainly that is the fear of Obama, who hastily met with 30 freshmen House Democrats on Thursday instead of attending Dick Cheney’s funeral.

Politico reported:

The former president continued, describing a similar sense of despair in 2004 that Democrats felt after 2024 when President Donald Trump swept all seven battleground states and decisively beat former Vice President Kamala Harris. But it ultimately turned out well for Democrats two decades ago, Obama said. “And two years later, Nancy Pelosi was the first woman speaker of the House of Representatives. And four years later, somehow, I ended up being president. The reason I tell you that is not for you to, you know, feel complacent,” he said. “It’s to indicate that the work that you are doing right now, the investment you’re making, the focus that you’re applying, the issues that you are developing, the interactions that you’re having with your constituencies. All that is creating the momentum and the opportunity for change.”

Not mentioned by Politico was the pancaking of Schumer’s Shutdown To Nowhere, which went on for 6 weeks and achieved nothing but frustration. The party is split into two groups: Those who want to implement socialism gradually and those who want to implement it yesterday.

Trump isn’t the only Republican noticing the blood in the water. Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, R-Little Havana, finally got a vote on her anti-socialism resolution, which passed 285-98.

That’s anti-socialism, not just anti-communism.

No Republicans opposed the resolution and 86 Democrats supported it. Of course, 98 Democrats opposed the resolution because they support socialism, which as the resolution pointed out leads to communism.

Salazar was born 64 years ago in Miami to a couple of refugees from Castro’s communist takeover of Cuba. She became a broadcast journalist working for Univision and later Telemundo. In 1995, she scored what is believed to be the only one-on-one interview of Castro by a Spanish-speaking journalist.

Her resolution says:

Whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has, time and time again, collapsed into communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships; Whereas socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide; Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolás Maduro; Whereas tens of millions died in the Bolshevik Revolution, at least 10,000,000 people were sent to the gulags in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and millions more starved in the Terror-Famine (Holodomor) in Ukraine; Whereas between 15,000,000 and 55,000,000 people starved to death in the wake of famine and devastation caused by the Great Leap Forward in China; Whereas the socialist experiment in Cambodia led to the killing fields in which over a million people were gruesomely murdered; Whereas up to 3,500,000 people have starved in North Korea, dividing a land of freedom from a land of destitution; Whereas the Castro regime in Cuba expropriated the land of Cuban farmers and the businesses of Cuban entrepreneurs, stealing their possessions and their livelihoods, and exiling millions with nothing but the clothes on their backs; Whereas the implementation of socialism in Venezuela has turned a once-prosperous country into a failed State with the highest rate of inflation in the world; Whereas President Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, wrote, “To take from one, because it is thought that his own industry and that of his fathers has acquired too much, in order to spare to others, who, or whose fathers have not exercised equal industry and skill, is to violate arbitrarily the first principle of association, the guarantee to every one of a free exercise of his industry, and the fruits acquired by it”; Whereas President James Madison, the “Father of the Constitution”, wrote that it “is not a just government, nor is property secure under it, where the property which a man has in his personal safety and personal liberty, is violated by arbitrary seizures of one class of citizens for the service of the rest”; and Whereas the United States was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed: Now, therefore, be it Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States. Passed the House of Representatives November 21, 2025.

The resolution left out the most notorious socialist leader ever, Adolf Hitler of the National Socialist Party (Nazi) of Germany.

Denouncing socialism is one small step for the country, one giant headache for the Democrats.

Maxine Waters bitched during the debate, “I wish we were here on the House floor this morning debating solutions that would reduce grocery bills, lower housing costs, end Trump’s tariffs strangling American small businesses and manufacturers, solve the Republican health care crisis, or any legislation that allows Americans to afford to live through the catastrophic economic policies of Trump and the Republicans.

“But, instead of doing the work our constituents desperately want us to do, Republicans in the House have chosen once again to advance a resolution under the guise of denouncing ‘socialism.’ Let me be clear, this resolution is an embarrassing distraction from the complete and total failure of the Trump administration to deliver actual results for the American people.”

Cry harder.

Mind you, the vote was held while Mamdani was in the White House.

By the way, his call to charge white people the highest property taxes is just an acknowledgement of the obvious. White neighborhoods have the highest property values because they are safer, cleaner and better kept than other neighborhoods.

