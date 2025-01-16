By accident, I released two newsletters yesterday: Trump splits the press—and—Who's sorry now: Germany or Hamas?
Please re-read one or both of them. I’m going back to bed.
But the polls never close.
Cuomo is the leading candidate for mayor of NYC.
President 47’s presidency will be the best since President 45’s.
Think about it.
I’m so disappointed! Thought yesterday was a bonus day. Now I have to wait until tomorrow for the best read of the day. Shucks.
Yes..you deserve a break…don…but when you write it’s always “spot on”. When I see a surber story appear..I know it’s something I need to hear” so we will rest up for our party time… knowing our “Dons” will flush out the slime!!😆