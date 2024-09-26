In June, the two most important heads of state in the Western Hemisphere met in San Salvador. Merco Press reported at the time, “On his way back from California, Argentine President Javier Milei stopped in El Salvador for Nayib Bukele's new inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by other heads of state and government, such as King Felipe VI of Spain with whom he exchanged a brief moment that caught the eye given the recent diplomatic crisis with the Socialist administration of Pedro Sánchez.”

The two men have emerged as reformers of sloppy governments in their country. They threw down the gauntlet this week and challenged the new world order of governments being in cahoots with corporations. They take on actual fascism nearly 80 years after Italians executed Mussolini and his mistress.

Oh, I could do the hokey thing and credit Donald Trump for inspiring them, but that is trite and worse, wrong. The situations these men faced in their home countries were so dire that they jumped into the fray to save their nations. They seem to be successful.

El Salvador was the murder capital of the world. Bukele took over and sent hundreds of thousands of gang bangers to prison. San Salvador is now the safest city in the Western Hemisphere.

Milei has reintroduced capitalism to the Argentinian economy and has begun weeding the government agencies with a chainsaw.

This week, they were among the world leaders who spoke at the annual opening of the United Nations, which had devolved into a wannabe world government.

Bukele said, “In El Salvador, we do not imprison the opposition, we do not censor opinions or confiscate property for thinking differently. Here, no one is arrested for expressing their ideas."

"In El Salvador, we prioritize the safety of our honest citizens over the comfort of criminals. Some say that we have imprisoned thousands, but the reality is we have freed millions.”

When I was a lad living in Cleveland in the 1960s, crime was so bad that we stayed indoors at night. The refusal to lock up criminals means locking up innocent people — and now items in the stores. Mom got us to the suburbs where you could walk outside any time of the day.

There is a name for that.

Freedom.

I don’t know Bukele’s feelings toward Trump, but I do know he has no respect for Biden:

Reporter: “Are you looking forward to Joe Biden's speech at the UN” Bukele: “Um. Not really.”

Biden deserves no respect. Any gang-bangers Bukele has not yet locked up have gone north to America and the welcoming arms of Democrats and RINOs. My complaint is with Washington, not San Salvador because we didn’t elect Bukele to protect us. That’s Biden’s job.

At the UN, Milei sounded more American than Trump. The Argentine president told the UN, “I want to be clear about something, so there are no misinterpretations. Argentina, which is undergoing a profound process of change at the present, has decided to embrace the ideas of freedom.

“Those ideas that say that all citizens are born free and equal before the law, that we have inalienable rights granted by the creator, among which are the right to life, liberty and property.”

Saying property was no mistake. The 14th Amendment says, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Suffice it to say, Milei does his homework. He also is an economist who sees the connection between liberty and prosperity.

He told the UN, “World history shows that the only way to guarantee prosperity is by limiting the power of the monarch, guaranteeing equality before the law, and defending the right to life, liberty, and property of individuals.”

He spoke with the eloquence of Jefferson: “We believe in the defense of life, for all. We believe in the defense of property, for all. We believe in freedom of expression, for all. We believe in freedom of worship, for all. We believe in freedom of commerce, for all. And we believe in limited governments, all of them.”

In response, Brian Freed tweeted, “I’ve wondered: if Kamala wins, where could we go? Argentina sounds pretty good right now.”

Trump is not alone. He is not the only patriot fighting a system so corrupt that it would embarrass Cook County Democrats in Chicago.

President Meloni in Italy and Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary, are openly defying the EU’s edict to accept Muslim invaders. EU officials were paid off, weren’t they?

The struggle for freedom never ends. When the Soviet Union collapsed, too many of us bought into the fairy tale that we had won the war. We had won the battle.

A new generation of warriors has arisen. They spoke at the UN this week.

Next year, I hope Grandpa Trump addresses the UN and this time, he burns the place down.

Figuratively, of course.

