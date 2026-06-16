Move over, Marilyn Monroe. Your happy birthday to President Kennedy is nothing compared to Trump ringing in his 80th with a UFC bout, the Marine Corps Band and a flyover by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels over the mall with its restored reflecting pool that no longer suffers the aftermath of the Kenyan Klown’s benighted presidency.

Also on Sunday, Iran’s third-string regime waved the white flag and gave up.

Epic Fury was was well-named. In 38 days, America stripped a nation of 92 million people of its military.

We have not had as decisive a military victory since the Persian Gulf War. We did so with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman AND Israel on our side.

If someone told you this 10 years ago, you would have thought them crazy. Arab Muslims supporting Israel against a Muslim nation? Get out of here. Donald Trump saw it as a challenge. He launched the Abraham Accord to bring Jews and the Muslims together.

It worked.

Yes, we lost 13 troops in the fighting—but that just happens to be the number of troops Joe Biden lost in surrendering the Basram airport in Biden’s faile retreat from Afghanistan. Biden left behind at least $8 billion worth of military hardware behind.

The Pentagon estimates we killed 6,000 Iranian military personnel, we sank 150 Navy vessels and we destroyed most of Iran’s 350 aircraft. Many of its planes never left the ground. We took out Iran’s air defense.

A year earlier, Operation Midnight Hammer buried Iran’s nuclear program under three mountains. Here’s a shovel and a pick. Good luck digging it out.

President Trump said:

The main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon! They fully agreed to that with strong POLICING powers and they won’t have a nuclear weapon, which is what it was all about because they probably would have used it if they had it. So we had two big moments when we terminated the JCPOA, that was the Obama deal, the Barack Hussein Obama deal. And when I terminated, that was very important because it was a road to a nuclear weapon. It was a horrible deal for the United States. It was a deal where billions of dollars was given to Iran.

The president later tweeted, “Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!! President DJT.”

Ah, the Jussie Smollett media. You know, fake noose.

Humiliated by America’s military success, Jeff Bezos and Deep State shill Matt Drudge want to turn victory into defeat by outright lying and saying nothing has changed. The Washington Post spun it:

Trump sought to break Iran’s regime. He settled for reopening Hormuz. The emerging agreement ends a costly war but leaves Iran’s leadership intact and its nuclear future still subject to negotiation.

The regime is broken. Negotiations were slowed by Iranian negotiators having to fly back to Iran and then travel by land for 14 hours to communicate with the ayatollah.

Trump settled for complete victory. He got it.

For the money we spent on this “costly war,” we could have added 25 Somali childless daycare centers.

Saying the president settled for the status quo is like saying Grant settled for Lee’s sword when he surrendered. For the record, Grant didn’t even take Lee’s horse. Grant didn’t have to because Lee and his army and his nation were broken.

Not until World War II some 75 years later did the southern economy truly recover. The 19th century ended with the North booming during the Gilded Age while the South struggled.

The formerly credible Washington Post tripped over itself trying to deny Trump a victory:

In promoting a deal that halted the fighting, Trump and his top lieutenants said Iran had agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon. But Iranian leaders, who have made similar pledges repeatedly for decades, suggested Sunday that the difficult conversations about their nuclear program were still ahead and would come only after the U.S. naval blockade on their ports was lifted.

But later in the story, the newspaper contradicted itself by stating:

Negotiators will now need to discuss a moratorium on further enrichment of nuclear fuel as well as the fate of Iran’s existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which Tehran developed after Trump pulled out of the Obama-era nuclear deal in 2018.

So you cannot trust Iranians unless they are talking to Obama.

The best way to compare Trump’s deal to Obama’s is to look at the buildings they constructed in Chicago. Both structures cost $847 million.

Trump built an elegant 92-story building, the second-tallest building in the USA.

Obama built an ugly pillbox 8 stories tall. I get that inflation downsized the structure a little, but it did not downsize the beauty. That was Obama’s doing.

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There is one other difference. Contractors are suing Obama to get paid. Contractors did not have to sue to get paid by Trump because he knew what he was doing.

One subcontractor, Adamson Plumbing, claims it is still owed nearly $4 million. The owner provided spreadsheets showing the firm absorbed millions in extra costs from delays, rework, and over 100 change orders. (Now we know what Obama meant by hope and change.)

I have no experience in construction so maybe a reader can tell me whether 100 change orders is common when dealing with a competent person.

For what it is worth, Grok said:

Complex projects, poor initial design/documents, unforeseen site conditions, owner changes, material/labor fluctuations, or regulatory shifts increase them. Renovations and public works tend to have more than new ground-up builds. Well-managed projects with strong pre-construction planning, clear contracts, and good communication keep numbers low. Bottom line: For a typical project, expect single digits. 100 is far outside the norm and would raise red flags about project management, risk allocation, or execution. If this relates to a specific project size/type you’re dealing with, more details could refine the comparison.

The main complaint from the right is the lack of regime change. President Trump pointed out that there already have been two regime changes, but people are expecting to see women with no scarves covering their heads holding up a purple finger to show they are free.

That was not going to happen. Iraq is a smaller country devasted by two decades of a cruel dictator. The public wanted him out. Iran is different.

First, the sheer size of Iran protects it from invasion. It is as large as the Confederacy was minus Florida.

Its population of 92 million is the same as the Confederate states today, again minus Florida. We don’t have the 12 million ground troops we would need to control the population because this wasn’t World War II.

Then there are the demographics.

99% of the country is Muslim and 75% were born after the shah left. This is the only life they have known and children accept the reality they are given. A few loudmouth women want to take off their black hoods? So what? There are vegans in Austin, Texas, too.

I wrote my doubts down on January 1:

It shah would be nice to see a regime change in Iran. After 46 years of people predicting this, I am beginning to doubt that 92 million Iranians are about to topple their theocracy, considering 78 million of them were born after the ayatollah took over in 1979. This is the only life they have known. Iran’s Islamic regime is a terrible player in the world. Tehran remains the sugar daddy of terror, sending suitcases of cash to Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas while keeping the fires burning from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. The Iranian people deserve better than being hostages to men who dream in blood. I would love to see the people rise and overthrow their Muslim masters but people prefer security over freedom. The ayatollah still controls the army.

Most Americans could not care less about Iran believing that any atom bomb it had would be used against Israel, something an uncomfortably growing number of Americans now want. Fortunately 6 Gulf nations realize Mecca and the Vatican are second and third on Iran’s list of infidels to destroy.

“Nothing’s changed” is the mantra of RINOs and their communist friends alike. They buy the spin that Barack Obama used 100 change orders to magically stop the nuke program.

Marc Thiessen summed up the situation quite well: “It’s the exact same deal except for the 14,000 military strikes that buried their entire nuclear program under rubble so deep the Iranians can’t even reach it.

“We destroyed 82% of their defense industrial base. Sank their entire navy. Grounded their entire air force. And oh yeah, the Ayatollah, Qasem Soleimani, and the top two tiers of their leadership are DEAD.

“Other than that totally the same as Obama’s deal 😂”

Criticism from the right is just as silly. Byron York complained that re-opening the Strait of Hormuz somehow is a concession to Iran. He said, “When the blockade lifts—that’s instant money for Iran. Lifting US blockade means $500 million in relief every day for Iran.”

It will take weeks if not months for Iran to bring its oil shipments back to normal. This time, the USA would control the flow, not the ayatollah.

Cuba is next. I doubt we’ll kill many leaders and we cannot destroy their air force, navy and air defense because they don’t exist. We could land troops, but why? Cuba needs foreign investment, not Army Rangers.

Over the past year, the world has seen the power of the United States military in full force. We are making tyranny tremble.

I’m not talking about the Tomahawks and other missiles. I’m not talking about the B-2s and the B-52s. I’m not talking about aircraft carriers. I am not even talking about the enlisted troops, the warrant officers, the NCO and the commissioned officers.

I am talking about the commander in chief. Red China and India are grateful to have the oil flow again. They will be more careful throughout the rest of his presidency. I advise Putin and Zelensky to negotiate a ceasefire and then a peace agreement as quickly as possible.

Trump had a happy birthday and the world has a new tomorrow. The alliance among the USA, Israel and the 6 Gulf states has castrated Iran and changed the Middle East for the better.

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