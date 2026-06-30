Donald John Trump’s magical powers include the ability to make people reveal who they truly are. For example, a decade ago, John Kasich was billed as a conservative governor from Ohio.

He was no more conservative than Paul Ryan or Mitt Romney. This weekend, Kasich said:

The SCOTUS decision said Haitians are going to have to be removed from Springfield, Ohio. Things in Haiti are deteriorating. Sending people back to Haiti to me is crazy. I wish Congress would extend TPS for Haitians.

On January 15, 2010, Obama granted Haitians Temporary Protected Status after an earthquake. That was 197 months ago. The law says TPS lasts 18 months.

My arithmetic skills are not what they used to be but I still know 197 is more than 10 times 18.

USAID spent $2.3 billion on Haiti following the disaster and the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Haiti Action Network generated over $500 million in commitments and pledges from members for long-term development projects.

If Haiti has not recovered by now, it never will.

Trump let Kasich reveal himself 10 years ago when, instead of trying to unify Republicans behind their nominee, he stomped his little feet and refused to endorse Trump. 4 years later, he endorsed Biden. In 2024, he refused to endorse anyone.

Nevertheless, Trump carried Ohio by 8 points, 8 points and 11 points in those elections, respectively. A pebble thrown into the sea has more effect.

Need I wade through the conservative Fox News All-Stars who unmasked themselves as frauds who misled everyone? They are not worth the pixels to name them.

The biggest phony baloney was Barack Obama. On October 25, 2016, he got so mad at Trump that went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to mock him.

Trump had tweeted, “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!”

Obama replied, “Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president.”

He then dramatically dropped the phone like a mic drop.

Embarrassed by Trump’s election, four years later, Obama once again thought he had the last laugh when Jack Dorsey banished Trump from Twitter in January 2021, but that just led Elon Musk to buy Twitter and rename it X.

The thin-skinned Obama was the first communist president. No one cared that he was black. What mattered was he was red.

On July 13, 2012, Obama delivered a campaign speech in Roanoke, Virginia, saying:

There are a lot of wealthy, successful Americans who agree with me—because they want to give something back. They know they didn’t—look, if you’ve been successful, you didn’t get there on your own. You didn’t get there on your own. I’m always struck by people who think, well, it must be because I was just so smart. There are a lot of smart people out there. It must be because I worked harder than everybody else. Let me tell you something—there are a whole bunch of hardworking people out there. If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you’ve got a business—you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen. The Internet didn’t get invented on its own. Government research created the Internet so that all the companies could make money off the Internet. The point is, is that when we succeed, we succeed because of our individual initiative, but also because we do things together.

Obama to us peons: You didn’t build this.

Reality to Obama: No, YOU didn’t build this.

Those roads? Private contractors built more than 46,000 miles of interstate highways and are conducting major road renovations and repairs. Taxpayers paid for it. The politicians took the credit.

The Hoover Dam? The federal government didn’t built it. A private consortium called Six Companies, Inc., built the engineering marvel that made possible the Las Vegas we know it today. Taxpayers paid for it.

Putting a man on the moon? NASA didn’t build the rocket or the engine or the capsule or the lunar module. Private companies did. NASA trained the astronauts and used the rocket to get there, which was a magnificent achievement, but without capitalism, they could not get there without a big, huge slingshot.

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the planet, said, “As I hurtled through space, one thought kept crossing my mind—every part of this rocket was supplied by the lowest bidder.”

Those schools? Now we are getting somewhere. The state mandated that children attend classes and had the schools built (by private contractors paid by taxpayers. The government runs them so well that children who attend private or parochial do far better. Homeschooling has taken off and again, students do better.

Imagine, people are turning down something they can get free.

Obama ushered on the communist era. Oh wait, I misgendered them. They are Democrat Socialists of America. French poet Charles Baudelaire once said, “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

So it goes with communists.

Communist Melat Kiros is the leading candidate for Congress in Denver’s primary today. She said:

“We have socialism already. It’s in the roads we drive on, the schools we send our kids to, the fire stations we call upon. I’m just asking that we extend that security to our healthcare, to our housing, to our nutritional food, to our higher education so that we’re actually meeting the basic needs of everyday working families in this country.”

Her family escaped the communism that starved Ethiopia in the Starvin’ Marvin days. She wants to Make America Ethiopia.

As Spencer Pratt, the Palisades fire victim who ran for mayor of LA said, “Sure, if we ignore the fire engines, PPE, hoses, gated wyes, tankers, retardant, copters, chainsaws, and everything they use to save lives are created by private industry and only made possible through capitalist private sector supply chains.

“Let’s not forget, while the rest of the Palisades burned to the ground because our socialist government leaders slashed the LAFD budget by $17 million, Rick Caruso hired private firefighters to successfully save all of his assets in the Village.”

Benjamin Franklin started the first volunteer fire department in Philadelphia—thus VFDs are older than the nation itself. Most fire departments are VFDs. I doubt many volunteers are commies.

The Ethiopian is not the worst candidate Democrats have. Brianna Lyman tweeted:

In 7 months Democrats have elected/nominated: -A man who fantasized about murdering Republicans/their children -A man with a NAZI tattoo -An Al Qaeda volunteer -A woman who said the US is an “effing disgrace” -A woman who said 9/11 was our fault This is who the party is

The reality in LA is the city drained the 117 million gallon reservoir ahead of fire season.

The DEI mayor visited Ghana, an amusing destination for well-off black Americans. I guess they want to see the place where the African king sold their ancestors as slaves to Europeans.

The DEI fire chief delayed response to the fire.

The government destroyed 37 square miles of valuable (well, once valuable) real estate. Thousands were left homeless as they lost $25 billion in homes, business, cars and the rest.

Newsom used the disaster to raise money and the legislature dedicated $2.5 billion to recovery.

As of April, 34 homes were rebuilt. In his defense, it is going faster than his high-speed rail system, which has cost $15 billion in the past 11 years. Newsom’s built 81 miles of track.

The first transcontinental railroad too a little over 6 years to build. It was 1,911 miles—all by private railroads. Instead of subsidies, taxpayers loaned the companies $55 million, which was repaid with interest.

The government gave the railroads 129 million acres of land as the country was land rich, cash poor. The land would be useless without the railroad—almost as useless as Newsom, Obama and Kasich.

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