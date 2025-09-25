Comments are open to all in this bonus newsletter.

Someone who looks a lot like me used to say in his blogging days, no excitement without an indictment. John Durham never delivered indictments. That has changed in Trump’s second presidency.

The law finally caught up with Jimmy the Weasel Comey as a grand jury indicted for perjury. The same media that bleated No One Is Above The Law when the Biden administration coordinated a series of criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits against President Trump now rallies behind Comey making him a martyr just like they made Jimmy Kimmel into one.

The narrative is Trump wants vengeance on his perceived enemies, as they now call Comey and Kimmel.

The new battlecry is Every Perceived Enemy Is Above the law.

ABC said:

Former FBI Director James Comey indicted days after Trump demanded his DOJ move ‘now’ to prosecute enemies

Prosecutors earlier said they couldn’t establish probable cause to charge Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, just days after President Donald Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act “now” to bring prosecutions against Comey and other political foes. The charges follow Trump’s ousting of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, who according to sources had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against Comey, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, after Trump appointed him to lead the office. Trump then immediately moved to install Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide and his former defense attorney, to lead the office, despite her having no prior prosecutorial experience.

That is the script.

AP doubled down by lying about Russiagate, stating, “The indictment makes Comey the first former senior government official to face prosecution in connection with one of Trump’s chief grievances: the long-concluded investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump and his supporters have long derided that investigation as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt” despite multiple government reviews showing Moscow interfered on behalf of the Republican’s campaign.”

Well what do you expect from an outfit that claimed—without evidence—that links to problems with taking Tylenol during pregnancy were debunked.

Tylenol itself warned expectant and nursing mothers not to use Tylenol.

AP went on in defending Comey:

The two-count indictment includes charges of making a false statement to Congress during testimony five years ago as well as obstruction of a criminal proceeding. The criminal case is likely to deepen concerns that the Justice Department under Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Trump loyalist, is being weaponized in pursuit of investigations and now prosecutions of public figures the president regards as his political enemies. It was filed as the White House has taken steps to exert influence in unprecedented ways on the operations of the Justice Department, blurring the line between law and politics for an agency where independence in prosecutorial decision-making is a foundational principle.

The idea that the Justice Department is independent is unconstitutional and totalitarian because it supports having the largest law enforcement agency in the world to be answerable to no one—that it just does as it pleases regardless of the will of we the people.

But Democrats through career attorneys and the like have been running DOJ for decades because Republicans in the past have talked like He Man but acted like pansies.

The New York Times admitted it does not know what the charges are, but nevertheless reported:

Many current and former Justice Department officials said they viewed the filing of criminal charges against Mr. Comey, based on what they considered weak evidence, as deeply troubling. The consequences could be far-reaching, they argued, including prosecutors resigning over how the Trump administration has sought to use the agency, and public trust in U.S. attorneys eroding.

Raiding a president’s home eroded what little public trust the FBI had left.

And who said U.S. attorneys should be trusted?

The Miami Herald reported:

Federal prosecutor Will Rosenzweig took a short break from his healthcare fraud and money-laundering cases at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami this week to observe the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, with his family. But he noticed something was amiss when his office-issued mobile phone wasn’t working on Tuesday. He called the office to find out what was wrong. Rosenzweig soon learned his phone was shut off because he had been fired by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. He did not see her terse email sent on Tuesday dismissing him during the Jewish holiday — making the 39-year-old lawyer the third federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida to be summarily fired by the Bondi-led Justice Department since Donald Trump started his second term as president in January. But Rosenzweig—considered to be among the rising prosecutors in the office—wasn’t fired because he had been associated with the criminal investigations of Trump by the Justice Department’s special counsel during the prior Biden administration. That was why two other respected federal prosecutors in the Miami office were abruptly terminated this year. Rather, Rosenzweig was fired, according to multiple sources, because of the negative things he said about Trump on a social media blog before he became a federal prosecutor in Miami. When he was working for the prominent law firm Kobre & Kim in Washington during Trump’s first term, Rosenzweig posted criticisms of the president starting in 2017 — posts that were recently brought to the attention of the Justice Department.

Excuse me, but the question is not why he was fired, it is about why he was hired.

Trump never hired Comey but he sure did fire him in 2017.

8 years later, Jimmy “86 47” Comey is lawyering up.

Exciting, isn’t it?

