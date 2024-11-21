In his victory speech in 2008 — nearly a generation ago — Obama told the masses in Chicago: “It's been a long time coming. But tonight, because of what we did on this day, in this election, at this defining moment, change has come to America.”

Upon reflection, Obama’s changes were far from transformative. Oh, the deep state got deeper. And the insurance industry received subsidies that over the years likely top a trillion dollars by now.

Obamacare also enabled him to enable the transgender fad that has poured millions into a few doctors and children’s hospitals while spaying and neutering thousands of innocent teens who were struggling with teenage hormonal imbalances.

But as much as I disliked him, there was nothing transformative about his presidency. We simply continued sliding our way way down the tube to oblivion fighting wars we could have avoided, following junk science and the superstitions it produced, and enabling a totalitarian ineptocracy to rule from the swamps of Washington.

He was just a black Bushclintonbush. Oh, in his second term he revived racism and black nationalism. If I had a son he would look just like that stoned juvenile delinquent who tried to kill a Hispanic man.

After Obama’s presidency ended, he transformed himself from a man who still had student loan debts when he joined the Senate into a multimillionaire owner of four mansions from Martha’s Vineyard to Hawaii.

That Americans replaced him with Donald Trump had to burn Obama for no one is as jealous of The Donald as he. Obama also knows Trump will make a transformational change in America if he can reduce the federal government to a size that fits in the Constitution.

Obama’s feud with Trump is largely one-sided now. Obama is impotent not important because Trump has the undisputed power now.

This battle began in 1991, when Obama bemoaned that socialism would never happen in America because Americans have “a continuing normative commitment to the ideals of individual freedom and mobility, values that extend far beyond the issue of race in the American mind. The depth of this commitment may be summarily dismissed as the unfounded optimism of the average American — I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will.”

20 years later, as president, Obama mocked Trump at a dinner thrown by the trained seals in the White House Correspondents Association.

5 years after that, the Big Oh had a front row seat to Trump’s inauguration. Obama smiled because he planned a passive-aggressive coup.

Obama thought he had him because of the Russian hoax, the resistance, tying Trump’s orders up in court, RINO Paul Ryan and all sorts of other monkey wrenches Obama was tossing into Trump’s presidential machinery.

And yet, Trump succeeded. He got Mexico to stop sending people north. He watered down NAFTA. He dropped corporate tax rates. He slapped tariffs on Red China. He forced NATO allies (frenemies) to increase their military sending. He brought unemployment down to a 50-year low and made an economy so strong that it could shut down and still bounce back.

Democrats had to stuff ballot boxes on Election Night to get enough states to stop his second term.

They then went after Trump tooth and tong, throwing his supporters in prison, raiding his home, suing him for paying back a loan, indicting him, allowing an assassin to take his shot and so on.

Obama’s efforts were for naught. Americans saw the light. They wanted to go back to the way things were. It looks like they will because the opposition has thrown in the towel. Quit. CNN and The View are trimming their sails. Comcast is dumping MSNBC, like a coyote trying to escape a trap. Gnaw, gnaw, gnaw.

Michael Schaffer at Politico wrote, “The Resistance Is Not Coming to Save You. It’s Tuning Out.”

His column said, “This time, there’s no menacing foreign power to expose, archaic Constitutional provision to bemoan or bumbling FBI director to blame. And there’s no sense of anomaly, either. The people, in their wisdom, made Trump the legitimate president. About the only piece of establishment unfairness to snipe about is the unthinking media tendency to describe his 50.1 percent (and falling) as a popular landslide. Instead, the signature anti-Trump media output of the month has been mea culpas from commentators who got it wrong. Not exactly a genre to make a grieving Harris voter click.”

It wasn’t a landslide? So what? He took on the media, Washington, the deep state and Obama all at the same time and not only survived but thrived.

The biggest threat to Trump’s second presidency — the Republican Senate — capitulated. In a string of tweets, Clint Brown outlined it, beginning his thread, “The inside story of the Senate Leadership Election that MAY change the course of the nation.

“Most following this know by now that Thune won 29-24 on the second ballot. But, how did that happen? Many of my followers wanted Scott. But, we got historic wins here.”

Skipping for reasons of space his first three points, we get to “4. That Regime Level Threat is whether we have a functional Senate. No, really. It makes all the difference. A few facts: the Senate is where Trump’s personnel will be confirmed. All eyes are on that now. It’s also where the toughest legislative battles will occur.

“5. To fulfill the Trump Mandate in the 1.5 years we have (2026 is midterm elections!) we MUST have a highly functional Senate. Republican infighting is the greatest threat to having a functional Senate. Senators are less susceptible to political pressure than the House.

“6. BUT, it’s deeper than that. The Senate is the ONE PLACE where you’re guaranteed equal representation at the federal level. It’s the only part of the Constitution that can’t be changed. It’s THAT important. Think about that. It’s so important to our regime it can’t be changed.”

Reid and Schumer were bullies as majority leaders. Republicans are elephants; they remember. Brown provided the evidence of the RINOs coming home to Donald. Again, space is limited in a newsletter.

People get tired of losing. Trump fatigue has set in among his enemies. Deep staters are shredding evidence and filing for retirement. The media has lost relevance, power and money.

World leaders are genuflecting. Tunes are changing. The Republican House Speaker just told Democrat Drag Queen Timothy “Sarah” McBride that he has to pee in the boys’ room like all the other men.

Speaker Mike Johnson declared, “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”

Mister Rogers approves.

Trump has fundamentally transformed the culture. He gave the world the Trump Dance.

Outkick reported, “NFL Says It Has No Issue With Players Doing Trump Dance Celebrations.”

The Chicken Dance is a whole ’nother story.

Move over, Milei. Our Supreme Court has given Trump the power to chainsaw the federal bureaucracy. The court reined in the administrative state in a set of rulings that transgendered the bureaucracy into eunuchs who serve the people. Trump built that 6-3 majority.

That power to rein in the deep state will not go to waste. Trump’s Cabinet will horse-collar the agencies and reduce DC’s power.

Trump will use executive actions to erase Obama’s executive actions.

President Trump slayed the Bush dynasty. Trump slayed the Clinton dynasty. Now, Trump has slayed Obama and the funny thing is, I doubt that Trump ever thinks of him except on the first of the month when he doesn’t have to pay rent to Obama for living in his head.

