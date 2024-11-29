The only analysis of the 2024 presidential election you need, in 16 words:

This is your country on Donald Trump. This is your country on Joe Biden. Any questions?

They couldn’t jail Trump. They couldn’t bankrupt Trump. And the Lord would not allow them to kill Trump.

Having explained the most important political story of the year, I turn my attention to the next one.

The second-biggest political story of the year was the death of woke in corporations. The lemmings in boardrooms across the nation embraced the racism, sexism and heterophobia of the left, falsely believing that straight white people will be dragged away by an army of RuPauls.

Democrats marketed their campaign well by creating a deity called DEI. Diversity is our strength, they said. Equity is better than equality, they said. Inclusion will make up for past discrimination, they said.

This was brainwashing, pure and simple. Coca Cola held a training seminar that instructed people to “try to be less white.”

The Independent reported in 2021, “Coca-Cola has come under fire from conservative critics, who have accused the drinks brand of reverse racism, after it used a training video that encouraged staff to try to be less white.

“The content of a training session was leaked by a Coca-Cola employee who sent pictures of slides asking white people to be less ignorant and less oppressive.”

The words came from Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism. She inadvertently undermined her whole argument by showing why white people won’t talk about racism. They have no hope of winning that argument.

Harmeet K. Dhillon called Coke’s racism out and the company said never mind. Racism is racism, and calling it reverse racism is itself racist because it implies whites have no rights.

Excesses like this helped push the move for the civil rights of all — not just women and minorities.

But companies were slow learners. Many took their customer base for granted and thought they could expand their brands through DEI without offending those excluded by DEI.

Bud Light learned the hard way by partnering up with drag queen Dylan Mulvaney. Loyal customers said oh hell no. The boycott was spontaneous. No one really had to say stop buying Bud. People just dropped the brand. Sales plummeted for Bud Light and the rest of the Anheuser-Bush empire of beer.

The timing could not have been worse coming just before the summer beer season. The embrace of Mulvaney, an actor who markets himself as a tranny, came right as protests against transing children began taking off.

The boycott gave conservatives leverage. Robby Starbuck decided to use that leverage to turn the tide back.

On July 1, Allison Carter wrote, “Less than one month ago, conservative activist Robby Starbuck exposed Tractor Supply Company. In a post on X to his nearly half-million followers, Starbuck decried the company for things that are standard practice for many large companies: having a DE&I council, holding LGBTQ+ trainings for employees and climate change initiatives.

“But for many conservatives, including those likely to shop at a feed and tractor store, these activities ran counter to their values. Outcry begin to build.

“Over the next few weeks, he continued to drip out information on the company. It was part of a concerted effort to bring change at Tractor Supply. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said his plan was three-fold: choosing a company with a conservative base, slowly releasing his information to keep it in the public conversation and targeting a single company.”

His plan was similar to the Watergate case in which Democrats and the FBI used the steady drip, drip, drip of information to bring down President Nixon in less than two years after he won 49 states.

Carter’s audience are corporate executives. She concluded, “After Target, after Bud Light, after Tractor Supply, there is no reason to be caught off guard by a campaign like this. Evaluate your efforts, what your customer expects from you and what you truly stand for.

“You will never please every person. But by drilling down to core customers and core values, you can preserve what matters most, financially and ethically.”

Starbuck’s next targets were John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniel’s, Lowe’s, Ford and Molson Coors. All capitulated, as have Walmart and Toyota.

The fight against DEI on college campuses does not require a conservative activist. Republican governors and legislatures are shuttering DEI offices in state offices and at state colleges.

Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans began the fight against transing with their Don’t Say Gay law. Yes the law does not use those words at all. But the question is why would we allow teachers to say gay to kindergartners?

He took on the state’s largest employer — Disney — and won, proving every member of the legacy media and every other Democrat in the nation WRONG.

Even RINOs got the message. Libs of TikTok tweeted, “Ohio Gov Mike DeWine signed the bathroom bill into law. The new law will require K-12 and college students to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on s*x.”

The left is trying valiantly to scare companies to stay in DEI.

Robert Conner at Ad Age wrote, “In response to auto and other companies ending support for DEI, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation released a new analysis proving the business case against alienating consumers who are LGBTQ and people of color. The debate should now be settled. The findings unequivocally show that brands will lose billions if LGBTQ regressions persist. Fortunately, it's not too late to revert.”

He said, “80% of LGBTQ consumers would boycott companies that roll back DEI initiatives, and more than half would amplify their concerns on social media.”

Enjoy your Jaguars then.

LGBT boycotts are sad affairs. In August 2014, gays held a one-day boycott of Chick-fil-A. The chain of restaurants set a record for sales that day as normal people (including gays) showed up to show their support for the right to speak out without being bullied by the Gay Mafia.

The problem with Democrats in general and DEI in particular is they have given in to their excesses. They became spoiled brats who demand immediate change to centuries of societal norms.

This has alienated moderates and conservatives. The same people who are doing the Trump Dance to the song Y.M.C.A. are appalled by groomers and drag queens going after their kids and grandchildren. Tolerance is one thing. Submission is another.

Speaking of music, virtue signalers like Neil Young and the heirs of Tom Petty wouldn’t let Trump use their music. Jacques Morali and singer Victor Willis did. They wrote the song Y.M.C.A.

46 years later, they are raking in royalties.

Bob Hoge reported, “The song that inspired Trump’s dance moves is, of course, the Village People’s 1978 hit, Y.M.C.A. Although the song has remained popular throughout the years, often played at weddings and parties where revelers form the letters with their arms in unison to the lyrics, it is now enjoying a resurgence — and sent the catchy tune straight to the top of the charts.”

Can’t stop the music, as they say.

The death of DEI shows the left learned nothing from their attempt to disarm America. Not long ago, they tried to seize every publicized shooting as an opportunity to promote gun bans. They no longer do that because most Americans now publicly support the Second Amendment.

Obama’s claim that every lefty idea is on the right side of history is as hollow as he is.

Voters said no to his eventual presidential candidate, Customers said no to his LGBT push on steroids.

