The New York Times had another heart-breaking story about poor scared immigrants worried that the mean old ICE will send them back. This time, the concerns are by legal aliens who are from Afghanistan.

Biden brought them to America by the thousand in his frenzy to surrender Afghanistan a month ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. There was no way he was going to patiently negotiate with the Taliban for a peaceful transition of power.

The Biden White House assured America that it vetted the Afghans during the hectic withdrawal. It’s amazing that a government that takes months to fulfill a simple Freedom of Information Act request can somehow instantly do background checks on thousands of people halfway across the world in another language.

It is almost as if Democrats don’t care about national security.

One of those totally vetted Afghans shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington. The media blamed President Donald John Trump instead of the assailant. Typical.

Late Thursday, Kristi Noem announced “ICE and Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Jaan Shah Safi, an Afghan national who entered the United States under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, who provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K). He also provided weapons to his father who is a commander of a militia group in Afghanistan.”

Noem misspelled the name. Under Biden it was Operation Allah Welcome.

In light of such incidents, NYT told the tale of Obaidullah Durani, a fighter pilot who had been trained by U.S. forces, according to Durani.

He is one of 200,000 Afghan refugees in the country.

NYT reported:

Allowed to enter the United States through a special program for people who worked with American forces, Mr. Durani settled in Arizona, with his infant daughter and toddler son. He had never changed a diaper in his life, he said, but he was now a single father juggling parenting with delivery jobs. Yet he felt safe in the United States and hopeful that the family would eventually be reunited. That all changed with the deadly attack on National Guard members last week in Washington, D.C., which authorities say was carried out by a 29-year-old Afghan man. Following the attack, President Trump directed his administration to suspend all Afghan immigration cases and immigration agents have been ordered to track down nearly 2,000 Afghans who have what are known as final deportation orders but are not in detention. That threatens the lives built by the Duranis and thousands of other Afghan families in the United States. Mr. Trump has seized on the shooting to intensify his broader anti-immigration campaign, and he has sought to depict the attack and the man charged, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as evidence of a dangerously broken system he inherited from President Biden.

NYT’s argument is that this is group punishment, which is odd coming from a paper that still holds every conservative personally responsible for the Oklahoma bombing of 30 years ago.

As for Trump seizing the shooting, he did the same thing 10 years ago when Islamic terrorists shot 40 people at a Christmas Party in San Bernardino, killing 16. Maybe we should declare a worldwide war on Islamic terrorists or something.

Meanwhile, press tributes to Specialist Sarah Beckstrom are rare. She is the soldier Lakanwal shot and killed in cold blood. A press that canonized a junkie named George Floyd ignores a tragic victim of immigrant terrorism.

How difficult is it for the New York Times to send a reporter to West Virginia to talk to people who knew Specialist Beckstrom?

Oh wait. I forgot about Jayson Blair’s coverage of Jessica Lynch. Strike that idea.

AP did send Regina Garcia Cano to Venezuela to interview the families and friends of some of the 83 narco-terrorists the U.S. Navy has eliminated since September 2.

AP sobbed, “In dozens of interviews in villages on Venezuela’s breathtaking northeastern coast, from which some of the boats departed, residents and relatives told Garcia Cano the dead men had indeed been running drugs but were not narco-terrorists, as alleged by the Trump administration, or leaders of a cartel or gang.”

To be fair, AP did do a profile story on Specialist Beckstrom but the story on the narco-terrorists was a tad much.

The media is casting shade—and spreading outright lies—about the Navy blowing away speedboats carrying drugs from Venezuela.

The situation was best expressed in this meme from Twitter.

Democrats are more concerned about drug runners than they are our military personnel. In the words of Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, “Most narcotraffickers are not in those boats. They pay people to do that… It’s the way they make money.”

I prefer the take of Congressman Dan Crenshaw: “I can’t recall any time in my history of doing counterterrorism operations where we strike a group, whether that’s a building or a boat or a vehicle, and then we were, like, ‘Oh, well, there’s survivors. We have to go. We can’t kill them.’ Of course we killed them.”

But Senator John Kennedy had the kill shot: “The last few days have been surreal. Many of my Democratic colleagues, some Republicans, they’ve been acting like Jack Nicholson in The Shining. I mean, they’re just hysterical. They’ve clearly exceeded the limits of their meds. They’re running around, they call the president a warmonger, they call the Secretary of War a war criminal. They’re out of control.”

The story of the Navy circling back and killing survivors of a missile attack is a fiction worthy of Jayson Blair, Jen Psaki or the fellow who wrote Howard Hughes diary.

AP was forced to report on Thursday:

A Navy admiral told lawmakers Thursday that there was no “kill them all” order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but grave questions and concerns remain as Congress scrutinizes an attack that killed two survivors of an initial strike on an alleged drug boat in international waters near Venezuela. Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley “was very clear that he was given no such order, to give no quarter or to kill them all,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, as he exited a classified briefing. While Cotton, R-Ark., defended the attack, Democrats who were also briefed and saw video of the survivors being killed questioned the Trump administration’s rationale and said the boat strike was deeply concerning. “The order was basically: Destroy the drugs, kill the 11 people on the boat,” said Washington Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. Smith, who is demanding further investigation, said the survivors were “basically two shirtless people clinging to the bow of a capsized and inoperable boat, drifting in the water.” Lawmakers want a full accounting after The Washington Post reported that Bradley on Sept. 2 ordered an attack on the survivors to comply with a directive from Hegseth to “kill everybody.” Legal experts say the attack amounts to a crime if the survivors were targeted.

If.

Democrats and their pets in the media care more about refugees and drug runners than they do Americans. It’s a sad world that nearly half the American people agree. It’s the battered wife syndrome.

