Palestine’s barbaric attack on Israel — in which women and children were raped, slaughtered and mutilated — was funded and armed by the United States in cooperation with Iran, Afghanistan and maybe Ukraine (or not).

The attack is the culmination of America’s capitulation to those who used airliners as missiles on September 11, 2001, to destroy the Twin Towers and part of the Pentagon. From George Bush’s bullshit about a religion of peace to Obama’s preacher saying it was payback for Nagasaki and Hiroshima to Bribin’ Biden sending $6 billion to Iran, three of the last four presidents sold us out for more than 30 pieces of silver. Far more.

Instead of doing to Osama bin Laden what Trump did to Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and just shoot him, we bombed the hell out of Afghanistan and turned that nation against us. Oh, eventually Obama got Osama but it was nearly 10 years after the attack, far too late to be any deterrent to terrorists.

We lost 9/11, which is why Biden and the media erased it. Ahead of its 20th anniversary, Biden turned over Afghanistan to the Taliban and left behind $8 billion worth of armaments. (The actual value is $4 billion but defense contractor mark-ups brought the price up to $8 billion as they must cover their bribes — hiring procurement generals upon retirement — somehow.) Now those armaments could be used to attack Israel.

This year, Biden didn’t even bother commemorating the day. He went to Alaska, sending Kindergarten Kamala to New York to babble some nonsense. In the audience was Rudy Giuliani, who was America’s mayor as he handled the aftermath of the attack with aplomb. 22 years later the Bush-Obama-Biden cabal has bankrupted him with frivolous legal filings that require legal representation. I could make a good case that all of DC is a fifth column for America’s enemies, but that is for another day.

Members of Congress now support the kidnapping, torture, rape and mutilation of Israelis by Palestinians.

Consider Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who said, “Many will tell you Israel has a right to defend itself, to safety and security, but are silent on whether Palestinians have those rights too.

“Until we can defend the rights of Palestinians just as we do Israelis, we have no leg to stand on when it comes to justice or peace.”

Imagine some German-born congressman in 1942 standing up for the rights of Nazis.

But Omar is a she and she is a Muslim. She gets a pass. The majority of Americans are cool with this because if they were not, they would have rebelled long ago. Instead, we cowardly accept Palestinian carnage because we dare not offend liberal sensibilities. We refuse to connect 9/11 to Muslims.

They don’t. They see it as a victory. They built a victory mosque near Ground Zero 10 years later. Mayor Bloomberg and the rest allowed this and called opponents names.

700 years ago, the mayor of Constantinople pooh-poohed fears that Muslims would convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque. Constantinople quickly became Istanbul and the cathedral is now a mosque. Ignoring reality does not make it go away.

This weekend’s well-coordinated attack on Israeli women came without warning, just like 9/11. It is a reminder that such an event can happen again in the USA.

Our intelligence operations are too busy surveilling Trump supporters to bother with national security. Labeling Trump voters as white supremacists works better than neo-Nazi, a term that lost power through overuse. White supremacist will lose its cachet as well, but fear not. Our New Speak wordsmiths are coining a new phrase. They are beta-testing Christian nationalists.

Our borders are open and Muslim terrorists are coming through along with fentanyl, children (for DC’s pedo community), Red China’s spies, and gang bangers. Does anyone believe the animals inside our gates won’t kidnap, rape, mutilate and kill Americans? Oh, they will go after Jews first — but they will not stop there.

50 years ago, Americans understood the evil of Muslims attacking Israelis on the holiest day of the year in the Yom Kippur War. Now the Brookings Institute calls it “Israel’s 1973 October War,” as if Israel started the war. Brookings helps shape our foreign policy.

The change began with British actress Vanessa Redgrave, a commie leftist who surprised the world by siding with the terrorist Palestinian Liberation Organization.

On August 20, 1979, the New York Times reported, “Denying that she was anti‐Semitic, Vanessa Redgrave said yesterday that she would not give up her television role as a Nazi concentration camp survivor despite the real survivor’s protests.”

Imagine Eva Braun in the title role in The Diary of Anne Frank.

The story also said, “During a 1977 Academy Award acceptance speech for her part in the film Julia, Miss Redgrave denounced as ‘Zionist hoodlums’ members of the Jewish Defense League protesting her award.”

That Hollywood voted to give her the award is very telling. Revisionist historians now hold that Israelis are invaders while at the same time declaring Jews and Muslims got along peacefully when the land was part of the Ottoman Empire.

Not all Western leaders have lost their minds. Britain’s home secretary, Suella Braverman, said, “There must be zero tolerance for antisemitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain. I expect the police to use the full force of the law against displays of support for Hamas, other proscribed terrorist groups or attempts to intimidate British Jews.”

In the United States, Jews are on their own.

Politico reported, “A pro-Palestinian rally Sunday in Times Square endorsed by the city chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America ensnared prominent party members amid widespread condemnation of the event.

“Gov. Kathy Hochul and other leading Democrats blasted the rally as ‘abhorrent and morally repugnant’ and drew a dividing line with far-left members of the party — including New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, who denounced the attacks and called for a ceasefire but didn’t take a stand on the rally.”

This attitude reflects America’s reaction to 9/11. We called it the 21st century Pearl Harbor. But within 4 years, America subdued Japan.

This time around, after 22 years, Muslims are still winning because of poor leadership. Americans created a new bureaucracy — the Department of Homeland Security — created a couple of forever wars (as they now call foreign invasions) and gave Iran $6 billion to terrorize Israel.

Instead of addressing the root causes of terrorism, let’s just shoot and kill the terrorists and their masters. I believe with every fiber in my bones that we finally will.

