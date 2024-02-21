Upon taking office as mayor of Chicago after landslide victory in 2019, Lori Lightfoot said, “I know we’re just a little bit closer to that dream as I stand here today, inaugurated as Chicago’s first black woman and first openly gay mayor. I know we’re a little bit closer as we celebrate that, for the first time in the history of Chicago, women of color now hold all three of our citywide elected offices.

Four years later, when she couldn’t make it out of the Democrat primary, she blamed racism and sexism. Democrats nominated a black man.

The media promoted women candidates — especially the women of color — as being inherently superior to men. Let’s see how that worked out.

NBC reported on February 27, 2020, “Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for a children's book scam that funneled money into her personal accounts and campaign coffers.

“Pugh, 69, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once she's out of prison, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow.

“The disgraced former mayor was also ordered to pay $411,948 in restitution and to forfeit $669,688, including property in Baltimore and $17,800 from her Committee to Re-elect Catherine Pugh.”

She took over as mayor from Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, whose biggest achievement (if you want to call it that) was to order police to stand down as rioters burned cars and looted stores, saying “we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well.”

She said, “We’ve had these kinds of conversations before, and I made it very clear that I work with the police and instructed them to do everything that they could to make sure that the protesters were able to exercise their right to free speech. It’s a very delicate balancing act. Because while we try to make sure that they were protected from the cars and the other things that were going on, we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well. And we worked very hard to keep that balance and to put ourselves in the best position to de-escalate and that’s what you saw this evening.”

She was preceded by Sheila Dixon.

CNN reported on December 2, 2009, “A jury convicted Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon on Tuesday of embezzlement for improperly using gift cards intended for the needy, the chief investigator for the state prosecutor's office said.

“She was found guilty of a single misdemeanor count of fraudulent misappropriation by a fiduciary. She could be removed from office because it is a theft-related crime, James I. Cabezas said.

“Dixon solicited several cards for her own use from two developers, including Patrick Turner, who testified this month that Dixon asked him to donate gift cards from retailers and have them delivered to her office. He said he spent $1,000 total -- $500 for a Best Buy gift card and $500 for a Target one, according to the Baltimore Sun newspaper.”

Three women mayors. Two crooks and a schnook.

But wait. There’s more.

AP reported two weeks ago, “A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore was convicted Tuesday on one count of mortgage fraud, concluding a lengthy criminal trial in which Marilyn Mosby testified she unwittingly made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

“The jury announced a split verdict Tuesday evening after deliberating most of the day, finding Mosby not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“She was previously convicted on two counts of perjury in a separate criminal trial that took place in November. She hasn’t been sentenced in either case.”

The best thing she did to stop crime in Baltimore was to resign.

Well, that is just Charm City, in which case, Eastpointe, Michigan, must be a suburb.

The Detroit Free Press reported on November 9, “Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was sentenced Thursday to six months' probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a reduced charge related to misusing covid relief money for her personal business.”

Baltimore has suburbs a-plenty in other states.

WPRI reported on November 29, “Disgraced former Fall River, Massachusetts, Mayor Jasiel Correia is on the move.

“Correia, 31, has been serving time since April 2022 at a federal prison in Berlin, N.H., following his conviction on fraud and extortion charges. He was given a six-year sentence.

“But in recent days Correia was moved out of the Granite State facility and and sent south, making a pit stop in New York before arriving at a federal prison in Philadelphia where he is currently being held, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

Florida has a suburb of Baltimore as well.

WMBB reported on June 5, “After a long legal battle in federal court, the former mayor of Lynn Haven was sentenced for one felony count of lying to the FBI Monday.

“Margo Anderson, 68, will serve one month in prison followed by one year of probation. Judge Mark Walker also ordered her to serve 100 hours of community service but assessed no fines against her.”

The story also said, “Anderson was one of nine people indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a corruption probe after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Seven of the defendants plead guilty within the first year of the case.”

Baltimorons are like Chicken Man. They’re everywhere.

The Tennessean reported on March 7, 2018, “Nashville Mayor Megan Barry resigns from office as part of guilty plea to felony theft charge.”

But New York is where some would rather stay.

AP reported on August 7, 2015, “A former mayor convicted of taking bribes was sentenced Friday to four years in prison by a judge who said she had betrayed the residents of her troubled New York village, especially young women looking for a role model.

“The ex-mayor, Noramie Jasmin, was also ordered to return $15,000 of her salary to the village and to forfeit her bribe receipts.”

To be sure, male mayors also break the law, but the gals promised us to do better. The results are at best mixed. They promised better but delivered worse in Baltimore and elsewhere.

Oh, I almost forgot Fani Willis, who gave $700,000 to an ambulance chaser and lover to prosecute Donald Trump. Her corruption is so awful and so blatant that The Atlantic is calling for her to step aside from the case.

It said through a columnist, “Let’s start with the basics. A boss should not have a romantic relationship with a subordinate. Once the romance starts, the professional reporting relationship ends. That’s the rule in most workplaces. The fact that someone is an independent contractor rather than an employee makes no difference. One does not supervise someone while sleeping with them at the same time. That’s a clear conflict of interest that everyone understands.”

Which brings me to Nikki Haley, who is running for president on the platform of being a woman. Democrats are pushing for her nomination as the Republican presidential candidate.

The Chicago Tribune said in an editorial, “Trump’s derisive nickname for Nikki Haley is an insult to a strong, qualified GOP woman.”

While acknowledging that he does the same thing to men, the newspaper said calling her Birdbrain is an affront to women, particularly suburban women. I do not recall anyone in the newspaper game object to calling Trump Hitler, except for those who sarcastically said it was an insult to Hitler. I conclude that the editorial staff at the Trib is less concerned about using as a political epithet the man who wiped out two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe than they are questioning the intelligence of a woman who believes slavery had nothing to do with the civil war.

The Brainiac from South Carolina stopped tweeting this weekend after she posted this, “12 fellas down. 1 to go.”

But of course, Nikki did not defeat any of those 12 men. Trump did. So, people joked that 12 fellas was her body count with her husband out of town that weekend.

Kristinn Taylor of Gateway Pundit wrote, “Old adultery accusations against the former South Carolina Governor Haley by South Carolina politicos were resurrected last month as voting in the Republican presidential primary season commenced. Haley has denied the accusations of adultery that were made by two men in sworn affidavits.”

I suppose that reflects a double standard. Oh well, there’s already a double standard in which virtue of their birth, women officeholders are better and pure as Christmas snow.

Thus far, the evidence points the other way.

Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend