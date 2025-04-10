Watching the Trump’s Tariff War from afar, I find it hilarious. He has managed in the past week to get the world to accept a 10% tariff on everything while triggering Red China to engage in an actual tariff war that is financially suicidal for the communist regime.

The headline from Never Trumpland was “Trump Caves on Tariffs After Insisting They Were Essential.”

These clowns must work for minimum wage because their negotiating skills are nonexistent. Ask for the stars, settle for the moon. Trump just mooned the world.

His 90 day pause on reciprocal tariffs is not really a pause.

CNBC reported, “Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that all countries except China would return to the 10% baseline tariff rate, down from the higher rates that previously shocked the markets, as negotiations take place. The pause would not apply to sector tariffs, Bessent said.”

In summary, Trump slapped them with a 10% tariff and they applauded. Do you see why I laugh?

But the mindless media spin is that Trump got frightened over Wall Street’s reaction but that was part of his plan. Stock markets around the world were in a panic. He’s big enough to weather a crash. Been there, done that with covid. But these other heads of state aren’t. Most of them are too weak to drink tea. They were in a panic.

Consider the mighty Eurocrats in Brussels.

The New York Post reported, “EU caves to pressure from Trump and won’t put tariffs on Jack Daniels, Maker’s Mark.”

The story said, “President Trump had threatened a 200% tariff on European alcohol imports if bourbon and whiskey were included in the new tariffs passed by Brussels on Wednesday, which were in response to a 25% duty on American steel and aluminum, as well as the 20% reciprocal tariff that was part of the administration’s Liberation Day rollout.”

Please notice that England would not face that tariff because of its Brexit. The yahoos in the ultra-super-duper-extreme right saved the nation.

Wednesday started out business as usual. The jamokes in journalism churned out their usual junk.

Reuters won the daily Stupitzer Prize with its Trump-Is-The-Grinch take, “Has Trump cancelled Christmas? China’s decorations makers report no U.S. orders.”

Red China is a godless communist state. Do they know it’s Christmas?

Chris Matthews was the runner-up with “We get so much of our lumber, our two by fours from from Canada. What are we going to do? Have more lumber made in the United States now?”

The United States is the world’s top producer of lumber, and No. 4 exporter of wood.

Our top customer is (drumroll) Canada (rimshot).

The New York Times reported, “Behind President Trump’s decision to hit some of America’s largest trading partners with stiff tariffs is his fixation on the trade deficit that the United States runs with other nations. But many economists say that is a poor metric for judging the quality of a trade relationship.”

That’s like saying how many times he cheats on you and how many times he slaps you around are poor metrics for judging the quality of a marriage.

Another NYT item began, “As the breadth of the Trump revolution has spread across Washington in recent weeks, its most defining feature is a burn-it-down-first, figure-out-the-consequences-later recklessness. The costs of that approach are now becoming clear.”

Gee, all the costs revealed themselves before the game clock started and the 10% tariff was implemented.

And of course one of NYT’s many DEI columnists filed a column which began, “It is a fool’s errand to try to rationalize President Trump’s obsession with tariffs.”

Yes, the billionaire doesn’t understand economics but the fellow paying $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment with a view of the next building does.

I do get that manufacturers in the USA rely on foreign vendors, which will disrupt things for the nation’s few remaining factories. But I also get that protected by tariffs, Americans will begin replacing those vendors. It takes time.

I also get that we no longer can trade with Red China and remain a free and independent country.

From the USA Trade Representative (I added the Reds):

U.S. goods exports to Red China in 2024 were $143.5 billion, down 2.9 percent ($4.2 billion) from 2023. U.S. goods imports from Red China in 2024 totaled $438.9 billion, up 2.8 percent ($12.1 billion) from 2023. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Red China was $295.4 billion in 2024, a 5.8 percent increase ($16.3 billion) over 2023.

That $295 billion trade deficit with Red China could buy you 23 new aircraft carriers every year.

That $295 billion trade deficit with Red China could buy you 295,000 million-dollar houses.

That $295 billion trade deficit with Red China could buy you Bank of America with enough money left over to purchase 4 billion chili dogs at Dairy Queen.

Red China’s gravy train is about to end.

Geraldo Rivera said, “I believe that he ambushed China. I just think he wants the best possible deal he can get the United States of America. God bless him for that. That’s why people really dig the guy. That's why he's hard to beat. That charisma is unbelievable. I could sing his praises forever. He suckered China in."

Meanwhile CNN covered a speech gave to Republican fat cats on Tuesday night. CNN reported:

Delegations from Japan and South Korea are en route. Italy’s prime minister will be in Washington next week. And Israel’s “proactive approach” to seeking out new US trade agreements could serve as a model for everyone, according to the White House. A day before President Donald Trump’s new worldwide tariffs are set to take hold, the White House made clear Tuesday the door for new trade negotiations was wide open—even if the exact formula for earning relief from the duties remained unclear. “These countries are calling us up. Kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal,” Trump told a group of Republicans on Tuesday evening, hours before the tariffs were set to take hold. He described foreign leaders essentially groveling to avoid the new tariffs: “Please, please sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything sir.” As countries scramble to respond to Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements last week, many are receiving advice from US diplomats and sources close to the White House encouraging them to think creatively, beyond the scope of trade, as they prepare to negotiate with the White House. Their message to foreign counterparts seems simple: If they have a unique card to play, they should.

Trump woke up at dawn and tweeted at Truth Social that today would be a good day to get back in the stock market.

He never lies. Exaggerates? Hell yeah. He’s a salesman and he’s very entertaining. It was a good day to buy. Rupert’s WSJ reported, “Nasdaq Soars to Best Day Since 2001 After Trump Pauses Some Tariffs.”

On Monday, I wrote that Trump should stay the course. He is. He is dodging icebergs as he makes his way to his goal of having an America that is so great that we do not need the rest of the world.

Trump also is setting Red China up for a showdown at his It’s Not OK Corral. We’ve needed one since 12/11 (2001) when Bush 43 allowed Red China to join the World Trade Organization, legitimizing a thug regime that makes MS-13 look like Girl Scouts.

Singling out Red China for triple-digit tariffs is strictly Sesame Street as in One of These Things Is Not Like the Others. Countries are lining up with him. Others—Spain for example—aren’t. Trump’s keeping a list. The whole world is.

In negotiating tariffs with everyone else, the president is not showing his cards. Politico reported:

President Donald Trump and his top trade officials say they are negotiating with trading partners to reduce the steep tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday. But many foreign governments who want to talk are still waiting by the phone. The Philippines is still waiting for a reply to its request for a meeting, according to one official from the country. The United Kingdom pitched the White House on a framework for a trade deal but failed to avoid the tariff increases. Another foreign diplomat said their government was reaching out to various Trump aides at all levels, but many either were not responding or were unwilling to do anything beyond listen. On top of that, Trump officials have not spelled out exactly what concessions the administration is seeking that could pave the way for a negotiated solution.

No answer is an answer. He’s making them wait and keeping them guessing.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine War Gang is trying to drag Trump into World War III.

Zelensky said, “We have captured two Chinese soldiers on Ukrainian territory. We have their documents, even credit cards. They are citizens of China.

“I believe the United States of America needs to pay more attention to what is happening today.

“We expect that China is now another country that supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—after Iran and North Korea. But there is a difference: North Koreans fought against us on the Kursk front, while the Chinese are fighting on Ukrainian territory.”

I want Zelensky to go away. After 3 years, his unwinnable war is still unwinnable. He should surrender Donbas and flee to Switzerland with his share of the loot. We cannot fight Red China on the battlefield right now because they make our parts. The Bushes and the Democrats did that.

The Donald will get it undone. Doubt him all you want, but I just saw the world happily accept a 10% tax on their exports to us.

