Biden’s departure from the election gives Democrats a choice between making Kamala look presidential or giving up completely as they try to salvage the Senate and House races. In 1972, they chose the latter and did pretty well. Sure, Nixon carried 49 states, but they kept Congress — and the deep state disposed of Nixon two years later.

But Democrats no longer are known as the intelligent party. Power has corrupted their brains. So who knows what they will do — fish with Kamala or cut bait and work on expanding their Senate majority?

Republicans have finally figured out that voters are not impressed by their white bread politeness. If Americans wanted a ceaseless stream of apologies, we would move to Canada. The RNC convention in Milwaukee was unapologetically American.

Jake Tapper: “What theme are we seeing at the convention tonight?”

Chris Wallace: “Is that a trick question? Testosterone.”

Agreed. After 4 years of this slop brought in by an impotent old president shouting at clouds and his witless vice president talking like a kindergartener explaining the world to a 3-year-old, the American people need men running the White House again.

The pushback against the Secret Service for allowing the assassin to get two shots at President Trump is that their crew included Melissa McCarthy who was too short to protect him, too tubby to keep up and too untrained to re-holster her gun even after they got to the hospital.

I am not against women as Secret Service agents. She put her life on the line to protect him but she should have had a different duty that day — like climbing the roof.

Trump learned. Miranda Devine tweeted as Trump boarded Trump Force One on Saturday, “All-male security crew, big boy steps, sure-footed climb, no stumbles.”

Let’s cut to the chase. Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal said in an editorial on Friday that President Trump projects strength.

That is what we need. As Tucker Carlson said of Trump rising from the stage after being shot: “A leader’s courage gives courage to his people.”

The media and their owners want a weak America that cannot protect the world from their Great Reset. World leaders mocked FJB openly. They feared Trump, especially our frenemies within NATO.

Vance was a brilliant choice as his running mate. How do I know this? The media hates it. This past week I read a plethora of newspaper columns that are in the new genre, Vance got Appalachia wrong. My favorite was “I'm from Appalachia. JD Vance doesn't represent us.”

It was in a British newspaper.

Written by Neema Avashia.

Now then, my cardiologist is from Pakistan and his partner is from India. Without foreign-born doctors, most West Virginians would be dead. Almost Heaven is a nice way of saying God’s Waiting Room.

But the idea that Avashia’s experience invalidates Vance’s is ludicrous.

She wrote, “We do have this in common, though: both of us left Appalachia in pursuit of higher education, and have lived away for as long as we lived within the region. But while Vance uses the story of his upbringing to perpetuate a flat, stereotyped representation of Appalachia, my identity, that of my family and community, complicates the narrative in ways that are politically inconvenient.”

His mother was married five times, giving him three different names (even changing his first and middle names). She was an abuser of booze and drugs. His childhood saw him ping-ponged between the hills of Kentucky and small-town Ohio.

The claim that he exploited his family is odd because Obama, too, wrote a memoir of his life right after he graduated from Harvard Law. He claimed to be born in Kenya. Changed his mind in 2007 when they first put him up for president.

Going from the personal to the political, Gannett distributed a column to its newspapers, “JD Vance’s appeal doesn’t swing beyond Ohio. How on Earth will he help Trump win election?”

My answer is simple. Like Trump, he is virile. His wife is his equal; both graduated from Yale Law, where they met. They have young children.

That beard of Vance injects youth and vitality into this presidential not seen since Jack Kennedy won. Quayle was just that, a quail, doomed by the Bush campaign and administration to fail.

20 years later, party leaders did the same to Sarah Palin. They had her back — and put a Kick Me sign on it.

Vance, though, is safe. Trump is no John McCain because because he is loyal. He also became a father for the fifth time just before he turned 60. Taking a bullet and rising determined to fight showed a masculinity that Democrats call toxic.

Vance extends that public perception. He resonates with married women in America who make up a slight majority of women. We keep hearing about Democrats enjoying support from single women, but married women also vote.

Married women actually like men. They actually like someone who can fix a toilet. They actually like someone who will take out the garbage. They actually like someone who will check out that noise in the middle of the night.

This is not 3-D chess. Vance can replace a Johnny ring. Trump can buy you a golden toilet.

Not everyone gets the testosterone effect. The Wall Street Journal reported:

Congressman Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) said JD Vance was an “outstanding” choice for vice president Tuesday morning on Fox Business, stressing that the Ohio senator could help Republicans win key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. “That’s an important part of why he was selected,” Jordan said. Vance’s potential appeal to Rust Belt voters could be a strength for the ticket going into November. “It’s the American story,” Jordan said on Fox Business. “Here’s a young man from humble beginnings who is now going to be, I believe, vice president of the United States. I think it’s an outstanding pick.”

That’s not it. Oh, Jordan is not completely wrong. Vance will help in those places, sure, but Vance will help in every state because he is a Marine. He exudes manliness and patriotism. People long for a return to that normal.

The reason Trump picked Vance is that he is a Mini-Me, a younger version of The Donald who is loyal because Trump got him through the primary and into the Senate.

Vance also validates Trump by showing Trump is not a one-off but part of a very real shift back to traditional values. Vance is not white bread. Mamaw had guns everywhere. We are not going back to the 1950s, as much as I miss Jell-O, Hula Hoops and cars with fins, but we are going someplace better than this.

There is another factor: making this change in the political arc permanent.

Charles Lipson wrote:

What does Vance add? The answer begins with his youth and life story, which he can convey effectively on the campaign trail. Note, though, that Vance appeals mainly to voters who were already supporting Trump. He doesn’t add new votes. Picking Vance tells us that vice presidents seldom affect voters’ choices and, to the extent they do, they tell us Trump’s major goal now is to consolidate the MAGA imprint on the Republican Party going forward, after Trump himself is no longer on the ticket. Vance is a huge help there. He immediately becomes the leading contender for the 2028 nomination. Rivals will have to adopt similar, strong support for the Trump agenda, assuming Trump wins. That’s bad news for Nikki Haley and “Bush Republicans.” As he said in his remarks to the Republican National Convention: “It’s about the auto worker in Michigan, wondering why out-of-touch politicians are destroying their jobs. It’s about the factory worker in Wisconsin who makes things with their hands and is proud of American craftsmanship. It’s about the energy worker in Pennsylvania and Ohio who doesn’t understand why Joe Biden is willing to buy energy from tinpot dictators across the world, when he could buy it from his own citizens right here in our own country.” Vance was chosen because he is the clearest way for Trump to solidify the changes he has already made in the Republican Party and ensure the coalition he has built will dominate the party in 2028 and beyond. That goal is why Trump never considered Nikki Haley, who could have helped (potentially) with some straggling Republicans and center-right moderates.

Many are the readers who support having Trump Jr. run in 2028. Vance is a surrogate Trump Jr. They look alike. Optics are very important in politics. The Donald and Vance are the father and son team in politics.

Look at the photo I used today. The bandage is important as well because it assures voters that if anything happens to Trump, his political son will capably take over.

The other team is what Schwarzenegger once called girly men. Obama had a fallout with FJB over Israel, whom Zero hates with a passion. Pedo Joe is a puppet of his wife who engaged in a catfight with Kamala. Even with his departure, his party is in disarray. Run the country? Democrats cannot even run themselves.

Trump and Vance are cool, calm and collected — as are his supporters. No one panicked in Butler.

I caution, The Donald, to go easy on Madame Harris because oddly enough she is the underdog here and Americans love underdogs. The Willie Brown and Montel Williams stuff is funny as a meme on Twitter, but poison if sprung on a general public that has not paid close attention for four years. Stick to the issues: inflation, Afghanistan and immigration.

Hillary’s 20-plus years in the national spotlight showed her to be a bitch, which made her fair game. Kamala is not. Men protect women. Trump and Vance will keep that in mind during the campaign.

As for Democrats, Kamala has a month to prove herself. If she flakes out between now and Labor Day, the party will treat her like her last name is McGovern.

Her new deputy press secretary un Pennsylvania is Eric Lipka, also known as Erotica the Drag Queen. And the big rumor is Pete Buttigieg will be her running mate.

Their plan must be to make us overconfident.

