The New York Times reported on May 20, 2017, “Saudis Welcome Trump’s Rebuff of Obama’s Mideast Views.”

The story began, “With trumpets blaring, cannons booming and fighter jets streaking overhead trailed by red, white and blue contrails, President Trump arrived in the scorching heat of the Arabian desert on Saturday hoping to realign the politics and diplomacy of the Middle East by forcefully reasserting American support for Sunni Muslim countries and Israel against Iran’s Shiite-led government.

“The start of Mr. Trump’s first trip abroad since becoming president — coming amid the scandals and chaos engulfing his administration — was intended to be a blunt rejection of President Barack Obama’s vision for the region. Mr. Obama sought a reconciliation with Iran and negotiated a deal intended to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.”

Imagine that you are Barack Hussein Obama reading this in one of your mansions (well, the one in Chicago barely qualifies at only 6,500 square feet) and you read this.

Trump — the man you mocked for 6 years — is undoing all your efforts to give Iran nukes and destabilize the Middle East. The Saudis fell over themselves to praise him. Trump and his family — including his Jewish son-in-law and Jewish daughter — dominated the front pages of the official Saudi press. The Saudis would fete him for two days before waving goodbye as he flew in Air Force One DIRECTLY to Israel, the first plane to do that since the creation of the modern State of Israel in 1948.

Reading the NYT story was pure agony for the 44th president.

It said, “The Saudis treated him like royalty, with red carpets, lavish meals and American flags flying everywhere. They repeatedly used the word historic to describe his visit, gave him a medal, projected a multistory image of his face on the side of the palatial Ritz-Carlton hotel where he was staying, and treated him to a colorful dance display in which his staff joined in with scores of white-robed Saudis and even the president swayed back and forth.”

The rage inside Obama must have been boiling. Obama knew no humiliation like this since Trump DARED to bring up Obama’s old claim of being born in Kenya which was in the press packet for his first book in 1991. AP bitterly clung to that claim and repeated it 15 years later. He was not. He lied on his resume. The lie now embarrasses him.

President Trump would go on to get five Muslim countries to recognize Israel’s right to exist — bringing the total to 7 Muslim nations in 75 years.

This really infuriated Obama, long an anti-Semite who attended Columbia (“Jewish Columbia students slam university’s ‘inaction’ against antisemitism: ‘I don’t feel safe’”) and Harvard (“Harvard lionized professor after finding he discriminated against Jewish students”).

Remember the time he made Bibi wait outside his office while he ate dinner with his family?

And Obama got his vengeance on Trump and the world, didn’t he? The Deep State Democrat was able to use biomedical warfare from Red China and stuffing the ballot box with mailed-in votes to install Banana Republic Biden as president. Obama quickly undid everything Trump accomplished.

Trump sealed the border by leaning on Mexico to keep the asylum seekers in Mexico.

Obama had Biden open it wide.

As for the Saudis, Obama had Biden do everything he could to turn 80 years of goodwill between the Saudis and the USA into mutual hatred. Biden said he would make Saudi Arabia a pariah state for human rights violations — even as hundreds of J6 protesters languish in American jails.

Barely more than a month into Biden’s term, he released a report that said the Saudis murdered a political opponent. This came from the same people who gave you the Russian Dossier.

On February 27, 2021, the Harvard Gazette reported, “Biden may regret releasing report on Khashoggi murder.”

Oh Biden regrets nothing. It destroyed U.S.-Saudi relations as long as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is running the country — and he is only 38.

Biden’s foolishness is pushing the Saudis and Iranians closer together with Red China serving as their chaperone.

Al Jazeera reported on August 23, “China’s top diplomat has said that a Chinese-mediated détente between Iran and Saudi Arabia was driving a wave of reconciliation in the Middle East and pledged to firmly support Tehran on issues concerning core interests.

“Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, made the comments during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

“Wang told Amir-Abdollahian that Beijing appreciated Iran’s recent steps to improve ties with Saudi Arabia, including his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

“Wang also pledged to ‘continue to support countries in the Middle East in exploring a development path that suits their own national conditions, strengthening communication and dialogue, adhering to unity and self-improvement, and realizing good-neighborliness and friendship,’ Xinhua said.

“The surprise détente between Iran and Saudi Arabia, brokered by China in March, followed years of bitter rivalry that had destabilized several Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Bahrain.”

While Red China rises to superpower status, we give the world Antony Blinken, a man who seems bewildered every day to see the sun rise from the east again. What are the odds, he wonders.

The world is less safe with Red China in charge.

NYT reported, “As the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, raising the prospect of a wider war, China has stepped up efforts to pitch itself as a neutral broker for Mideast peace.

“Beijing’s top diplomat called his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts on Monday, urging restraint. A Chinese envoy is traveling in the Middle East, pledging to help avert a wider war. At the United Nations on Wednesday, China vetoed a resolution on the war that did not call for a cease-fire.

“But even as China seeks to turn down the temperature diplomatically, a surge of anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli sentiment is proliferating across the Chinese internet and state media, undermining Beijing’s efforts to convey impartiality. China has already come under pressure from the United States and Israel for its refusal to condemn Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack that started the war.”

The surge is deliberate and approved by Chairman Xi and his goons.

Just as white smoke rising from the Vatican signals the election of a new pope, so the rise of anti-Semitism signals the beginning of a world war.

Obama has his vengeance. He also has his three mansions (soon to be four with completion of an 8,900-square foot compound in Oahu). Surely, he will not feel the effects of the hell he is unleashing.

At least, not in this life.

