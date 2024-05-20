Republicans tell us they cannot win on social issues as they refuse to stand up for traditional values. This weekend proved them as wrong as forcing a Christian baker to put a dildo on a cake.

The wins this weekend began last weekend when the media misreported Harrison Butker’s commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He is the placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs. The media branded his speech as sexist and homophobic without bothering to read it. You can. He said Catholics should lead Catholic lives.

I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.

And he said:

To the gentlemen here today: Part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or in our communities. As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in. This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation. Other countries do not have nearly the same absentee father rates as we find here in the U.S., and a correlation could be made in their drastically lower violence rates, as well.

I can see why Satan has a problem with those statements, which explains why the Kansas City Star ran a column that began, “For poetic justice after Harrison Butker’s Neanderthal outburst — and because the pipeline of talent is real — the Kansas City Chiefs’ next kicker should be a woman.”

The pipeline is imaginary. There is bit one of him in football. He’s kicked 9 field goals in the Super Bowl, including the longest one in a Super Bowl. That’s two more than any other kicker ever and he’s only been in the league 7 seasons. But yes, replace him with a 120-pound woman who can kick the ball over the goal post in practice if no one is charging her.

The paper joined thousands of know-nothing sheep who added their names to an online petition calling for him to be fired.

The NFL said Butker’s speech does not reflect its values. I am not surprised, given the number of wife-beaters among its players.

But Butker reflected the values of the wife and daughters of the team’s owner, who stood up to the league and for him.

Women took to Twitter to agree with him. The United States once celebrated motherhood with Mother’s Day. In the Satanic states of America, moms are just birthing persons.

This is a big win. Charlie Kirk wrote, “Why? Why are the media so angry? Why the shrieking character assassination of a man who kicks a ball for a living?

“It’s precisely because their narrative control is crumbling. If the regime felt fully confident about the stories it tells, and its hold on the public, then it wouldn’t fret about some crank telling his own theories to a few thousand people in Kansas.

“But the regime isn’t confident. It doesn’t have narrative control. The elites fear there will be more Harrison Butkers, more people who speak freely without respecting regime pieties and without regard to threats from the media or anyone else.

“We should make their fears become reality.”

We are.

Another win this weekend occurred in Eugene, Oregon, where a boy bullied his way onto a girls track team and won a state championship race. The New York Post reported, “Transgender high school runner in Oregon booed after winning girls’ state title.”

In West Virginia, middle school girls don’t play that. Literally.

How hard is it to stand up for motherhood and for girls sports? Republican politicians who don’t must eat lead chips for breakfast.

Democrats however are starting to eat Frosted Leaded Flakes too. Their campus campouts are a huge turnoff. Fox reported that college protests are turning people against the terrorist cause.

Fox said, “The latest Fox News survey, released Wednesday, finds registered voters are twice as likely to say the protests have made them less sympathetic (29%) toward the Palestinians as opposed to more sympathetic (16%), while over half say it hasn’t made a difference (52%).”

The poll also said 43% view the protests as anti-American. I don’t think that is a good thing for Democrats, but in the 21st century, who knows?

Meanwhile, those crafty Democrats are seeing how their plan to tie Trump up in the courts is going. Terribly. He drew 100,000 people to a rally in New Jersey — a state he lost by 16 points in 2020.

His next rally will be in South Bronx. Americans see this persecution for what it is: unAmerican.

Don’t just take my word for it.

Eric Alterman of the New Republic wrote a crybaby column headlined, “How Can This Country Possibly Be Electing Trump Again?” I believe he meant “Why Would This Country Elect Trump Again?” After all, the Constitution clearly explains how we elect presidents, how we settle ties, and presidential succession.

Like the reliable little lefty sheep he is, Alterman shoveled the trite manure of “the rule of law, the norms of democracy, and the value of consensus” — three things Democrats threw out the window on November 8, 2016, when Trump won the presidency. The writer offered this advice to Biden on how to win this year: “Three issues, tops: abortion and two more. Hammer them home and save the country.”

Two more.

The comments from readers were more cogent and better written than the column

“Oh — I don't know. Maybe I like more stability in the country when the left finally gets tired of persecuting him. I also liked the 1.4% inflation rate when he left as well as $2.35 for a gallon of gas. The current 3.5% inflation rate is a joke. It doesn't consider food and energy. Don't believe me! Ask a family of four if they're food bill has gone up 3.5% in the past year or that gasoline has gone up 3.5%.”

“This writer clearly sees only what he wants to see. Retired people still face the huge Social Security problem and Biden has not addressed is while spending billions bailing put students who took loans. Inflation has caused people to go without. The increases in Social Security have been eaten up by Medicare and supplemental insurance increases. We have a system where both parties have taken sides and forgotten the country in favor of their parties.”

“Trying so hard to crucify and convict the 45th president is only strengthening the Republican voting base. They will chose Trump over any democrat any day. Democrats may think they have the upper hand now, but it's still a long way for elections and anything can turn the tide.”

“Let's see. Weren't gas prices under $2.50 under Trump? How were grocery prices under Trump? How was Putin, rocket man Kim, Iran, Hamas and China and all of the anti USA acting while Trump was President? Who was building a wall at the southern border to control the influx of flow of illegal aliens and make any immigrant enter this country the right and legal way? Now that minimum wages that Biden and the democrats wanted have been inflated, how is the price of fast food establishments and restaurants affecting their prices for a meal? What happened to gasoline prices as soon as Biden took office and put an immediate stop to the Keystone pipeline and stopped issuing permits for new oil drilling? If I am not mistaken, who is the last President before and after Trump to enforce a cut in the federal withholding wage tax? None that I can name. And now Biden wants to eliminate that tax cut and return it to it's previous rate. And what about the speed the pharmaceutical companies developed a vaccine for anything as fast as they did at the urging and leadership of Trump and the speed of the manufacturing of respirators, masks and gowns needed to fight covid? And what has Biden done to help and benefit the average American? He just keeps giving billions and billions of dollars to foreign countries and let Americans suffer with homelessness, the elderly with threatening SS cuts, high inflation, illegal immigrants overrunning our borders and giving them everything they did not earn.”

“Student loan forgiveness is wildly unpopular overall. And even among those with their hands happily extended, most are disappointed that the bulk of his plans got squashed.”

“How Can This Country Possibly Be Electing Trump Again? By every measurable standard, not including the worldwide Chinese pandemic time frame, Trump’s America was safer, stronger, more secure and on better financial footing. That is why.”

“The media told us unequivocally that Trump would lead us to WW3 and that the stock market would collapse. Instead, he was the first president in decades to NOT get us involved in any wars while the market surged and inflation stayed low along with interest rates. In fact, during Trump’s time in office it marked one of the only times where lower income wages were rising proportionately faster than the rest. Now with Joe, while the market goes up everyone suffers with crippling inflation, stagnant wages, rising interest rates, wide open borders, surging welfare state and the financing of foreign wars we cannot afford. Please, bring back the mean tweets along with gasoline under $2.00 a gallon and no international conflicts.”

* * *

The comments all run against Biden and the writer. The comments are not from bots but from the heart. Americans have had it.

Where my readers were two years ago, most of the country is now. Lefties are hoping Democrats will succeed again by stuffing the ballot box with junk mail votes. That is the only question in 2024 because Biden’s record is as terribly bad as his mental state. If dementia were a regime, it would be this one.

We shall see if in November, Republican candidates and strategists are where the people are now. But we had a good weekend. That should encourage everyone to not accept the end of our civilization as inevitable because they went after a Catholic placekicker and lost. One man can make a difference.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment