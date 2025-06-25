Don Surber

Don Surber

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
15h

“We have a media run by the intelligence community and other facets of the government. “

Don, you forgot to add that the ‘media’ is merely the propaganda arm of the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party who also run the IC and the rest of what passes for our government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
joated's avatar
joated
15h

"Point and laugh" is IMHO the appropriate response. Since CNN has shown its true colors, EVERYTHING they say can be taken as the opposite of truth. No sorting the wheat from the chaff necessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
136 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture