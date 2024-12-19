Trump supporters lit the phones up like teen girls trying to win tickets to the Monkees concert by being the 7th caller.

In their retreat from the presidency and control of the Senate, Democrats are leaving a scorched trail behind them. Biden commuted the sentences of 1,500 thugs, mugs, pugs and doctors who peddle prescription drugs.

Schumer assembled a 1,547-page spend-it-all bill—continuing resolution to use congressional jargon for trillion-dollar slush funding—and scheduled the vote for Friday, the last day on the congressional calendar, giving congressmen the choice between saying yes or being blamed for a government shutdown at Christmastime.

Bwahaha, he cackled.

Elon Musk said we’ll just see about that. He lit up Twitter and fueled the biggest, fastest and most effective backlash since Bud Light.

Musk will primary RINOs who don’t toe the line. He spent $277 million on Trump’s campaign. That’s 1/1,024th of his $300 billion-plus net worth. (The $420 billion figure includes $120 billion that a Delaware witch, excuse me, judge is holding hostage.)

No one in the Republican Caucus wants to be Liz Cheney’d, especially since she may go to prison for witness tampering in the J6 hearings.

X got things going and Trump supporters lit the phones up like teen girls trying to win tickets to the Monkees concert by being the 7th caller.

Eric Daugherty, assistant news director of Florida Voice, tweeted:

Phones ringing off the hook today in DC over the spending bill, Republican congressman says, because of outrage on X and Fox. Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY): “The phone was ringing off the hook today. And you know why? Because they were reading the tweets, the X, from Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and they were telling me that they were, that they were listening to them. This shows the influence that President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have in this process before they're even in office. “The American people elected Donald Trump, and the American people want us to pay attention to that election and that election results, and so we've got to work.”

Power to the people, buddy. And we are not talking about some astroturfed riots funded by George Soros.

Nancy Mace tweeted from the girls’ john (maybe), “The last CR we did was 21 pages. This once is 1,547. Let that sink in. More pages, more taxpayer dollars flushed down the drain.”

Her colleague Ralph Norman tweeted, “I was elected to represent the people of SC-05 and fight for the American people.

“We were promised a CLEAN CR and that's what the American people deserve.

“I’d rather shut the government down before considering this CR.”

The clunky old media tried to cast shade on the people rising against this ugly bill by crying misinformation.

Politico said:

Musk, for example, repeatedly posted on X that a government shutdown wouldn’t have any significant consequences for the country. He responded “YES” to a post that read, “Just close down the govt until January 20th. Defund everything. We will be fine for 33 days.” Another Musk post said a shutdown “doesn’t actually shut down critical functions.” But, while essential functions would continue during a shutdown, there are significant real-world effects: Other government employees will halt their day-to-day work and miss paychecks. While Social Security checks will go out and mail will be delivered, agency shutdowns cause massive lost productivity. A five-week shutdown from 2018 to 2019 caused the economy to lose about $3 billion, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

$3 billion is not even 1/1,024th of a $25 trillion economy. Liz Warren is more Indian than a shutdown is a danger to the economy. In fact, Politico made the case for a shutdown. No important function of government would be harmed and the economy would be barely scratched.

Politico also reported, “Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership team is quietly discussing a Plan B to fund the government amid conservative opposition and vocal criticism from incoming President Donald Trump’s top ally Elon Musk.

“The Louisiana Republican is discussing dropping $100 billion in disaster aid plus other attachments and instead passing a clean CR—then dealing with the other issues in the new year, according to two Republicans with knowledge of the conversations. In addition to disaster aid, that would mean dropping $30 billion for farmers, and a one-year extension of the farm bill, among other items, at least for now.

“Johnson has not made a final decision. But if he shifts strategies it would be a boon for his right flank, which has railed publicly against the current spending bill and revived a dormant threat to Johnson’s speakership. Many of those conservatives don’t typically support stopgap spending bills—most of the additions to the bill were designed to appease other Republicans, as well as Democrats.”

Plan B is the name of the abortion pill. Johnson went with it and aborted Schumer’s CR.

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post reported, “Republicans scrapped House Speaker Mike Johnson’s bipartisan plan to avert a government shutdown, as President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk joined a broad swath of the House GOP on Wednesday to condemn a compromise bill full of Democrat policy priorities.

“The rebuke, which built steadily through the day and culminated with a long written statement from Trump in the late afternoon, has forced Johnson back to the drawing board on a plan to prevent a Christmastime shutdown—and maintain the support of his chaotic conference to be reelected as speaker early next year.

“ ‘Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead,’ Musk boasted on X, the social media site he owns, after he spent the day blasting the legislation. ‘The voice of the people has triumphed!’ ”

“Johnson has not outlined a backup plan, and multiple people familiar with the real-time conversations said the next step remains unclear, as leaders would need significant support from both parties—and Trump—to pass a funding extension. If Congress doesn’t extend the deadline, most federal operations would shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, though the effects of a shutdown wouldn’t fully kick in until Monday.”

This wasn’t the Grinch stealing Christmas. This was the people of Whoville kicking the Grinch where it counts. And hard.

How bad was this bill? Congress voted itself a 40% raise. That led to this exchange:

CNN: “People look at the performance of Congress and say ‘Why should we give them more money?’ ” DURBIN: “What about the media? Half of your listeners are not there anymore and you’re still getting the same paycheck.”

Why do we pay congressmen anyway? It is not like they work for us.

Voters elected Donald John Trump president not because he is fearless, although he is. Voters elected Donald John Trump president not because he is entertaining, although he is. Voters elected Donald John Trump president not because he fights, although he does.

Voters elected Donald Trump president to stop the abuse by Congress, this crooked president and all those three-lettered agencies who act like LSD—lie, spy and deny.

X’s reaction to the CR shows voters are not going away.

Billionaire Bill Ackman tweeted, “People have expressed skepticism about how DOGE can be effective without any formal authority. I think today’s events around the spending bill provide a road map for rapid DOGE progress.”

Washington is too big and powerful for our own good. It is expensive and run by morons. Oh, Christopher Wray dresses well but he makes foolish decisions such as raiding a former president’s home at the behest of some nutty bureaucrat who was temporarily in charge of her agency.

The government expands its power through crisis. The Depression allowed FDR to create all sorts of mischief and agencies. That his new programs—and his confiscation of gold—did nothing to end the crisis was strategic.

His next crisis was World War II, which allowed him to temporarily increase the tax rates and expand who pays. Once the war ended, the temporary became the permanent. The top rate was 25% when FDR became president. It was 91% when he died and Truman took over.

40 years later, it had dropped to a mere 77%.

80 years later, it is 37%—still well above the 25% rate set by Coolidge and a Republican Congress in 1924.

The assassinations of MLK and RFK were a crisis that enabled Democrats to enact the unconstitutional Gun Control Act of 1968. Getting a dishonorable discharge from the Army should not cost you the right to own a gun ever again.

Nixon’s abuse of surveillance begat FISA, which decades later enabled Obama to have the FBI spy on Donald Trump.

In the name of going after gangsters, Congress enacted RICO. Georgia’s version was used by Democrats to arrest and mugshot Donald Trump.

Need I go into COVID with its draconian orders from governors and FJB that did not stop the spread of the virus? All that staying inside did was cause depression and reduce exercise.

And that is not to mention the vaccines that likely did more harm than good. RFK Jr. may be a loon but at least he is not a Fauci posing as an expert when he in fact has yet to rein in AIDS, which was the reason we hired him 40 years ago.

Resistance seems futile, especially when Congress calls its abusive laws things like the PATRIOT Act.

But twice now, Trump has shown us resistance is possible. His victory really was too big to rig.

The post-election battle has begun. A Democrat Congress is the enemy of the people and Democrats made this 1,547-page monstrosity their last stand as a majority in the Senate.

And lost.

Bwahaha.

