I am watching President Trump game the Democrats once again—this time on the government shutdown—and laughing my ass off. Chuck the Cheeseburger Chef Schhumer and the Temu Obama House Leader DEMANDED a meeting with our favorite president to pass a new budget by Wednesday’s deadline.

Trump shrugged his shoulders and said OK.

Then Schumer and Jeffries issued their demands. In exchange for their votes, they wanted $1.5 trillion in restored cuts and undoing the One Big Beautiful Bill that Trump signed into law on July 4 as well as the rescissions that Trump wanted and got.

He passed the legislation despite paper-thin majorities in the the House and Senate without any help from Democrats. That rendered them as useless as a pellet gun against a bear wearing an eye shield.

Democrats have no leverage. None. They turned a large minority into a worthless piece of snit, throwing hissy fits hither and yon on TV while the nation yawns. They can huff and they can puff but they cannot blow the White House down because it is made of Trump, not balsa wood.

Schumer thought he was so clever by opposing each and every request from President Trump, but time proved that foolish because Trump knows how to herd cats and got Republicans to stick together, with a few kittens straying here and there.

Trump now knows he does not need Schumer any more than he needs an ear infection.

The New York Post reported the mess Democrats are in thanks to their refusal to play ball with Trump, “Dem leaders beg Trump for meeting as GOP stands firm in shutdown fight: ‘We know we’re not going to get everything.’ ”

Democrats will get nothing because Republicans in Congress have had it with the abuse by Democrats. They told Trump no deal. The Post story said:

Democrat leaders attempted to ramp up pressure on President Trump to meet with them after he gave them the cold shoulder on Tuesday and canceled prior plans to discuss their demands to avert a partial government shutdown. So far, it doesn’t appear to be working. Trump had abruptly canceled a planned Thursday meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), shortly after discussing the shutdown fight with GOP leadership. “It’s so easy to just sit down and talk to us, and we know we’re not going to get everything, but he’s not even doing that,” Schumer complained on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Wednesday. “And the American people are going to say, ‘WTF? Why won’t he do that?’ There’s no good reason.”

Bottle of Whine, fruit of the whine, never gonna let you get sober. Leave Trump alone, get yourself home, let you go home and start over.

Democrats are banking once again blaming Republicans for any shutdown—unaware that the public has a deepening loathing of Democrats. According to Real Clear Politics, only 40% of the public approves of the Republican Party but that’s 7 points higher than the 33% who still approve of Democrats.

Trump is at 45%.

Maybe Democrats should have said something nice about Charlie Kirk and condemned the Squad and others who defamed him in death.

Trump has learned from his first presidency. He has seized this emergency as an opportunity to do what he otherwise might be unable to do. Via a memo from his Office of Management and Budget, he told agency heads to prepare lists for people to face permanent layoffs, known as reductions in force in government circles.

Politico reported, “The Office of Management and Budget move to permanently reduce the government workforce if there is a shutdown, outlined in a memo shared with Politico ahead of release to agencies, escalates the stakes of a potential shutdown next week.”

Democrats need government employees to win elections. This puts Democrats on the 20 side of another 80/20 issue. After more than a century of civil service protection, many of today’s government employees have an attitude that makes Jasmine “Swivelhead” Crockett seem humble.

On top of that, government wages and benefits are disproportionate compared to those of the taxpayer. Right now, a large-scale reduction in force would be more popular than pizza because not only will it save money, it just may change attitudes that needed an adjustment decades ago.

And Eric Katz reported, “In the memo, which was first reported by Politico, OMB told agencies not to repurpose or transfer funds to minimize the shutdown impact. That marks an about face from the approach the first Trump administration took during an extended shutdown that began in 2018.”

The pain will be more than closing popular parks that Obama hated. Everyone suffers, not just disabled veterans taking a trip to DC.

This time, a government shut down will not be a paid vacation for non-essential employees. Many no shows will be shown the door when the government resumes.

In his first presidency, the president learned how the federal government really operates like the Mafia. This time, he uses the book The Godfather as his guide.

Trump is gutting the Democrat Party. He has defunded Planned Parenthood, PBS, NPR and all those NGOs who sucked US AID dry.

He is deporting illegals. Including those who self-deported, 2 million are gone. Vanished. Medicaid will no longer pick up the tab for the hospital bills the illegals run up.

Democrats are using the Tip O’Neill plan for handling a government shutdown because they have really stupid leadership who play hardball 24/7 when you need to lighten up a little. O’Neill did work with Reagan.

Nancy and and Chuckles the Clown never do.

Obama ruined the Democrat Party by bringing racism back in a sort of this time it’s our (black people) turn. If he had a son he would look like Trayvon Martin? That meant the president would have had a thug who was suspended from high school three times, smoking weed and bashing a man’s head against the sidewalk. Small wonder that Michelle was glad she never had a son.

No one could criticize Obama. You could not even use his middle name. The media pampered him like no other president before. Sure, they helped Democrats before but Clinton endured the late-night comics’ jokes especially over Lewinsky.

Obama begat Hillary “Why Aren’t I 50 Points Ahead!” Clinton who begat Biden who begat Kamala. The further the media and power insulated Democrats, the dumber their candidates became until we have this refusal to work with Trump, which has rendered the party powerless.

Supporters say Trump plays 5-D chess with Democrats but he doesn’t. In this presidency, he’s playing tic-tac-toe and they still lose.

