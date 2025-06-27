On Saturday night, Trump ended Iran’s nuke program. Anyone who believed otherwise is a Jabroni because American technology in bunker busting is vastly superior to Iran’s technology in buildong bunkers.

Iranian scientists have been pursuing a nuke for 20 years now and they still don’t have one. It is a bureaucrat’s MOAB—Mother Of All Boondoggles. Even North Korea has one. It took the USA less than two years to invent atomic bombs and that was 80 years ago.

More likely, Israel has sabotaged the effort. In the 12 Day War, we learned that every other general in Iran is a Mossad assets. That’s a pretty good situation for Israel. In wartime, the IDF kills half the generals and after they are done, Iran executes the survivors for spying.

Americans rejoiced at bombing the nuke facilities. Iran quickly agreed to a ceasefire, one that President Trump had to impose on a belligerent Bibi. The Jerusalem Post reported:

“Stop everything:” Trump raised voice at Netanyahu in tense call over calling off airstrikes “It was a tough conversation between Netanyahu and President Trump. Trump viewed this as a personal achievement and made it clear that no one—absolutely no one—would undermine it.”

But rather than simply report the facts, CNN carried Democrat and Iranian water to suggest that the decimation of Iran’s nuke program was a failure.

Does this post-bombing picture of the Isfahan nuclear technology center look like a failure?

It looks like a Democrat-run city to me.

News outlets cited CNN’s story and said it was based on a Pentagon report—while at the same time implying Pentagon officials are lying. (“ ‘You cheer against Trump so hard’: Hegseth scolds Iran nuclear strike reporting with no proof of ‘devastation.’ ”)

When you call a man a liar, the burden of proof is on you, not him.

Now it turns out CNN got caught in a lie.

Benny Johnson posted a clip from CNN and tweeted:

After getting torched by the Trump Administration, CNN is now panicking and reporting the TRUTH about the U.S. strikes on Iran: “It worked flawlessly. Completely destroyed. Those centrifuges are gone. Fordo is inoperable. Probably forever.”

The reason the man said probably forever is that once compromised by a dozen bunker busters, the mountain is unstable and would likely cave in if Iran tried to rebuild it. Iran has two choices: find another mountain or do what Saddam Hussein did when Israel blew up his nuke tech site: give up.

Now CNN is making the Walk It Back of Shame. Mark Steffen reported:

The cleanup is underway at CNN, where days of withering criticism over its coverage of the U.S. bombing of Iran appears to have had its intended effect. Network analysts are now backtracking on claims made in a bombshell report from earlier this week, which cited a U.S. intelligence assessment that the bombs had little effect on stymying Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Brett McGurk, a CNN global affairs analyst and former diplomat, went so far as to assert that President Trump’s planned operation “worked flawlessly.” “These massive [bombs], with significant computer software engineering, went directly down to those three ventilated shafts specifically as designed,” he told two CNN anchors on Thursday. “It worked. It seems it worked flawlessly.” McGurk also stated that he was briefed on the current phase of assessing the bombing, which is exploring if everything went as planned.

Trump’s spokeswoman demolished CNN.

C-Span tweeted with video:

Karoline Leavitt “calls out CNN’s Natasha Bertrand for publicizing leaked information on U.S. attack on Iran: ‘This is a reporter who has been unfortunately used by people who dislike Donald Trump in this government to push fake and false narratives. She should be ashamed of herself.’ ”

The damage is done. Other news outlets repeated the original CNN story without independent verification because they knew they could not because they knew it was one big, fat, ugly, anti-American lie.

Leavitt needs to make those cowards pay as well.

Trump called for CNN to dump the reporter behind the CNN story. He made a good case.

Natasha is not the problem.

CNN is. CNN does not suffer TDS because it has always worked against America’s efforts overseas. CNN deliberately lied about the most successful bombing run in 80 years but not in an attempt to get Trump but to undermine American foreign policy.

I went over this the other day:

As the Gulf War began in 1991, CNN sent Bernie Shaw and Peter Arnett to Baghdad to cosplay Edward R. Murrow. Their trip showed which side CNN was on because Murrow went to cover the bombing of London, not Berlin. CNN provided a human shield for Hussein and his henchmen and their families because there was no way the American military was going to attack that hotel Shaw and Arnett stayed in.

In the aftermath of the war, CNN bragged about have the only Western news bureau in Baghdad. But as CNN’s boss admitted in 2003 that its bureau was a sham because Saddam Hussein basically censored the network and used it for PR.

The damage done by CNN seeps to the fiber of America as the Big Lie is repeated by liar after liar in the televised culture. For example, MRC News Busters reported, “Colbert Dances After CNN Article Casts Doubt On Success Of Iran Strikes.”

Why is he dancing and celebrating what he believes is a failure?

But this is what one should expect from this mentally challenged promoter of such anti-scientific nonsense as masks stop viruses; masks don’t because the viruses not only get through the masks, they land on your clothes. This is why people who work with viruses wear moon suits.

Colbert is the face of CBS because his clown show mirrors the network’s seriousness about the news. It isn’t. Cronkite declared the Tet Offensive a loss but it nearly wiped out the Vietcong. 60 years later CBS ordered reporters not to call the Minneapolis riots a riot.

Fire Natasha? She is just a stooge. The United States must fire Fearless Leader CNN.

That won’t happen but a man can still dream, even at 71.

