Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
15h

What will Bill Clinton be remembered for?

The dumb sap that married Hillary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
15h

Once again Don rose to Week in Review Challenge and called a spayed a spayed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
162 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture