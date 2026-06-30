Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Higgins's avatar
Richard Higgins
5h

With respect to public schools, people aren’t “turning down something they can get free”, they’re so bad, they’re turning down something they already paid for (with their taxes).

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Big Dog 333's avatar
Big Dog 333
5h

Obama IS the worst ever president. Joe Biden was just an extension of Obama with an auto pen. That old man doesn’t know if he’s afoot or horseback.

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