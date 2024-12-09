20 Republican senators are up for re-election in 2026. It is time to shake some of them up because they have forgotten for whom they work.

The Republican leadership allowed party senators (the caucus) to vote to impeach Trump in 2021. Seven did. While some of the names in leadership have changed the attitude remains the same as many Republican senators try to block Trump’s appointees to the Cabinet.

Given that most Republican senators represent one of the 31 states that went for Trump, that is a big FU to the voters.

I hope voters return the favor for as Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said, “Who’s to say we’re a better vetter and picker of people than Donald Trump?”

They need to be Cheney’d, the verb named for the primarying of Liz the Lizard, who abandoned the party to join give legitimacy to the J6 Inquisition. Harriet Hageman ousted her in the 2022 Republican primary as Wyoming showed all the money in Jackson Hole—a political Fort Knox—cannot save a turncoat.

Looking to 2026, Elon Musk has promised to help Cheney any Republican who does not support MAGA.

Let’s get this straight, as much as we love Trump, his supporters are America First. We want to Make America Great Again, just like Reagan said 40 years ago. And he did. When you vote against Trump, you vote against MAGA and you can go to hell or California.

Tuberville is up for re-election in 2026. He defeated Jeff Sessions in the 2020 primary. Technically, it was not a Cheney as Sessions was not the incumbent.

Sessions was the cowardly lion who as Trump’s attorney general enabled the Mueller Witch Hunt. I can’t see a reason to dump Coach Tuberville, but I am sure readers who do will make their case in comments.

Plenty of senators are more deserving than Tuberville of being Cheney’d for their disloyalty to the 77 million people who elected Trump president.

Topping the list is Mitch McConnell of Kentucky who is in his seventh term. Whether Old Freeze Frame will seek an eighth term is up to him. Whether he gets it is up to voters.

He is the Biden of his party—old and corrupt.

Next up is John Cornyn of Texas, another lifer who is out of touch with his constituency, which is MAGA country. The state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, likely will challenge him. Paxton has fought the Biden administration to protect the sovereignty of Texas from FJB’s open borders policy.

Next up is Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who voted to impeach Trump in 2021. State Treasurer John Fleming will challenge him in the primary. Cassidy’s sense of entitlement is strong.

His spokesman said, “I thought he wanted to be State Treasurer? John Fleming wants to get out of Louisiana. He publicly said he wanted a job in the Trump administration, and apparently they didn’t want him. So after less than a year as State Treasurer, he’s looking for another job to return to Washington.”

Let me see if I have this straight. Cassidy’s argument is that it is bad to want to leave Louisiana for Washington. He will celebrate his 16th year in Washington on January 3.

Susan Collins also voted to convict Trump but there are plenty of other reasons to primary the Pain from Maine. But it is like belling the cat. Who will do the deed?

Now for the rest of the roster of the Republican senators facing voters. I’ll start with Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Trump endorsed Sullivan in 2020. Cotton was part of Trump’s transition team in 2016. I don’t see problems from MAGA Country but as always, readers will straighten me out in comments if I am overlooked something.

Next up is Jim Risch of Idaho, who met with Rubio, Hegseth and other Trump nominees. The senator said, “These people are dedicated to our country, and I look forward to working with them over the next four years.”

Sounds like he is safe.

On the opposite end is Joni Ernst of Iowa. A pig farmer, she said she knew how to cut pork when she ran for the Senate a decade ago. A month shy of her 10th anniversary, the national debt is double what it was when she arrived. That’s $18 trillion she helped borrow as the federal swine grow and grow.

How now lying sow?

Iowa’s attorney general, Brenna Bird, is making her move because phony Joni has earnst her removal by her constituents—you know the fools who thought she would cut the budget instead of the cheese.

Next up is Roger Marshall of Kansas. After he won in 2020, NPR said, “Roger Marshall’s unflinching support of former President Donald Trump helped him vault over a crowded field of Republican hopefuls in the race to succeed longtime Kansas U.S. Senator Pat Roberts.”

Unless Marshall went to a P. Diddy party, he should be safe.

Next up is Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi. Rumor had it that she would be Trump’s agriculture secretary this time. She said no. Still, that’s a Trump seal of approval.

Next up is Pete Ricketts of Nebraska. His dad founded TD Ameritrade. The son said when they convicted Trump, “This trial was brought about to boost DA Bragg’s political career and to hurt President Trump’s re-election efforts. It is terrifying to see an institution so central to our republic taken over by activists trying to manipulate the democratic process. This trial has undermined American confidence in our judicial system. I look forward to Donald Trump’s appeal and hope that process will be more fair than what we have seen to date.”

Next up is Tom Unterrific Tillis of North Carolina. A poll shows him 54 points behind Lara Trump. How do you spell Cheney? T-I-L-L-I-S.

The Queen City News reported, “Western Carolina Professor Chris Cooper said Tillis first fell out of favor among the GOP when the state party censured him in 2023 over support for bills dealing with LGBTQ protections and policies on immigration and gun violence.”

He is not a RINO. He is a Democrat.

On the other hand, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma is on Team Trump, having blocked the promotion of a three-star general to four over the pullout (surrender) of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the hold did not last and the general got promoted.

Next up is Lindsey Graham. Hahahahahahahaha.

Stuff it, Sally.

Next up is Mike Rounds of South Dakota. He’s supportive of Trump and introduced legislation to close the Department of Education. But the senator needs to avoid going on ABC. He was way too polite about Chrissie Wray, which led to an unfortunate headline.

That leaves three left.

Bill Hagerty of Tennessee supports advancing Trump’s economic policies.

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia supports advancing Shelley Moore Capito.

Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming—the home of the Original Cheneying—shouldn’t have to worry. She gets a zero on the NARAL scorecard and a zero on the LGBT’s. She also defended Hegseth.

Trump has a lot more support in Congress this time around. Weeding the Senate in the primaries would help him even more. Senator Lara Trump has a nice ring to it, as does Senator Ken Paxton.

Let’s make it happen.

After 12 white men as FBI directors, Kash Patel will be the first BIPOC director. Democrats are fit to be tied.

You can take the Democrat out of the white sheets, but you cannot take the Klan out of the Democrat.

Trump and Jill met at Notre Dame’s re-opening.

Trump posted his new ad on Truth Social, according to Fox and other media outlets.

