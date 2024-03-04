MSNBC talking head Joyce Vance is panicked. Trump is winning in court, the one territory that liberals believe they still own.

She wrote, “The legal landscape in three of the four criminal cases against Trump continues to shift in his favor this week, following the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the presidential immunity appeal in the D.C. election interference case, creating at least a two-month delay for Trump.’

Democrats know they are stuck with FJB. Their plan was to tar Trump as a criminal. No president before was charged with criminal activity while president. Democrats have indicted President Trump four times on a total of 91 counts.

They also filed two civil lawsuits. One charged him with fraud even though there was no victim. The other charged him with defamation for saying he did not rape a woman who never filed rape charges. The awards are incredibly over-the-top in size. The judge awarded the woman who wasn’t raped $83 million — $83,000,000.

The Democrat plan is twofold. One to tarnish his reputation and the other is to hurt his campaign by tying him up in the courts. They creamed their pantaloons when they finally got a mugshot of him. That backfired, as I observed in August, days after the mugshot appeared:

The Hill reported, “Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) shared a video of him laughing at the mugshot photo and saying, ‘We got you, and more to come . . . Clown, thug, crook, criminal.’” The tweet is here. Shortly afterward, the congressman realized the error Democrats made. He panicked and tweeted, “This mugshot is not what you think it is. “It’s a jackpot for Trump who will use this image to raise MILLIONS of dollars from his cult — and the worst part is they are going to use it to win even more elections so they can change our laws to make it easier to steal our democracy. “It’s a symbol of everything that is wrong with our country. It is a reminder of the deep divisions that exist, the hatred that is spewed, and hate is tolerated. It is a sign that our democracy is in danger. “After today, the Republican Party will solidify their support around Trump and our fate will be sealed.”

The only person in that blurb who is a criminal is Bowman who later pulled a fire alarm to stop a vote in the House. He is an insurrectionist by his own party’s definition. Fortunately for him, that definition is loony.

But let us clear our minds of unpleasant thoughts about these birdbrains because Trump’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to decide whether his actions as president have immunity from prosecution. Justices agreed to hear the case, which brings Jack R. Smith’s Soviet-style prosecutions to a screeching halt.

Lawyer Clarice Feldman wrote, “The court in effect is saying that it — not lower courts — has the sole authority to decide when a former president has immunity for acts committed while in office. This case completely halts the D.C. proceeding against him, and should they limit his immunity in a way that affects the prosecution of the case, there is still the likelihood that the Fischer and Brock cases [January 6 victims] will present impediments to the prosecution.”

The left has convinced itself that this delay to check the Constitution before proceeding is unnecessary because they want him convicted before the election so they can disqualify him and get Biden for four more years.

The Jeff Bezos Post argued that President Trump is clogging up the Supreme Court with all these appeals. Gee, maybe if Democrats didn’t have four crackpot criminal cases against him, the court would not be overwhelmed by his appeals.

Ann E. Marimow, the Post’s ace Supreme Court reporter, wrote, “Back in the fall, it seemed the most significant cases on the court’s calendar would be a trio of challenges to the power of the administrative state and a pair of First Amendment cases targeting laws in Texas and Florida that control how major social media platforms curate content. Since then, Trump’s legal and political troubles have seemingly overwhelmed the docket.”

Those poor dears, they are so overworked that they barely have time to write more books, teach more classes and make more paid speeches. Why, this may cut into their three-month vacation from July 1 to the first Monday in October.

Sonja West demanded a quick decision on this claim, stating, “The arguments in favor of judicial speed are even stronger in this case than in others. This is a presidential election year, and the clock is ticking. While we wait for the justices to slowly sharpen their pencils, all pretrial activity in the lower court has stopped (another Trump-favorable decision the court made in this case.”

The right to a speedy trial belongs to the accused, not the accuser.

As with the mugshot, liberals should be careful in their wishes. This seems to me to be a slam dunk ruling that ends this and other prosecutions, which may be what they want because clearly the strategy of litigation and prosecution is backfiring.

The Real Clear Politics average has him ahead in the general election polls — something that never happened in any of its averages in 2016 and 2020. He was behind when the Sheriff of Fulton County released that mugshot; he has been ahead ever since.

Lefty Stephanie Jones made the argument that the Supreme Court did lefties a favor by taking this case.

She wrote, “By taking this appeal now on a very expedited basis, the Court is going to settle this question once and for all. Their ruling will apply not just to the DC case, but to every criminal case involving Trump or any subsequent president in any court anywhere in the country. While it may delay this one trial for a few weeks or a couple of months, hearing this appeal will prevent huge delays down the road.”

The president has immunity, which should end every one of the criminal cases. We shall see. New York’s idiotic civil awards likely will be quickly reversed or at least lowered because it was in state court. The appeal will be taken up by New York’s Supreme Court, which will rubberstamp the decisions.

But the appellate process continues because the federal Supreme Court can take an appeal directly. We shall see how that plays out.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Georgia, the prosecution got its Fani caught in the wringer as the DA gave her lover $700,000 in taxpayer money to help her with the case, and then lied about it under oath. Trump wants her and her co-conspirator disqualified from prosecuting him. I want them disbarred.

That which does not kill Trump makes him stronger, which Democrats slowly are learning.

They are stuck with FJB. Jonathan V. Last wrote in The Atlantic, “But the biggest problem plaguing arguments for Biden’s retirement is: Who then? Pretend you are a Democrat and have been handed a magical monkey’s paw. You believe that Biden is too old to defeat Trump and so you make a wish: I want a younger, more vigorous Democrat. There’s a puff of smoke and Kamala Harris is the nominee.

“Do you feel better about the odds of defeating Trump in nine months?

“You shouldn’t. Harris’s approval rating is slightly lower than Biden’s. People skeptical of her political abilities point to her time as vice president, but that’s not really fair: Very few vice presidents look like plausible successors during their time in office. (George H. W. Bush and Al Gore are the exceptions.)”

Passing over Kamala would be a Thomas Eagleton moment. He was George McGovern’s original running mate. He lasted a few days until it was leaked that he underwent electroshock therapy. George said, bye-bye, Tom. In November, voters said bye-bye, George, in the first 49-state landslide.

Results matter and FJB has been a disaster on the border, on inflation and on international relations. The Telegraph tried to throw shade on Trump’s foreign policy, saying he is unpredictable.

But the headline undermined that message by saying, “Trump needs allies to clean up Biden’s foreign policy mess.”

A mess it is with a surrender in Afghanistan, a stalemate in Ukraine and a call for a ceasefire in Gaza that will occur only when Israel is done destroying Hamas once and for all.

All that explains why Democrats are running on crazy indictments. They laughed when they finally had a mugshot of him. President Trump got the last laugh on that one. He likely will have the last laugh on all of the court cases.

