ITEM 1: Hurricane Helene ravaged western North Carolina in an unusual Appalachian run for a tropical storm. The floods knocked out highways making helicopter travel the only way to save people.

Biden grounded military helicopters. The Democrat governor grounded National Guard helicopters. The Sodomist of Transportation grounded civilian helicopters.

Yes, I went there because if he were straight he would never have gotten out of South Bend.

ITEM 2: Stephen Green asked, “Now Comes Israel’s Vengeance — But Will They Go Full Old Testament?”

Gathering and counting all those foreskins from the Pagered Brigade would be rather messy and time consuming.

ITEM 4: The VP debate went as expected.

Stephen Green also asked, “Keeping Walz cocooned away from even the friendly press somehow failed to prepare him for much of anything — who knew?”

ITEM 5: Stephen Kruiser reported, “The Morning Briefing: JD Vance Did a Great Job Against Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan.”

Keeping the media cocooned failed them as well.

ITEM 6: Politico said, “Walz’s wide eyes showed his passion.”

I don’t know about that but it did prove he’s been in a deer hunt. He wasn’t the one with the gun.

POP QUIZ: Which is crazier?

ITEM 6: Collin Rugg reported, “Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, days after MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Emhoff was ‘reshaping masculinity.’

“According to the Daily Mail, Emhoff hit a woman so hard that she physically spun around.”

Thank goodness, Kamala has Secret Service protection.

ITEM 7: ABC reported, “Obama to campaign for Harris in final weeks before Election Day.”

Well, that proves she’s black. He only campaigns for, as calls them, black folks. I remember how well he did in 2018 for Governor Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Governor Andrew Gillum of Florida. The latter later started Do Meth With A Gay Prostitute Day.

ITEM 8: Asmund Aukrus, a member of Norway’s Parliament, nominated the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees for a Nobel Prize.

I didn’t realize the Nobel had a category for employing people who rape, murder and kidnap Israelis. That begat a war, which begat refugees. What a way to drum up business.

ITEM 9: Zero Hedge reported, “Earthquake Insurance Rates Are Set To Increase In California.”

That will shake up the housing market.

HEADLINE OF THE WEEK: “Jennifer Aniston Addresses Rumors She’s Wooing Obama And Rubs Fish Sperm On Face.”

It’s not fish sperm; it’s flair.

ITEM 10: Reuters reported, “Britain said Thursday that it would cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal it said secured the future of the U.K.-U.S. Diego Garcia military base, and which could also pave the way for people displaced decades ago to return home.”

That’s nice. Now to get the Muslims to cede sovereignty of London and pave the way for displaced Londoners to return home.

ITEM 11: Carl Higbie tweeted, “Hamas raises its flag in downtown Chicago. It’s here. Be ready.”

The same people saluting this flag are triggered when they see the American one.

ITEM 12: The Wall Street Journal reported, “Sorry, Harvard. Everyone Wants to Go to College in the South Now.”

SEC and ACC beat the Ivys and not just in football.

ITEM 13: NYT ran a column, “Democrats Have a Corruption Problem. They Can’t Keep Ignoring It.”

It didn’t mention Hillary and mentioned Hunter once, saying, “Hunter Biden’s persistent business dealings with a who’s who of the corrupt former Soviet Union raised scarcely a murmur from Democrats.”

The column called for more laws — for Democrats to break. Libs use any opportunity to expand the power which attracts crooked people like Joe Biden.

ITEM 14: The Hill whined, “Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race.”

How dare the IDF return fire on Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and all the Democrat Party’s other supporters overseas!

ITEM 15: The Daily Mail reported, “Kamala Harris's gushing tribute to Dick Cheney backfires spectacularly: ‘The single most evil man in the 21st century.’”

What’s the problem? Democrats like evil.

ITEM 16: Life News reported, “Families are Not Moving to Minnesota, They Reject Tim Walz’s Far Left State.”

But where will their sons get tampons if they leave?

ITEM 17: Donald J. Trump News tweeted, “I want to get a sense of what my followers think on 𝕏. Do you think the Supreme Court should step in and Federally Ban illegal immigrants from voting?”

The 26th Amendment makes it clear that only citizens 18 and older can vote.

ITEM 18: Robert Spencer reported, “Iranian Muslim Cleric Says Israelis Had Supernatural Help to Kill Hezbollah’s Nasrallah.”

They did. We call Him God.

ITEM 19: The National Post reported, “Taylor Lorenz Out at Washington Post After Calling Biden a War Criminal.”

She is the weirdo who doxes people for making mean tweets. The one time she told the truth, she is out.

ITEM 20: Sundance reported, “The International Longshoremen’s Association has reached a tentative agreement with port owners and representatives of USMX, for a reported 62% contract increase in wages over six years.”

Well someone in America will be able to keep up with Bidenflation.

ITEM 21: The Daily Caller reported, “The Maryland Department of State Police has committed to shell out more than $2 million in back pay to black and female applicants who could not pass state trooper tests as part of a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Now taxpayers must hire state troopers who flunked their test.

ITEM 22: The Washington Times reported, “Biden defends hurricane response amid criticism of slow-walking relief.”

He doesn’t even know what a hurricane is anymore. He thinks it is a female walking stick.

ITEM 23: The Lion reported, “A Connecticut college student can’t read or write. She blames Hartford Public Schools.”

The story said, “She attended public school from age 6 onward, eventually graduating as an honor roll student, despite not being able to read or write.”

She did learn that being Hispanic will get you into college quicker than learning to read will. BIPOC Is Fundamental.

ITEM 24: Biden on Kamala: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.”

He’s old, unloved and defeated. He’s taking her down with him.

ITEM 25: New York magazine’s Intelligencer reported, “Jack Smith has failed in his quest to try Donald Trump before the 2024 election. So instead, the Special Counsel has bent ordinary procedure to get in one last shot, just weeks before voters go to the polls.

“Smith has now dropped a 165-page doorstop of a filing in federal court, on the issue of Trump’s immunity from prosecution. Judge Tanya Chutkan — who suddenly claims not to care about the impending election despite her earlier efforts to expedite the case to get it in before the very same election, which got her reversed and chastised by the Supreme Court — duly complied with Smith’s wishes, redacted out a few obvious names (who ever might Arizona Governor [Redacted P-16] be?) and made the rest public.”

The dumping changed zero votes but may place the Jack S. and Judge Chaka Khan in jeopardy of a criminal election interference investigation.

By the way, how can a sitting president overthrow the government when he is the head of a branch of the government?

ITEM 26: UPI reported, “Report: Only Trump-backed Bibles fit bid criteria issued by Okla. state officials.”

Oh no. They are replacing Gender Queer in the schools.

ITEM 27: Greg Price tweeted, “Kamala Harris’s teleprompter went out at the beginning of her speech in Michigan and she turned into a floundering mess until it came back on.”

On or off the teleprompter, she’s a floundering mess.

ITEM 28: Legal Insurrection reported, “James Carville Has Meltdown Over Lack of Response From Harris Campaign to J.D. Vance Debate Claims.”

Walz should have retired before the debate. It was that brutal.

ITEM 29: The Daily Beast reported, “Democrat Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey raised eyebrows when he was asked whether his party’s nominee, Kamala Harris, or sitting President Joe Biden — a Scranton native — is better for his state during a debate with his Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

“Casey didn’t immediately answer moderator Dennis Owens’ question, biting his lip when pressed on the point. Ultimately, he refused to pick one way or the other.”

He bit his lip to keep from blurting out TRUMP!

ITEM 30: Trending Politics reported, “Democrats In Panic Mode As Top Senator Appears To Be On Track For Loss.”

That would be Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. Time to bring in Paul Ryan to rescue her.

ITEM 31: Andy Ngo tweeted, “The former leader of BLM Greater Atlanta has been sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison for stealing nearly $500,000 from donors to fund a luxury lifestyle. Sir Maejor Page, previously known as Tyree Conyers-Page, was convicted of money laundering and wire fraud at a trial in April.”

He used the money to buy a house in Toledo among other things.

Toledo? He’s going to do 3 year-plus for a house in Toledo? He should do another 10 years for thinking small. Even Corporal Klinger is laughing at him.

ITEM 32: Politico tweeted, “Helene hit Trump strongholds in Georgia and North Carolina. It could swing the election.”

These are wicked people who root for disasters and assassinations to save their evil jobs in Washington.

FINALLY, the Korean Surbers arrived. My son, my daughter-in-law and the grandchildren will be for a week. I have newsletters written for Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week is a maybe.

Two hours of playing with a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old wore me out.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment