The first week of January laid a thick layer of ice and snow across Poca, West Virginia, and much of the rest of the eastern United States, as the weather returned to normal. It is winter. There is snow. There is ice. The temperature is a comfortable 72 as I stay indoors. We have a big bay window in the living room as it is better to look at snow than to be in it.

After Trump’s second re-election, the world is returning to normal, not that I care much about the rest of the world.

Comedian Dana “Garth” Carvey said, “I’m working on the New Trump because he’s not at the rallies screaming. He’s more quiet now. He can be more conversational because all his dreams came true.”

The Church Lady knows of what he speaks.

President Trump’s anticipated return to power is only half the reason the world has changed for the better. The other half is the end of the FJB presidency, which showed the true goal of the American left is destruction.

Under Biden, we taught children that boys grow up to be women and girls grow up to be men. We empowered pupils to get their teachers fired if they used the wrong pronoun, which became whatever word the pupil liked that day.

Biden was the restoration of the Jimmy Carter administration, complete with inflation at the grocery store and surrender on the world stage. The only difference this time was that the press did not keep a daily watch on American hostages taken in Iran—or in this case the Iranian-funded Hamas group.

FJB’s White House was a horror show of men in dresses taking charge, led by an addled-brained idiot with dementia and his Hillary-style first lady. His vice president was a drunkard whom many people thought was a DEI hire.

They were wrong. He hired Kamala because she was the only one in the Senate who was dumber than him. Give Biden credit. Somehow he found the only Indian-American who is too stupid to run a 7-Eleven.

She then succeeded in topping that by choosing as her running mate Tampon Tim, who believes boys have menstrual cycles. Thank goodness he lost because if they had won, Tim would be selecting something even dumber that him.

Tim Walz/Screen Door on a Submarine 2028.

After the election, key world leaders and CEOs made a beeline to Mar-a-Lago to make their pitch to Trump. In 2016, the political world in America had its resistance. In 2024, we have the great capitulation.

AP reported on New Year’s Eve:

The cars begin lining up early in the morning to be screened by Secret Service agents under white tents near the fence that surrounds President-elect Donald Trump’s vast south Florida estate. Famous figures such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk pop up at breakfasts, luncheons and other social gatherings held daily at the opulent Mar-a-Lago club. Over the weekend, Mike Love, one of the original members of the Beach Boys, performed the band’s greatest hits under an outdoor tent there as Trump, trailed by Secret Service agents, wandered through the crowd, swinging his fists to the music, according to videos posted online. At other parts of the evening, he stood next to his wife, Melania, near the pool, bobbing his head to the music. The resort is the “Center of the Universe,” Trump declared on social media Friday, adding, “Bill Gates asked to come, tonight.” Representatives for Trump and Gates didn’t clarify if the Microsoft co-founder did indeed join the parade of figures making the trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump treated his visitors well. He heard them out. He sized them up.

Some failed miserably. After granting an audience, Trump mocked Trudeau as being the governor of America’s 51st state so badly that the prime minister resigned on Monday, effective March 24.

Zuckerberg, whose acceptance of Trump ads on Facebook helped him win the 2016 election, passed the test. He now has a lifeline to the president.

NPR reported, “Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship president and supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, is joining the board of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta.

“White’s election as a Meta director two weeks before Trump takes office comes as Silicon Valley is courting the incoming administration, following what has been a frosty relationship with Trump and his allies, who have long accused tech platforms including Meta of anti-conservative bias.

“Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have each donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. Zuckerberg is among the tech titans who have dined with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago since the election. Last week Meta named Joel Kaplan, a veteran company executive and Republican who once worked in George W. Bush's White House, its head of global policy.

“White is a longtime friend of Trump who spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer and appeared in Trump’s first TikTok video. On election night, White joined Trump on stage at his victory party, thanking many of the podcasters and online influencers who, along with UFC, have been credited with boosting the president-elect's appeal among young men.”

Dana White would not exist without The Donald. When no one else would book UFC bouts, Trump did. He needed entertainment attractions at his casino in Atlantic City. Hey, Trump didn’t become a billionaire without taking chances. White’s loyalty is unquestioned.

But the story gets even better. Zuckerberg announced major changes on Tuesday.

Collin Rugg tweeted:

Mark Zuckerberg announces massive new changes at Meta, admits the company went too far with censoring Americans. Good. Zuckerberg also said they are moving the content moderation team from California to Texas. Here is what will be changing at Meta: 1. Meta will be dumping their fact checkers and will replace them with Community Notes. 2. Simplifying content policies to encourage more debate on issues like immigration and gender. 3. Meta will change how they enforce policies to reduce censorship, will focus on people breaking the law instead. 4. Meta will start recommending political content again. 5. The trust and safety team will be moving from California to Texas to “promote free expression.” 6. Zuckerberg says he will be working with Trump to “push back on governments around the world” including Europe.

The New York Times took the news well.

Elon Musk is the reason for the change. He bought Twitter and turned it into the best news aggregator on Earth. It is the No. 1 news app in 140 countries. Twitter is kicking Facebook’s ass.

He taught a lesson to Zuckerberg, who had fallen for the siren censorship. The real power is in restraining yourself, not your customers. Adapt or die. Zuckerberg chose to move to Texas.

Dictators fear Musk because he allows people to tell the truth to the entire world. Keir Starmer, the pedo-friendly prime minister of England, has taken Musk on. Because of that, Keir Starmer is a double-digit midget as they said in my day when men were men (and women were women) and you counted the days down to when your enlistment ended.

Musk’s row with Starmer is legitimate. Starmer not only blocked prosecution of Muslim raping of girls and boys, he has moved to jail protesters. Twitter now shines the light on Starmer and other cockroaches.

In a tweet, Musk explained why he fights the British and Muslim pedos:

My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her. She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so. My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present day Britain.

By the way, Trump’s mother was a maid from Scotland. Their connection with Americans and legal immigrants is very real and comes from the heart.

Meanwhile, another wondrous billionaire who visited Mar-a-Lago is taking on the media from within. Jeff Bezos is taming the Washington Post, which he owns.

First, he spiked an endorsement of Kamala which was really another humdrum bashing of Trump.

Now he is changing the structure of the paper itself.

Fox reported, “Washington Post editors killed piece from its gender columnist, plan to scrap role entirely.”

Gender columnist? Really? I thought we were going to a genderless language where policemen and policewomen become police officers.

DEI is dying everywhere. College enrollment is down. And on January 20, Trump will make America great again simply by showing up.

Smart people know this and are working with him. Outside of Mark Cuban, I cannot think of a billionaire who ain’t smart.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow because it is January and that’s normal.

And let Trump take office with the support of leaders because that, too, is normal.

And let Zuckerberg join Musk in the fight for truth, justice and the American way.

