In 2018, President Trump addressed the United Nations in the annual presidential welcome to that body.

In his speech, he said, “Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”

The German delegation laughed.

Depending on Russia for the natural gas to keep themselves warm in the winter was as stupid as dumping Biden for Cackling Kamala. Nonetheless, the German delegation laughed at President Trump’s warning.

And then the Fourth (or is it Fifth?) Reich doubled down on stupid by imposing economic sanctions on Russia, their supplier of cheap heat. That was as dumb as picking Tampon Tim as a running mate.

Allow me to point this out again for the umpteenth time that economic sanctions do not work. If they did, North Korea would be a democracy, Cuba would be a vacationland again, and Iran would stop being an Islamic hellhole. Let Iranian Women Wear Miniskirts Again.

Dictators don’t care about their people. If dictators cared, they would not be dictators; they would be helpers. Economic sanctions are a gift to dictators by giving them a huge alibi for failing to deliver prosperity.

Not only did the Germans insult their energy supplier but they tried to hurt Putin who could not care less about the people of Russia even if he tried.

That is not all. The Germans tried to cut off a nation that has abundant natural resources.

And for what? Ukraine? We are sacrificing billions for a country that shut down its churches, banned the opposition and suspended its elections. This is a bad dream—and the backlash is a German nightmare.

But the laughing Germans and other NATO allies embraced Ukraine saying they had to save democracy.

In 2023, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen boasted, “The Russian financial sector is on life support. We have cut off three quarters of Russian banks from world markets. About a thousand foreign companies have left the country.

“The auto industry has fallen by 75% compared to the same period last year. Aeroflot is not flying because the planes have no spare parts. The Russian military is taking chips out of dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their equipment, because they no longer have semiconductors. Russian industry is destroyed!”

This week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, “The current 2% (of European countries' GDP to the NATO budget) is nothing at all. If you look at what Russia produces in just 3 months, it is equal to what all of NATO from Los Angeles to Ankara produces in a whole year!”

Last week, Trump laid out the consequences if Hamas did not release its hostages by Inauguration Day. He said, “It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is.”

On Monday, the New York Post reported, “Israel and Hamas reach breakthrough in hostage, cease-fire negotiation talks.”

Bombs work better than economic sanctions.

Bombs and Donald Trump becoming president work even better.

