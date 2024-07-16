First Jesus saves him from assassination at a rally on Saturday. Then Judge Cannon saved President Trump from the outrageous Mar-a-Lago raid and prosecution on Monday. His political fortune rose, as Democrats have given up on replacing the Guy Who Can’t Draw a Clock. On top of that, his financial fortunes rose too.

The Hartford Courant reported, “Trump Media shares surge on 1st day of trading after assassination attempt on the former president.”

The price rose 31% on Monday. He owns 78.8 million shares, which means he made $763 million as the stock closed above $40 a share.

On top of that, MSNBC kept their Morning Joe off the air on Monday for fear he would continue his ranting about how Trump is like Hitler. But I am giving my readers cuppas of Joe in the form of liberal tears today.

Where to begin? The witch hunt.

AP whined, “Defense lawyers filed multiple challenges to the case, including a legally technical one that asserted that special counsel Jack Smith had been illegally appointed under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause because he was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, rather than being confirmed by Congress, and that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department.”

The Constitution is just a technicality to modern journalists.

Oh and AP got the dig on Cannon being appointed by The Donald. It never mentions that the federal magistrate who issued the warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago is a Biden appointee.

Nor does the media mention that Obama appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over another case brought by the illegally appointed prosecutor Jack Smith.

In dismissing the case, Judge Cannon wrote, “The Special Counsel’s office has spent tens of millions of dollars since November 2022, all drawn unconstitutionally from the Indefinite Appropriation.

“For more than 18 months, Special Counsel Smith’s investigation and prosecution has been financed by substantial funds drawn from the Treasury without statutory authorization, and to try to rewrite history at this point seems near impossible. The Court has difficulty seeing how a remedy short of dismissal would cure this substantial separation-of-powers violation, but the answers are not entirely self-evident, and the caselaw is not well developed.”

May the next attorney general prosecute Jack Smith and Merrick Garland for this theft in office.

Chuckles the Schumer tweeted, “This breathtakingly misguided ruling flies in the face of long-accepted practice and repetitive judicial precedence. It is wrong on the law and must be appealed immediately. This is further evidence that Judge Cannon cannot handle this case impartially and must be reassigned.”

Long accepted does not mean constitutional because segregation by Democrats in the South was long accepted as well.

Then there is the Squad.

Trump and the rest of America got some good news as a poll showed another one of the Squad congressional critters likely will be primaried next month.

Just the News reported, “Cori Bush, D-Mo., could be the next member of the "Squad" of progressive lawmakers in the House to be defeated in a re-election bid.

“Bush is behind St. Louis prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell by 23%, according to a new survey out on Monday.”

The Squad’s support of Hamas rapists, kidnappers and murderers caused Jewish donors to abandon and primary these Democrat anti-Semites. It is called wising up.

In November, the New Republic reported, “The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is expected to spend at least $100 million in the Democrat primaries in an effort to knock out the seven Squad members, reported Slate. They include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, and Summer Lee — all black and brown members of Congress who have been vocal critics of Israel’s war on Gaza.”

By identifying their representatives as brown and black, leftists are saying that it is OK to be anti-Semitic if you are the right color. The only difference between America’s bigots and Aryan Nazis is skin tone.

Then there is Comcast’s MSNBC finally reining in Joe Scarborough and his foaming at the mouth crew of liberals.

Byron York tweeted, “It's a huge day in politics and MSNBC has pulled Morning Joe off the air. They're apparently worried the MJ crew might say something inappropriate about the Trump assassination attempt.”

Scarborough is the one-time RINO congressman who rose in the ratings with his phone interviews with Trump in the 2016 race. His mission was to make Trump look like a fool — and when Scarborough finally realized he actually helped Trump, the little RINO turned on him. FJB now calls in.

Then there is the tone-deaf reaction to the assassination attempt.

Barack Obama tweeted, “President Biden is right, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. As a country we may not agree on everything, but we should be able to agree on that.”

No place except Ferguson, Missouri.

Baltimore.

Minneapolis.

Kenosha, Wisconsin.

No place for violence? Trump had to shame Obama — excuse me, Biden — into giving RFK Jr. Secret Service protection. He thanked Trump.

Comcast’s NBC did manage to report the sadness among Democrats over the assassination attempt failed like Bidenomics did.

In the hours after a would-be assassin fired a bullet through former President Donald Trump’s ear, Panfilo DiCenzo, a 40-year-old Democratic voter from Pittsburgh, drew a simple conclusion about the political effect of the attack: “It definitely is good for Trump.” DiCenzo reasoned that undecided voters may “be more likely to vote for him out of sympathy” and that “especially with the upheaval in the Democratic Party, you know, more and more people I think are a little bit confused as to who to vote for.” At a time when President Joe Biden has been struggling to shore up support with fellow Democrats following a miserable June debate performance and shaky cleanup effort, some professional Democratic political operatives said Saturday’s shooting will end up sealing the incumbent’s electoral fate. “We’re so beyond f---ed,” one longtime Democratic insider said, noting that the image of Trump thrusting his fist in the air, with blood dramatically smeared across his face, will be indelible. “The presidential contest ended last night,” said a veteran Democratic consultant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to give a candid assessment of his own party’s standing less than four months before the election. “Now it’s time to focus on keeping the Senate and trying to pick up the House,” he said. “The only positive thing to come out of last night for Democrats is we are no longer talking about Joe Biden’s age today.”

Looks like Biden won’t be replaced on the ticket. What’s the use? They’ve given up.

The Daily Beast grumbled:

Democrats hoping that President Joe Biden will drop out of the election race fear their chance of replacing him on the ticket is all but gone in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend, according to a report. After two weeks of intense media scrutiny around if and when Biden would drop out following his disastrous presidential debate performance, attention has now shifted to the attack on Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania and the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday. “I think this is over,” one Democratic aide told Politico, arguing that the news storm weakening Biden had now passed. Axios separately reported that Democrat lawmakers’ immediate focus had moved to their personal security and the safety of their staffers rather than the party’s political crisis. “We’re all just focused on expressing condolences and keeping our teams safe,” one House Democrat, described as having been “fiercely critical of Biden,” told the outlet.

Don’t worry. Trump will replace him on January 20 instead — if we keep our noses to the grinding wheels.

Trump’s chose someone half his age in choosing Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as a running mate. Certainly Vance, who owes his job to Trump’s support two years ago, will not stab him in the back as Pence did. Vance was a classmate of Vivek Ramaswamy, who full heartedly endorsed him.

But this is post is about Trump. Surviving an assassination attempt, having a case dismissed, making money and Democrats giving up add up to a very good week and it is only Tuesday.

