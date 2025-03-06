“The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

President Trump’s first State of the Union address to Congress was remarkable in many ways, not the least of which that he gave it. Democrats marked him for death last July. Democrats also persecuted him in the courts. Democrats raided his wife’s panty drawer.

So it was remarkably predictable that they would try to hijack his speech by making it about them. Nancy wasn’t there to tear up her copy of the speech and pout, but Al Green was on hand to make an ass of himself and get kicked out.

The speech itself seemed overlooked by the press which focused on Democrat reaction. The CIA’s Drudge Report called it chaotic and ran a picture with someone holding a sign near him saying, “This is not normal.”

Indeed.

But it was a great speech that deserves the spotlight. NPR dismissed it, saying, “After a firehose of a first six weeks back in the White House, President Trump delivered a boastful and partisan address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.”

Full disclosure: Trump plans to stop federal funding of NPR. The story should have disclosed that conflict of interest.

My fact check on NPR calling it boastful is a quote from Will Sonnett, “No brag, just fact.”

Let’s look at what he said. He began, “Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in 4 years, 8 years—and we are just getting started. I return to this chamber tonight to report that America’s momentum is back. Our spirit is back. Our pride is back. Our confidence is back. And the American Dream is surging bigger and better than ever before.”

Hyperbole aside, no president has done more in his first six weeks since Lincoln and that was because he was forced into fighting a civil war. Lincoln would go on to establish land-grant colleges, enact the Homestead Act, enable the world’s first transcontinental railroad, and abolish slavery—which led to a prosperity we enjoy today.

But it was Trump’s night. He called Joe Biden the worst president, which made Andrew Johnson happy. Trump held out the olive branch to Democrats and beat the tofu out of them.

After that, he said, “So, Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America, for the good of our nation? Let’s work together and let’s truly make America great again. Every day my administration is fighting to deliver the change America needs to bring a future America deserves and we’re doing it. This is a time for big dreams and bold action.”

Then he got into the substance of his presidency, saying, “Upon taking office, I imposed an immediate freeze on all federal hiring, a freeze on all new federal regulations, and a freeze on all foreign aid. I terminated the ridiculous green new scam.

“I withdrew from the unfair Paris Climate Accord, which was costing us trillions of dollars that other countries were not paying. I withdrew from the corrupt World Health Organization, and I also withdrew from the anti-American U.N. Human Rights Council.

“We ended all of Biden’s environmental restrictions that were making our country far less safe and totally unaffordable. And importantly, we ended the last administration’s insane electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto workers and companies from economic destruction.”

Please note that Trump ending the EV mandate hurts Tesla and will cost Elon Musk billions.

He said, “To unshackle our economy, I have directed that for every one new regulation, 10 old regulations must be eliminated, just like I did in my very successful first term. And in that first term, we set records on ending unnecessary rules and regulations like no other president had done before.”

But wait, there’s more as he said, “We have ended weaponized government, where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me. How did that work out? Not too good, not too good. And I have stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America, it’s back. And two days ago I signed an order making English the official language of the United States of America.”

Therein lies the reason NPR and the rest absolutely hate the man. He survived. The deep state threw everything it had at him and he is still standing.

And he is standing very tall. He said, “A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We are opening up many of those power plants right now. And frankly, we have never seen anything like it.”

Yes, he said drill, baby, drill.

He said, “My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each. It’s never been anything like that one. It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go. The permitting has gotten [started] and later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA.”

Get ready because here it comes. Back when the news channels delivered news instead of opinions that would have been the lead story.

Trump cited the DOGE findings.

He said, “Believe it or not, government databases list 4.7 million Social Security members from people aged 100 to 109 years old. It lists 3.6 million people from ages 110 to 119. I don’t know any of them. I know some people that are rather elderly, but not quite that elderly. 3.47 million people from ages 120 to 129, 3.9 million people from ages 130 to 139, 3.5 million people from ages 140 to 149, and money is being paid to many of them, and we’re searching right now. In fact, Pam, good luck, good luck. You’re going to find it. But a lot of money is paid out to people, because it just keeps getting paid and paid, and nobody does, and it really hurts Social Security and hurts our country, 1.3 million people from ages 150 to 159 and over 130,000 people, according to the Social Security databases, are age over 160 years old. We have a healthier country than I thought, Bobby.”

Again, that should have been Page One news followed the next day with a Page One editorial condemning having nearly 20 million people enrolled in Social Security (either paying in or taking out) with fake birthdays.

Instead the news media made excuses.

NPR said—without providing evidence—declared, “These are people who don't have dates of death registered, not that they are receiving benefits. There have been improper payments made but it’s only to about 1% of people, and they’re to people who are alive.”

Oh yeah? Says who? Show your work.

Only 1% of those receiving Social Security is 684,559 people. How do you get a Social Security card without a birth date? How does NPR know all 684,559 people are alive? How do you qualify for retirement benefits if we don’t know when you were born?

There is more to this story that NPR and the rest of the media choose to ignore. It is another Hunter Biden laptop that the media tries to vaporize instead of exposing.

Trump then went into his sales pitch, “We are draining the swamp, it’s very simple, and the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over. And the next phase of our plan to deliver the greatest economy in history is for this Congress to pass tax cuts for everybody. They’re in there, they’re waiting for you to vote.

“And I’m sure that the people on my right—I don’t mean the Republican right, but my right, right here—I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts, because otherwise I don’t believe the people will ever vote you into office. So I’m doing you a big favor by telling you that.

“But I know this group is going to be voting for the tax cut. A very, very big part of our plan, we had tremendous success in our first term with it, a very big part of our plan. We’re seeking permanent income tax cuts all across the board and to get urgently needed relief to Americans hit especially hard by inflation. I’m calling for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and no tax on Social Security benefits for our great seniors.”

Dropping the tax on tips means waitresses will no longer have to keep tabs on them, which is one less chore imposed by a government that doesn’t realize what it is doing. If you are making less than minimum wage, you should not have to pay an income tax.

Dropping the OT tax means workers will pocket all of the time-and-a-half instead of splitting it with Uncle Sam.

Dropping the Social Security benefits tax is a benefits increase for 56% of retirees. You made us pay in, keep your mitts off what we take out.

Trump said, “I also want to make interest payments on car loans tax deductible, but only if the car is made in America. Oh, and by the way, we’re going to have growth in the auto industry like nobody’s ever seen. Plants are opening up all over the place. Deals are being made like never seen. That’s a combination of the election win and tariffs. It’s a beautiful word, isn’t it?

“That that along with our other policies will allow our auto industry to absolutely boom. It’s going to boom. Spoke to the majors today. All three, the top people and they’re so excited. In fact, already numerous car companies have announced that they will be building massive automobile plants in America, with Honda just announcing a new plant in Indiana, one of the largest anywhere in the world.”

On Tuesday, he imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico that are the same as they charge us. He announced that on April 2, he will do the same to India, South Korea and others.

He said, “This system is not fair to the United States and never was. And so on April 2nd, I wanted to make an April 1st, but I didn’t want to be accused of April Fool’s Day. That’s what one day would cost us, a lot of money, but we’re going to do it in April. I’m a very superstitious person. April 2nd reciprocal tariffs kick in and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them. That’s reciprocal back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them.

Share

“If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market. It’s a lot of that too. They don’t even allow us in that market. We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before.”

Again, that is a major foreign policy change. Again, the media ignored the news and focused on Democrat tantrums.

Lincoln imposed protective tariffs, which were Republican policy until the Bushes came along.

Trump said of tariffs, “They’re about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening. And it will happen rather quickly. There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much. No you’re not, oh. And look, look where Biden took us, it’s very low, the lowest we’ve ever been.”

He turned to the invasion of America and said, “Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history. And we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded. Thank you.

“The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.

“Joe Biden didn’t just open our borders. He flew illegal aliens over them to overwhelm our schools, hospitals and communities throughout the country. Entire towns like Aurora, Colorado and Springfield, Ohio, buckled under the weight of the migrant occupation and corruption like nobody’s ever seen before. Beautiful towns destroyed.

“Now, just as I promised in my inaugural address, we are achieving the great liberation of America. But there still is much work to be done.”

Yes, there were made for TV moments. That’s a tradition for SOTU speech, and this definitely was an SOTU speech.

The most encouraging one that Trump offered was this:

“We’re joined tonight by a young man, Jason Hartley, who knows the weight of that call of duty. Jason’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all wore the uniform. Jason tragically lost his dad, who was also a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, when he was just a boy and now he wants to carry on the family legacy of service. Jason is a senior in high school, a six-letter varsity athlete—a really good athlete, they say. A brilliant student with a 4.46—that’s good—GPA and his greatest dream is to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“And Jason, that’s a very big deal getting in. That’s a hard one to get into. But I’m pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted. You’ll soon be joining the Corps of Cadets.”

Despite 8 years of Obama and 4 of Biden trying to destroy the nation from within, young people still want to defend our great nation. That is our hope. That is our future.

Trump offered the nation hope. The media said humbug.

Share

Leave a comment