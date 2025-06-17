The SOB shot and killed her golden retriever, too!

I don’t know what to make of the politics of Vance Boelter, 57, who apparently shot and killed the DFL (Democrat) leader of the Minnesota House, Melissa Hortman, her husband, and their dog. Police also charged Boelter with wounding DFL state Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife.

The police in Minnesota say the killing spree was politically motivated and say he left a manifesto and a list of other politicians to 86. But police have not released the manifesto.

On the other hand, police in Minnesota insisted the 2020 riots in Minneapolis were mostly peaceful—even after rioters burned down a police precinct station. The governor’s wife later said she opened the windows at the governor’s mansion so she could enjoy the smell of burning tires.

Was it any surprise that the weird Walz twosome honeymooned in Red China?

The media insists the suspect was MAGA with AP saying, “Friends and former colleagues interviewed by AP described Boelter as a devout Christian who attended an evangelical church and went to campaign rallies for President Donald Trump. Records show Boelter registered to vote as a Republican while living in Oklahoma in 2004 before moving to Minnesota where voters don’t list party affiliation.”

Conservatives point out Governor Tampon Tim Walz appointed him to an advisory board, but there are 60 members of that panel and surely some of them had to be Republican.

The AP report said, “A married father with five children, Boelter and his wife own a sprawling 3,800-square-foot house on a large rural lot about an hour from downtown Minneapolis that the couple bought in 2023 for more than a half-million dollars.”

Where’d he get the money? No one has explained that.

He also rented a room in a house in the city, apparently using it during the week instead of commuting. Just what he was commuting to goes unexplained. He has no visible means of support.

He served as an evangelist in Africa but he’s not an ordained pastor.

AP also said, “But once he returned home in 2023, there were signs that Boelter was struggling financially. That August, he began working for a transport service for a funeral home, mostly picking up bodies of those who had died in assisted living facilities—a job he described as he needed to do to pay bills. Tim Koch, the owner of Metro First Call, said Boelter ‘voluntarily left’ that position about four months ago.”

Shortly before the rampage, Boelter paid 4 months rent in advance.

After the shootings, police caught his wife with cash (police didn’t say how much) and passports. Both are legal to possess, so this may be shade thrown on her—or it may be that she was trying to flee the country.

Some conservatives tie the assassination of Hortman to a vote that passed a Republican ban on using Medicaid to pay the hospital bills of adult illegal aliens.

Those some conservatives may be right.

Her fellow Democrats certainly were angry, but—and this is a bigger but than Stacey Abrams has—Democrats had to cut a deal with Republicans or else the state government would shut down on July 1 without a budget. Governor Walz signed off on this deal because the state’s legislature is evenly split between the DFL and Republicans.

The wounded Hoffman was a key figure in the deal as a committee chairman in the Senate.

The police released a make-a-wish list of politicians the assassin wanted to kill. Matt Margolis wrote a column, “Some Things About Boelter’s ‘Hit List’ Don’t Make Sense.”

Among those things is the absence of Sen. John Hoffman’s name on the list.

Up in Minnesota, Power Line reported, “Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Joe Thompson has taken over the case, for now, of Vance Boelter, accused of murder and shooting two members of the state legislature and their respective spouses.”

Thompson is a careerist with 16 years experience as a federal prosecutor.

One thing this assassination has done—which the attempt on President Trump’s life failed to do—is shame Democrats into toning down their calls for violence. Well, at least Walz has.

The New York Post reported, “Gov. Tim Walz walks back call for ‘meaner’ Dems after Minnesota assassinations, urges ‘leading with grace and compassion.’ ”

The doofus had said last month, “Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner. Maybe it’s time for us to be a little more fierce because we have to ferociously push back on this.

“When it’s a bully like Donald Trump, you bully the s--t out of him.”

Ah, Walz, the Mister Tough guy who punked out on his National Guard battalion just before it was sent to Iraq, wanted to bully a man who literally took a bullet to the ear for his country.

On Sunday, Tiny Tim said, “This cannot be the norm. It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences.”

Meanwhile, his party is calling for confrontations with ICE as well as the National Guardsmen and Marines sent to protect them.

Like I said, I don’t know what to make of this case (other than the government will never tell us the real story) but when a fellow with financial troubles assassinates politicians, I know what the first possibility is.

