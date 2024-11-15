The speed with which President Trump has appointed Cabinet members takes my breath away. By my count, he is up to 6 after adding Matt Gaetz as AG and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday night.

Oh wait a second. On Thursday, he named RFK Jr. as his head of Health and Human Services. As Will Chamberlain tweeted, “God forbid we let RFK Jr. be in charge of HHS, otherwise he might do something crazy like fund experimental gain-of-function research in Chinese laboratories and cause a global pandemic.”

I believe that is called sarcasm. Readers know that I am a stranger to such a concept.

And then Trump made it 8 by picking ex-Georgia congressman Doug Collins to run the VA.

Make that 9. Just before my bedtime last night, The Calvin Coolidge Project tweeted, “President Trump has announced that Doug Burgum will be his Interior Secretary.”

At this point 8 years ago, Trump had appointed no one. He was waiting for recommendations from the Republican Establishment.

Trump has created a No RINO Zone for this administration. The speed this time reflects the quality of the appointments. MAGA is a magnet for heroes and he has embraced them all.

However, the Senate must confirm his appointments to his Cabinet. No problem. The final paragraph in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution reads:

The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune agreed to call a recess to let Trump’s appointees start their jobs immediately. On Inauguration Day, Vice President JD Vance as President of the Senate, can call a recess. Trump then appoints Gaetz and company. Formal confirmation can come later.

The deal likely was cut during the campaign because at one rally with Gaetz on stage, Trump announced they had a secret they would divulge after the election.

This Cabinet is the opposite of Lincoln’s Cabinet of Rivals. This is Trump’s Cabinet of Allies. He finally is getting an A Team of his own. The A stands for American.

Trump’s voters have issues with the federal government and Trump’s appointments reflect the grievances from the people who live outside the DC cocoon.

Charlie Johnston tweeted, “I have noticed an important theme to some Trump appointments: he is appointing people to head agencies that victimized them.

“Tulsi Gabbard will head the agency that put her on a terrorist no-fly list for endorsing Trump. Matt Gaetz will head the DOJ which tried to railroad him over what was almost certainly an extortion scheme. Pete Hegseth will head the DOD, in which a bunch of woke generals ridiculed his book on reforming the military.

“Interesting thing. In these cases, Trump will NOT have to prod these appointees to act: occasionally he may have to restrain them. This version of Trump is dead set on reforming the bureaucratic Deep State.”

Murkowski, Collins and the rest of the ladies on The View reacted to Gaetz like Blaine Edwards and Antoine Merriweather reacted to Little Women.

JD Vance tweeted, “The main issue with Matt Gaetz is that he used his office to prosecute his political opponents and authorized federal agents to harass parents who were peacefully protesting at school board meetings.

“Oh wait, that’s actually Merrick Garland, the current attorney general.”

ALX tweeted, “The same people who think Matt Gaetz isn’t qualified to be Attorney General thought Kamala Harris was qualified to be President.”

You have heard about revenge. Gaetz got prevenge.

He quit Congress upon the announcement, which by Florida law means there must be an election to replace him by January 8. Who will Democrats get to run on such short notice? I am pretty sure Gaetz has a successor and money lined up for the election.

Meanwhile, Rubio’s appointment as Secretary of State opens the door for a Senator Trump.

Benny Johnson tweeted, “Lara Trump responds to calls for Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint her U.S. Senator of Florida to fill Marco Rubio’s seat: ‘If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida. Truly to have that opportunity I think would be incredible.’ ”

This term will be far different than the first one, which seems so long ago now. In the interim, Democrats broke all precedent.

Democrats staged an unprecedented and unwarranted raid on Trump’s home and confiscated 100,000 documents.

Democrats threw his supporters in prison on trumped up charges.

Democrats sued him for paying off an extortionists, taking out a loan and paying it back with interest, and for calling a lying psycho a liar.

Democrats made up 91 felony counts and took a mugshot.

But the final straw — the event that brought it all together — was the assassination attempt. Not today, Satan. The Lord intervened. Trump emerged a humbled and determined man. This is his last chance to save the country for which he stands. He has risen from the ash heap of politics to fight, fight, fight.

Leaders inspire and teach. Courtney Holland pointed out the ages of Team Trump: “Vivek Ramaswamy is 39. Elise Stefanik is 40. JD Vance is 40. Matt Gaetz is 42. Tulsi Gabbard is 43.”

Benny Johnson tweeted, “Elon Musk. Tulsi Gabbard. RFK Jr. In hindsight, Democrats making mortal enemies of their richest billionaires, youngest rising stars and most powerful political dynasties destroyed the DNC for a generation.

“They did it to themselves.

“Pride cometh before destruction.”

Democrats lost the male Latino vote. Many black voters stayed home rather than vote for Kamala. Native Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

When I look at Kamala, I realize Trump dodged a bullet and America dodged a nuke.

Democrats in the Senate protest but they are as short-handed in Congress as Hezbollah members who answered their pagers.

But haters gotta hate and on Thursday they hated Gaetz.

Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal said, “Matt Gaetz Is a Bad Choice for Attorney General.” (Paywalled.)

From Never Trump Island, National Review said, “Matt Gaetz Cannot Be Allowed to Become Attorney General.” (Paywalled.)

The Hill reported, “McCarthy says Gaetz won’t get confirmed: ‘Everyone knows that.’ ”

That’s Kevin McCarthy, the roommate of Frank Luntz. Gaetz got Republicans to fire McCarthy as speaker.

Meanwhile, NBC has revived the Russian hoax to attack Gabbard.

NBC said, “President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence, former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard, has been accused of amplifying Russian propaganda and would come to the job having never worked in the intelligence world or served on a congressional intelligence committee.”

No mention was made of her being the first Samoan Cabinet member. Back when she was a Democrat, the press made a big deal about her being the first Samoan elected to a voting seat in Congress. Samoa has had a territorial non-voting member for 46 years. That seldom popped up in their stories.

So Trump haters hate most these two and Pete Hegseth, the defense appointee. I need not know more about them to recommend these MAGA winners.

Musk and Ramaswamy are catching flak for heading efforts to cut government spending. Socialists are so jealous of successful businessmen.

Government spending is a problem everywhere. Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, told the Knesset, “The government hired a hard-working forester.

“Then they gave him a driver, a cook, an accountant, and a manager. They ended up with a bloated organization, and decided to make cuts. So they fired the forester.”

Stephen Collinson spun Trump’s appointees for CNN saying, “Why Trump is trying to outrage Washington with his controversial Cabinet picks.”

He is not trying to outrage anyone because these loons are always angry.

The real issue is why the press is dead set against an incoming president who won a majority of the popular vote and 31 states is not allowed to pick his Cabinet.

My suggestions for other picks include Danica Patrick heading transportation, Dr. Phil as surgeon general, Buzz Aldrin to run NASA, Jake Paul heading the Secret Service, and Randy “Shitter’s Full” Quaid to run the EPA. Lee Zeldin can simply move over to the Department of Education and shut it down.

Fortunately for Trump, he never takes my advice.

As for the enemies of MAGA who don’t like the Cabinet, we’ll see you at recess.

