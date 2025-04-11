The Washington Examiner reported, “House Republicans finally heeded advice from President Donald Trump to ‘close your eyes’ and vote for a GOP budget resolution, despite several hardline conservatives raging against the lack of spending cuts in the bill in the minutes leading up to its passage.

“Nearly all Republicans joined in to pass the budget resolution, 216 to 214, in a big turnaround win for House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump. The victory was not certain as deficit hawks met with leadership late into Wednesday night. They were concerned the bill to kick off Trump’s tax, border, and energy agenda would drive up the national debt.”

Axios reported, “Why it matters: It puts Republican leaders one critical step closer to being able to pass a hulking fiscal bill that includes $4 trillion in tax cuts and a $5 trillion debt ceiling increase.”

The $4 trillion in tax cuts includes the savings taxpayers already get by making permanent the 2017 tax cut.

The vote came the day after Trump’s victory in the tariff war when he got most of the world to accept a 10% tariff on most of the stuff they sell here.

Final passage of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill likely will come in the fourth month of his second presidency despite majorities in the House and Senate that are so slim they make Twiggy look fat.

Obama needed 15 months to pass Obamacare despite overwhelming majorities in both houses, including a filibuster-proof Senate.

Then there is the tariff war. Yesterday, I said, “World cheers Trump's 10% tariff.”

The media spun it into a loss. The media still believes in Russiagate, the Insurrection and that was just a loud noise in Butler last July. No sensible person believes the media narratives these days.

Jacktron tweeted, “China is not gonna win this. Trump has had four years to plan this out. All the other countries are caving and China will be the only one left.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to decouple our manufacturing from Chinese slave labor.”

Sun Tzu tweeted 2,500 years ago, “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”

AP reported breathlessly, “China is reaching out to other nations as the U.S. layers on more tariffs in what appears to be an attempt to form a united front to compel Washington to retreat. Days into the effort, it's meeting only partial success with many countries unwilling to ally with the main target of President Donald Trump's trade war.”

Where has AP been? Red China has been doing that for ages now. After 25 years, its BRICS house has 10 members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

FJB’s disturbingly inept economic sanctions on Russia pushed the former world power toward Red China but we went back to having a president with lucidity, so Putin may back off especially in light of three partners (India, Indonesia and UAE) continuing cordial relations with the USA.

Just a reminder: sanctions never work. Witness the 70 years of sanctions on North Korea, 60 years of sanctions on Cuba, and 45 years of sanctions on Iran.

The Democrat Party desperately seeks attention and is charging Trump with insider trading over a tweet that anyone in the world could read. As far as I know, Trump made no stock trades on Wednesday.

Don’t get me started on Nancy.

Democrats are as insane as the Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (the 1937 version, not the insane Rachel Zegler flop). The Queen became so jealous of Snow’s beauty that she transformed herself into an old hag, surrendering her own beauty.

In the 2024 election, Democrats stood behind their blue wall of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump won each state.

The blue wall today is the district courts, which the appellate courts finally are reining in. Rupert Murdoch and his globalist Wall Street Journal had to admit the new blue wall is on property the courts don’t own.

The publication ran an editorial on Thursday, “The Justices tell lower courts to stay in their proper judicial lane.”

It said, “A 5-4 majority handed Mr. Trump a partial victory Monday by allowing his Administration to continue deporting Venezuelans believed to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang under the Alien Enemies Act.”

Gee, the Roberts Court is ALLOWING the president to enforce a law written by and signed into law by the Founding Fathers. Will wonders never cease?

The editorial also said, “The Court issued another brushback to errant judges on Tuesday when they lifted an order requiring the Trump Administration to reinstate 16,000 fired employees. Without ruling on the merits, Justices held that the environmental groups and unions challenging the dismissals lacked legal standing to sue.

“That’s the bedrock Article III principle that plaintiffs must demonstrate they are likely to suffer concrete harm as a result of a defendant’s actions to bring a case in federal court. The plaintiffs claimed they’d be harmed by a reduction in public services caused by the layoffs, but that is speculative at best.

“Only Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson disagreed.”

The two are idiots. One doesn’t even know what a woman is.

Share

The editorial said, “The Court stressed this message again on Friday in a 5-4 unsigned order that let the Education Department withhold $65 million in grants for teacher training. A lower court ordered the funds to be reinstated. But as the Court explains, the APA’s limited waiver of sovereign immunity doesn’t extend to orders “to enforce a contractual obligation to pay money.”

“In other words, plaintiffs who want the feds to release frozen funds must seek relief in federal claims court. This is essentially what Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh said in an earlier dissent in a case involving USAID grants. This time, Justice Barrett joined their reasoning, though Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t.”

The Chief apparently believes elections only have consequences when we elect a DEI president.

Another foreign policy win happened in Panama.

Fox reported, “The United States and Panama have officially signed a new defense and security pact aimed at reinforcing control over the Panama Canal, a move that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claims is critical to pushing back against China’s growing grip in the region.

“In a press release posted Wednesday night on X, the Panama Canal Authority confirmed that Panama’s Minister for Canal Affairs and Hegseth signed a joint declaration that reaffirms Panamanian sovereignty and outlines new military cooperation.

“The deal ‘reaffirms respect for, and the recognition of, Panamanian sovereignty over the interoceanic waterway,’ the Canal Authority stated.”

They get respect, we get safe passage through the canal. In his first presidency, Trump had the Abraham Accords. This time, he has the Aretha Accord. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Sock it to me, sock it to me.

His wins are on all fronts. He took over the Kennedy Center and is now its chairman of the board—the Frank Sinatra of Washington. How’s he doing?

The Daily Caller reported, “Kennedy Center Breaks All-Time Attendance Record Amid Liberal Bellyaching Over Trump Takeover.”

It turns out people would rather watch fireworks than see drag queens shoving their junk in kids’ faces.

Finally, the House passed President Trump’s big, beautiful budget bill with opposition from all the Democrats and two virtue signaling Republicans. All other presidential budgets are dead on arrival as Congress porks things up. Trump is the exception.

As usual.

So why are he and we winning? Salena Zito has a new book, Butler (she was there just a few feet from the president). She revealed to Glenn Beck what Trump said before he said fight, fight, fight.

Salena Zito: So one thing people don’t know is before he said “Fight, fight, fight,” I could see him.

He says “USA” twice. He’s still on the ground.

And then I see him turn and get up and say “Fight, fight, fight.”

Glenn Beck:

Wow.

Salena Zito:

And so we talked about that.

And I said, “Why?” Like you did.

And he said, “Well, Selena, at that moment I wasn’t Donald Trump.

I was symbolic. Even though I wasn’t president yet again—

I had once been president—I had an obligation to show that the country is strong,

that we will not be defeated, and that we are resolute.

I did not want to be the symbol of America being weak.”

Don’t tell me his survival wasn’t planned—by a higher authority. Yes, the Lord works in mysterious ways but He can be obvious too.

President Trump once said we would win so much that we would tire of winning but ironically I agree with Hillary, who said, “I am in no ways tard.”

Which raises the question: why do so many Democrat politicians believe you must speak like Buckwheat to get the black vote?

Share

Leave a comment