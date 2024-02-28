It took a British paper to report the biggest news in America this week. The Daily Mail said, “A new poll shows that the majority of Americans now support a wall on the southern border, as the issue of illegal immigration intensifies ahead of the 2024 election.

“A Monmouth poll released Monday shows that 53% of Americans now support building a wall on the southern border with Mexico. 46% still oppose it.

“Four years ago, in a 2019 poll, only 42% of Americans supported the idea.

“The poll shows that 86% of Republicans support a border wall, but also 58% of Independents. Only 17% of Democrats support the idea.

“The poll also shows that 84% of voters see illegal immigration as a very serious or somewhat serious issue, a number that has grown significantly since 2019.”

Thank you, FJB.

No one has promoted the wall better than this fool who increased support for the wall just as Obama’s unconstitutional attempt to ban rifles spurred CNN to report as his second term began to expire: “Obama is the best gun salesman in America.”

Biden is changing his tune. In 2020 he promised, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.”

Birdbrain.

Fox reported that after letting in untold millions, Biden’s Homeland Security clown Alejandro Mayorkas wants to build that racist, White Nationalist wall. The story said, “The agency posted an announcement on the U.S. Federal Register which outlines construction in Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley Sector — where the administration says there is high illegal entry. The agency says there have been over 245,000 migrant encounters in the sector this fiscal year.”

That’s a win but not the only one. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the RINOs in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 — when they held a majority — withheld a Supreme Court seat from Obama and instead of giving Satan a 5-4 majority on the court turned it in to a 6-3 majority for America.

Hey, if they can call us Nazis, I can call them Satan.

Neocon Ramesh Ponnuru wrote in the Jeff Bezos Post on Monday, “Conservatives have won the debate about courts, and liberals know it.”

He began, “Democrats, having lost the Supreme Court, are increasingly turning their attention to putting liberal judges on state courts. The way they are doing it shows they have lost the debate about the role of courts in our democracy, too.

“Over the past two generations, conservatives developed a comprehensive strategy, including politically powerful rhetoric, for bringing the federal courts closer to their understanding of the enterprise of judging. Judges shouldn’t rewrite the law in the guise of interpreting it, they said; judges should be umpires, not players taking a turn at bat. Conservatives warned against letting judges have wide leeway to fill in the meaning of apparently vague language, instead urging them to be constrained by what the informed public understood the words of the law meant when it was ratified.

“This vision of the judicial role has drawn intense criticism, especially in the legal academy, where conservatives remain a small minority. The most recent high-profile political critique came from President Barack Obama, who often said judges should rule with empathy. Obama’s view was already a climbdown from the freewheeling judicial liberalism of the 1960s and 1970s, which he suggested went too far.”

Obama lied through his teeth. He appointed birdbrains and his flunky is appointing more birdbrains such as KBJ who refused to say a woman is a woman. These birdbrains are protected from criticism because of the color of their skin, not the content of their legal acumen.

The restoration of the federal courts as a protector of the people from the onslaught of the federal government has the rats scurrying to blue state courts. The carnage in New York is evil, but the silver lining to this sulphuric cloud is it rains on only one state, not 50.

Ponnuru ended his column, “Winning the public debate has made Democrats more cautious and Republicans bolder about who they nominate. It’s one of the reasons conservatives have a supermajority on the Supreme Court — and why progressives have been reduced to seeking solace on state courts.”

Thank you, Mitch. Now will you kindly step down as Republican leader and let a conservative take the job.

We’re winning on the woke front as well. Disney lost control of the local government that oversees its Disney World. Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light lost first place in U.S. beer sales. And Google’s attempt to replace all white people in its drawings lost $70 billion in equity in one day.

Insider Paper reported, “The hit occurred when Google had to halt its Gemini chatbot’s image creation tool. This tool was generating images that were factually and historically inaccurate, such as depicting black Vikings, female NHL players, diverse versions of America’s Founding Fathers, and even an Asian woman dressed in a Nazi-era German soldier’s uniform.”

Birdbrains.

The only black Vikings I ever saw were Randy Moss and the Purple People Eaters.

Another front is that despite the birdbrain media giving pro-Hamas protesters free rein, the public no longer supports allowing Palestinians to attack, rape and murder Israelis.

Shaiel Ben-Ephraim tweeted, “The new Harvard Harris Poll shows that 82% of Americans support Israel in this war, and 68% think Israel is doing what it can to avoid civilian casualties.

“A few takeaways from this poll are quite meaningful: 1) Americans support their fellow democracies. 2) Americans hate terrorism. 3) The attempts of pro-Hamas demonstrators to disrupt American lives have backfired. 4) Zoomers are not convinced by the histrionics on campus, and 72% of them support Israel now. 5) Israel is winning the war of opinion AND the war on the battlefield. 6) Gaza is NOT a winning issue for the left. They are barking up the wrong tree.”

American support is a big win for peace and freedom. Israel finally revealed Gaza City as being a cover — a human shield — for a military complex funded by Iran whose sole purpose is to destroy Israel from the river to the sea.

Birdbrains also are losing the Republican nomination because no Republican voter wants Nikki McCain Romney Jeb Kasich Haley in 2024. Birdbrain John Podhoretz for the third consecutive election, predicted Trump will lose. Then the Great Pumpkin will rise — oh wait. Wrong childish fantasy.

Podhoretz wrote, “The person who can say ‘I told you so’ in that case, and simultaneously offer a new path to the future, will be Nikki Haley. Maybe she can’t be the nominee in 2028. Maybe the GOP base will decide she’s just a raven-headed Liz Cheney and demonize her and drive her out. Could happen. But if Trump is not president on January 20, 2025, the party will be in pieces and Haley will be the most famous Republican to have delivered the warning. So my theory is that this is what she’s running to be.”

There won’t be a country in 2028 if Trump loses because Biden and company will finish destroying it by then. The polls, however, are encouraging. And at least we are rid of that birdbrain.

Occasionally, the birdbrains beat themselves up. Early this morning, Kane at Citizen Free Press linked three stories that told a tale of birdbrains spiking the ball and it bouncing back in their faces.

NPR reported on June 9, 2022, “A nonprofit aiming to defund disinformation online that has taken money out of the pockets of several prominent far-right websites now has its sights set on its most formidable target yet: Fox News.

“The group, Check My Ads, is hoping the success it has had in stripping advertising dollars from right-wing provocateurs including Steve Bannon, Glenn Beck and Dan Bongino will give it momentum as it attempts to confront a powerful media empire.”

Paragraph 8 said, “In a statement, Fox News dismissed the campaign as an effort at censorship, saying ‘There's no greater threat to democracy than the effort to silence free speech.’”

NPR didn’t buy the warning on censorship. Its smarty pants headline said, “Group aiming to defund disinformation tries to drain Fox News of online advertising.”

18 months later, Check My Ads is whining about online advertisers using algorithms to defund sites Check My Ads supports. It wrote:

No advertiser wants to go viral because their ad showed up next to extreme content or disinformation. But rather than take careful, intentional steps to avoid that outcome, brand safety tech companies have been hawking the equivalent of a nuclear bomb to kill a fly — and news outlets like Jezebel are losing essential revenue in the process. It works like this: brand safety companies help advertisers draw up a list of words they don’t want their brand associated with. Then, if any of those words show up on a webpage, the brand’s ad won’t be served. In theory, keyword blocklists help advertisers keep their ads away from extreme content. In 2019, brand safety technology company Integral Ad Science published a list of most blocked keywords. It included: explosion, bomb, death, murder, kill, gun, rape. But over time, IAS and its competitor DoubleVerify have encouraged advertisers to avoid running their ads on content that could be even vaguely “controversial” or make people feel negative.

Its headline read, “Jezebel’s new owner has a request for advertisers: Please stop hurting journalism.”

Journalism is now the last refuge of the scoundrel.

These birdbrains opened the Pandora’s Wasp Nest of censorship and are being stung. It is groovy watching them try to run away from the wasps. I can almost hear the Benny Hill music (Yakety Sax by Boots Randolph). The thing about wasps is they don’t sting just to defend themselves. They sting for fun.

Finally, there is climate change in which communists leap on any weather event in a pathetic attempt to promote their anti-progressive, birdbrain ideas.

Wide Awake Media tweeted, “‘I think the dam is finally cracking.’

“Award-winning journalist, Alex Newman explained why the ‘human-induced climate emergency’ narrative is finally crumbling.

“‘Three new peer-reviewed papers, published in major prestigious scientific journals... completely undermine the alleged scientific consensus on man-made global warming.’”

The tweet includes a video of the interview. We are not there yet, but I sense we soon will stop this nonsense. The price of turning society upside down is starting to sink in. New York magazine reported two weeks ago, “A Once Unthinkable Question: Could Electric-Vehicle Sales Decline This Year?”

I think we know the answer because the magazine illustrated the piece with one of those battery-operated cars trying to recharge in the snow.

Also, CNBC reported, “Apple cancels plans to build an electric car.”

There goes any plans of building a Microsoft car too. Most people don’t want EVs because they are expensive and take forever to re-charge. Guess what name I have for people who buy these cars to save the planet.

Birdbrain.

