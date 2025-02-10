How was your weekend?

Mine was MAGAnificent. As Glenn Reynolds said, “Don Surber is having too much fun.”

They call Donald Trump’s actions in his first three weeks back in the Oval Office shock and awe, but I call it shock and bwa-ha-ha.

Nick Sortor tweeted, “Elon Musk has just announced USAID’s DC office building is now being occupied by Customs and Border Protection. The leftist meltdown is going to be absolutely MASSIVE.”

USAID-paid AP said, “Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland called it an ‘illegal power grab’ and said it was ‘a corrupt abuse of power that is going on. It’s not only a gift to our adversaries, but trying to shut down the Agency for International Development by executive order is plain illegal.’ ”

Cry harder.

Dimwit Senator Tammy Baldwin said, “I don’t know what this transition is going to lead to, but it is looking more like a coup than a transition right now.”

I guess she doesn’t remember the Fifth of November.

By the way, those subscriptions USAID purchased from Politico cost $10,000 each. No one but a government agency would be foolish enough to spend that much on what amounts to a newspaper subscription. Politico Pro was created specifically to bilk taxpayers.

Meanwhile over at the defense department, DOD Education Activity is carrying out executive orders from the commander-in-chief not to promote transgendering or DEI. Books in DOD school libraries are under review.

Stars & Stripes reported, “The DODEA middle school health content under review deals with sexuality, covering topics such as gender identity, gender roles, transgender, homophobia and biological sex, according to a sample of the curriculum from the company G-W, available online.”

I’ll bet you a case of Bud Light that most Americans oppose transgendering and DEI. Democrat politicians believe supporting both is the way to go. I’d pity the fools, but I ain’t Mister T.

Congressman Jamie Raskin sobbed, “Received this memo from constituents abroad on a US military base who are parents in the DOD school system. They’re outraged that censorship like this is happening against military families.”

Not mentioned in these reports is an October 27, 2022, story by Fox, “Pentagon's schools infested with shocking pornographic material for military kids: ‘Time to send a d*ck pic’

“Many of the pornographic and radical gender ideology books at DoDEA school libraries were added within the last two years.”

The report said, “Fox News looked into over 50 schools, selected at random, at the Department of Defense Education Activity, which services over 66,000 military-connected children in the Americas, Europe and the Pacific. Some of DoDEA's libraries boasted specific sections for ‘banned’ books, including explicit titles such as This Book is Gay, which discusses orgies and sex apps.

“Many of the pornographic and radical gender ideology books were added within the last two years amid President Biden taking office. This finding was determined by taking into account dates books were originally published.”

No wonder Playboy no longer publishes a magazine. It cannot keep up with competition like this. Instead of banning the books, DOD could require an age verification to keep minors out of its schoolhouses.

People keep reminding us that our Founding Fathers fought the fiercest and biggest military in the world for freedom. We may not be using gunpowder this time but that is what we are fighting again. It is a good thing we have Pete Hegseth on our side.

But DOD is not the only battle we are winning.

This weekend, Trump turned the Department of Education over to Musk and the DOGE brothers. The swamp is in full panic.

That was not all that happened in the past three days.

The government-funded Jeff Bezos Post reported, “NIH cuts billions of dollars in biomedical funding, effective immediately.”

That sounds terrible until you realize the cuts amount to 10% of the $35 billion giveaway as the agency as administrative costs are reduced to just 15% of the grants. Charities are limited to spending 15% on overhead.

The average for NIH grants comes in at 25.7%, or $9 billion out of $35 billion.

Federally funded NPR reported, “The new policy, which goes into effect Monday, is being condemned by many researchers.”

What a surprise.

Matt Owens, president of the Council on Government Relations, an association of research universities and academic medical centers, said, “This is a surefire way to cripple lifesaving research and innovation. Reimbursement of facilities and administrative expenditures are part and parcel of the total costs of conducting world class research.”

George Daley, the dean of the Harvard Medical School, wrote, “We're all reeling. This would decimate medical research. This would decimate medical research.”

Harvard has a $50 billion endowment fund, which easily could cover the cut of $3.5 billion in grants.

By the way, that 15% cap will hit Harvard, Yale and Johns Hopkins hardest because their administrators eat the first two-thirds of the NIH grant money, according to the Jeff Bezos Post.

Trump is not only cutting spending but getting the government to do its job.

KATC reported, “Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on Saturday toured the damage left by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in September 2024. During her stop in North Carolina, she said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will speed up aid in future disasters despite President Donald Trump hinting at eliminating the agency.

“On Saturday, Noem said that FEMA has resolved 80% of the cases remaining as of five days ago. She said that 2,600 additional families have registered for assistance since President Trump visited the region nearly two weeks ago.”

Biden to Helene victims: Drop dead.

Libs of TikTok tweeted 6 days after the hurricane hit, “In case you’re wondering why the response to Hurricane Helene has been a disaster FEMA’s goal 1 is to instill equity as a foundation of emergency management. This is real.”

She showed the receipts, as they say.

The victims should have declared themselves to be trannies. From now on, a vote for a Democrat is a vote for hate and cruelty.

But I’m not about hate. I’m about having fun now. My game clock is winding down and this president is making me happy.

Time magazine reported, “President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

“He also indicated that he would be dictating programming at one of the nation's premier cultural institutions, specifically declaring that he would end events featuring performers in drag.”

Here’s a few ideas to replace the drag queens. Bring back the Bolshoi Ballet. Bring back the Cleveland Symphony. Bring back Carol Burnett. While we are at it, bring back men in coat and tails. No more men in evening gowns.

Trump also stripped of Biden, Blinken, Bragg and Tish James of their security clearances. Now to do retired generals and admirals.

But cutting government is Trump’s focus as he tries to avoid a $50 trillion national debt four years from now.

The Bezos Post reported, “Staffers and allies of Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service have fanned out across Washington in recent days, seeking access to sensitive data and disrupting operations in at least 15 government agencies in pursuit of a dramatically smaller federal government.”

In other words, they are doing their jobs.

On top of all this, Trump is doing the usual things a president does and he does them quite well.

Resist the Mainstream reported, “In a move poised to significantly impact both economies, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced a landmark $1 trillion investment into the United States following a meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday.”

Ishiba also gave him a Golden Samurai Helmet. Too bad John Belushi is not around to play Samurai President.

Despite Trump’s busy weekend, he managed to fly to New Orleans and become the first president to attend a Super Bowl. The crowd booed Taylor Swift and cheered him. The Eagles won 40-22.

The game came after Trump played a round of golf with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie.

On the president’s flight to the game, he proclaimed it Gulf of America Day to commemorate the official change on U.S. maps.

The halftime show was a satanic mess, so Trump used the time to order the Treasury to stop minting pennies. Only in DC does spending 3 cents to make a penny make any sense.

Once upon a time, weekends were made for Michelob. Now they are made for MAGA action. As Musk said, “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days!

“Working the weekend is a superpower.”

Trump and Musk are making Matthew Lesko’s book obsolete.

This isn’t a coup. This is a revolution and it is a lot of fun to watch unfold.

