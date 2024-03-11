On February 4, 2021, right after Biden was finally ensconced in the Oval Office, Molly Ball of Time magazine told the truth. 2020’s presidential election was fixed. The story — “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” — was not the fat lady singing; it was the fat lady taking off her girdle at the end of the day.

Ball wrote: “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

Of course, the Chamber of Commerce (which is dedicated to dumping most U.S. jobs overseas and filling the remaining ones with illegal aliens) was in on it.

Of course, the social justice warriors of the AFL-CIO (which was led by Rich Trumka whose idiot son wants to ban gas stoves) were in on it.

Ball made it sound like those who rigged the election were the good guys.

She wrote, “Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction.”

Fact check: They got Democrat state courts to override election laws.

Fact-check: They got Democrats to count the votes.

Fact-check: They harvested ballots by voting in the name of non-voters.

Fact-check: They got the feds to pay off Facebook and Twitter to censor Trump and his supporters.

Fact-check: They got retired spooks to discredit the revelations of Hunter’s crimes, which Bill Barr had prevented the FBI from investigating.

Look, the fix was in. We went from a turnout that over the previous 100 years had ranged from 53% (FDR in 1932) to 61% (LBJ in 1964) to an astounding 67% in 2020. That was up from 57% in 2016.

The evil election thieves would have you believe that covid stopped all other activity BUT voting.

You cannot change the past, but you can learn from it.

Has The Donald?

The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend, “In Battleground States, Trump Is Ahead in Polls but Playing Catch-Up on the Ground.

“Biden and Democrats have a big cash advantage over Republicans, and have funneled far more to state parties to build campaign infrastructure.”

Ronna the RINO ran the Republican Party into the ground, sabotaging the elections of 2018, 2020 and 2022. The RINOs then blamed Trump.

They have not given up, but Nikki’s ridiculous attempt to force Trump to campaign in the primaries flattened like a pancake facing a steamroller.

The kangaroo state courts of New York forced him to take out a record half-billion dollars in bonds to appeal the unconstitutional ruling and damage awards in the fake fraud lawsuit and the fake rape defamation case. The courts effectively outlawed borrowing money and paying back the loan, as well as denying raping a woman he barely met.

How loathsome are Democrats? George Stephanopoulos. who helped Hillary handle “bimbo eruptions” (long before they called women, Democrats called them bimbos), attacked Congresswoman Nancy Mace on his TV show, saying, “As a rape victim. . . how can you endorse Trump?”

The civil cases are just there to make Democrats feel smug and morally superior. They would never support a rapist. What? Juanita Broaddrick said what? Well, sex is private. Let’s be civil, you MAGAts.

The criminal charges filed by Jack Smith, the Red Queen — or is it the Queen of Hearts? — of special counsels, will drain Trump’s time although the trials are unlikely to occur before the election.

Likewise, the Georgia case of making a phone call (a call illegally recorded) is on hold while a judge decides whether Fani Willis paying her gigolo $700,000 of taxpayer money disqualifies her and her lover boy from prosecuting the indictments. Lying to the judge under oath also may be a problem unless Georgia allows prosecutors to do a work-from-home trial on Zoom while they are in jail.

But all these shenanigans are secondary to the tried-and-true methods of mailing-in fake ballots and having your poll workers count them. It would be interesting to see if any of those Republican poll workers in Detroit donate to Democrats.

Dumping Ronna helped.

The Journal’s story said, “Trump’s campaign wouldn’t reveal specifics about its key state operations but said it is confident the resources will be in place. The campaign this past week began an overhaul of the Republican National Committee in an effort to turn around tepid fundraising and step up investments in battlegrounds. The integration between the campaign and RNC is scheduled to begin Monday. A joint fundraising committee is being established, allowing the campaign to tap bigger contributions.”

The polls are going south for Plugs, the name given our brain aneurysm-challenged president who had new hair installed when he began going bald back in the 1980s.

The Jeff Bezos Post said, “Early polling of Biden’s State of the Union doesn’t quite match the hype.”

The speech didn’t help him much in the polls and only 32 million people (one-tenth of the nation) watched. His shouting everything did not help. They call him Dark Brandon but they meant hyped up on drugs. Hmm, the coke they found might not have been Hunter’s.

The polls in general favor Trump, which hadn’t happened before. The bettors know? They took a bath in 2016, didn’t they?

The Third Party candidates are making more noise than usual, which makes lefties nervous, as does the growing displeasure with allowing millions of illegal aliens in. Trump says he will deport them all.

Calm down, they say. Nothing to see here.

Jeb Lund wrote, “Whether we start running cattle trains full of people to the southern border is consequential enough to take seriously a recent Reason study of 19 polls showing that third-party candidates are more likely to eat into Biden’s percentages than Trump’s. But if the data merits a brief internal shriek, it also warrants a sober appraisal. Leaving aside the fact that Trump is reliably underperforming against his polling, the polls don’t tell us much. Faced with the certainty of Joe Biden as the eventual Democratic candidate, many of the Democrats claiming allegiance to other candidates are likely voicing their displeasure during the designated part of the electoral cycle when they can safely do that — the primary. Many will come home to the party in November, if not before. Most of the rest were never the Democrats’ to lose. They aren’t going to vote for the Greens or West because they somehow never noticed the existence of the Democratic Party. It will be because they know exactly what the Democratic Party is.”

Did I say making them nervous? It is freaking them out. They fear a lefty H. Ross Perot is on the horizon in the form of ne’er-do-well RFK Jr.

Jason Palmer beat Biden in American Samoa. Palmer is the Keith Russell Judd of 2024, but without the felonies or the ponytail.

But the election comes down to Trump stopping a second steal. He rightly has bitched about it for years. Now it is put up or shut up. My tough love for him is to dare to remind him: fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

