Don Surber

Don Surber

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John Wiles's avatar
John Wiles
5hEdited

I know Trump negotiatied it, but the stock market tells a story. "As their money goes, so go their hearts", as is the saying.The people who deal in money ignore the 'nay sayers' and the RINO's. What the US does affects the world, and oil is the basis for the modern world's money. When DJT talks, Wall Street listens - and they like the song they hear. Go Mr. President, and God bless the United States of America. Oh, and anybody who feels different, please feel free to get a ticket to any third world country of your choice and go make a difference there for good.

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Christopher Cross's avatar
Christopher Cross
5h

Don, Drudge is not worth your time to mention. That site is dead and only great writers and Patriots like yourself keep it on life support. I was an avid reader of that site until it got terminal TDS. Let it get scooped up and fade away in the dust bin of history. Love your column!

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