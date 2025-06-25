I will start today’s tirade with a self-own by Erin Burnett, who said:

“I remember, Dana, one point being in Tehran years ago and they’re chanting death to America all around me, even as I say, ‘oh, I'm an American, reporting for CNN.’ And they were happy to speak to me, so—so those two sort of jarring realities of the chant and yet, the—the friendliness have existed together.”

I thank her for showing her network’s true colors—and they ain’t red, white and blue. Even terrorists know this. Death to America does not apply to CNN because why kill your PR agents?

CNN claims the B-2 attack in Iran failed because the nuke site could be rebuilt. Well, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were rebuilt. What is CNN’s point—other than to root for the enemy?

The news channel has a long history of doing that.

As the Gulf War began in 1991, CNN sent Bernie Shaw and Peter Arnett to Baghdad to cosplay Edward R. Murrow. Their trip showed which side CNN was on because Murrow went to cover the bombing of London, not Berlin.

CNN provided a human shield for Hussein and his henchmen and their families because there was no way the American military was going to attack that hotel Shaw and Arnett stayed in.

Arnett’s immediate reward was an exclusive interview with Hussein, whom America officially was at war with.

After the war, CNN bragged that it was the only Western outlet with a news bureau in Baghdad. That was a lie because in actuality, CNN served Hussein, not as a news bureau.

On the eve of the Iraq War in 2003, Eason Jordan, CNN’s as chief news executive and president of newsgathering and international networks, confessed in NYT, “The News We Kept To Ourselves.”

Jordan wrote, “Over the last dozen years I made 13 trips to Baghdad to lobby the government to keep CNN’s Baghdad bureau open and to arrange interviews with Iraqi leaders. Each time I visited, I became more distressed by what I saw and heard -- awful things that could not be reported because doing so would have jeopardized the lives of Iraqis, particularly those on our Baghdad staff.

“For example, in the mid-1990’s one of our Iraqi cameramen was abducted. For weeks he was beaten and subjected to electroshock torture in the basement of a secret police headquarters because he refused to confirm the government’s ludicrous suspicion that I was the Central Intelligence Agency’s Iraq station chief. CNN had been in Baghdad long enough to know that telling the world about the torture of one of its employees would almost certainly have gotten him killed and put his family and co-workers at grave risk.”

Money talked. CNN sold out its own employees as well as the truth just so it could promote itself as the only Western news outlet with a bureau in Baghdad.

Jordan (who somehow kept his job after this confession) ended his piece melodramatically, saying, “I felt awful having these stories bottled up inside me. Now that Saddam Hussein’s regime is gone, I suspect we will hear many, many more gut-wrenching tales from Iraqis about the decades of torment. At last, these stories can be told freely.”

He need not have worried about gut-wrenching stories because he is gutless. Post-CNN, he landed a cushy job at the Rockefeller Foundation.

As for Arnett, I have two words: Operation Tailwind.

On September 21, 2017, Stars and Stripes reported, “CNN aired a program in June 1998 called NewsStand with an investigative expose titled Valley of Death hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Peter Arnett. The show made a series of hard-hitting allegations about the mission in Laos.

“CNN claimed Special Forces soldiers were sent in to kill American military defectors, and during the mission they destroyed a village, killed women and children, and dropped deadly sarin gas, a chemical weapon banned under international law, according to a detailed examination of the reporting by the Defense Department.”

Lies. All of it.

The S&S story ended, “The incident became one of the biggest media scandals of the late 1990s and triggered a flurry of lawsuits against CNN. Arnett, famed for his dispatches from the Vietnam War and Desert Storm, was reprimanded and later pushed out of CNN. Oliver was fired from the network after the story was retracted.”

So what is all this nonsense about the B-2 bombers not knocking out Iran’s nuke program?

CNN said, “Exclusive: Early US intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, sources say.”

Karoline Leavitt tweeted, “This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as top secret but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.

“The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program.

“Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

She pointed out, “This CNN story was written by [Natasha Bertrand] the same reporter who wrote the very first FAKE NEWS story claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation.”

And there was this reminder from Unauthorized Narrative:

Short list of Natasha Bertrand as a stenographer for IC bad actors: Russiagate

Russian bounties

Trying to derail Grenell as Acting DNI

Hunter's laptop

Blaming Trump for Chinese spy balloon

Covering up Secret Service failures

Attacks on Iran's nuke sites failed

And the rando on Twitter nailed it. We do not have an independent media. We have a media run by the intelligence community and other facets of the government. CNN is fascist media that serves the deep state and not the truth, be it the deep state in Washington, Baghdad or now, Teheran.

Maze brought the receipts—well, video—tweeting, “Erin Burnett five days ago: Iran is years away from a nuclear weapon. Trump is risking starting a world war for no reason.

“Erin Burnett today: Iran’s nuclear program has only been set back a few months.”

Edward R. Murrow was a patriot. He did not lie for Hitler—or for that matter, Stalin, an ally in that war. You can be a journalist and be an American.

I suggest CNN start finding and hiring those kind of journalists and dump the Bertrands and the Burnetts that now cover the news.

