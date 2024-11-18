Donald Trump’s re-election had many heroes. Trump voters praise Charlie Kirk, Scott Presler, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, and rightly so. They earned it.

But one guy who deserves applause is Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He won’t because many Trump supporters are ticked at him. I forget why, but I am sure some readers will remind me in comments.

The governor whose state suffers the most from the federal government’s refusal to enforce immigration laws — the same government that raided President Trump’s home under the guise of no man’s above the law.

Abbott decided at first to just slow traffic at the border, but as Vanity Fair declared, “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Border Security Stunt Has Been A Total Shitshow.

“The Republican governor's protest of Biden's immigration policy has led to an eight-mile backup for commercial trucks at the border that's mangled supply chains and hurt businesses.”

How dare he screw up the supply chain. Just who does he think he is? That’s Paternity Leave Pete Buttigieg’s job.

OK. Abbott said, let’s just ship these illegal aliens to places that want them. And he unhatched a plan to bus illegal aliens to New York City and other sanctuary cities. They had to volunteer, of course, but who wanted to stay in Texas? It is overrun by illegals.

That worked.

That worked so well that the press did everything it could to throw shade at it. An industry that seldom blinks when Biden gives billions we don’t have to Zelensky’s Money Pit war effort in Ukraine suddenly was interested in government overspending.

A TV station in Dallas reported, “NBC 5 Investigates has obtained state records showing the cost of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to bus undocumented immigrants from the border to Washington D.C. has cost more than $1,400 per rider so far.

“It’s a price tag that is higher than the cost of a first class plane ticket from some Texas border towns to the nation’s capital.

“The documents, obtained through an open records request to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), show busing costs exceeded $1.6 million in April and May, and the total bill may be higher. The records suggest the state has not received invoices for all of the trip expenses yet.

“Passenger logs TDEM provided show 1,154 passengers were transported in the early months of the program. That means the approximate per-passenger cost has been at least $1,442.”

Well, if it would have saved money, fly them first class because not having to feed and shelter illegal aliens saved the state money.

And therein lay his assist to the triumphant return of President Trump to the White House. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star broke New York City. The city spent $1.45 billion feeding and sheltering illegal aliens in the early months following Abbott’s busing.

Of course, being New York, the Brainiacs over at the Democrat-run City Hall decided to put many of the illegals up in luxury hotels. I am sure there were no kickbacks from hoteliers whose business took a hit from the drop in tourism in the wake of the pandemic panic and the shoplifting spree that followed.

Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington and other holier-than-thou sanctuary cities got a few busloads themselves. Their mayors were very indignant about having to put their money where their virtue signaling is.

The Denver Post said, “Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined the leaders of New York City and Chicago Wednesday in lambasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for continuing to send busloads of migrants from the southern border to their cities.

“The mayors said the chartered busing strategy was inhumane, reckless and inefficient, and in a joint media call they detailed new time- and location-based restrictions they will place on the buses’ arrivals in their cities.

“Johnston, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency. That could allow the government to grant financial support and enact a national resettlement strategy for asylum seekers, many of whom are fleeing violence and desperation in Venezuela.

“ ‘We, at this point now, have had more migrant arrivals to our city than any city in America per capita,’ Johnston said. ‘And that is not because there is a thoughtful or coordinated strategy to entry. It is because we are the first big city north of El Paso — and the cheapest bus ticket and the shortest trip for the (Texas) governor and others who are trying to find a place to send people.’ ”

That’s not true. Denver does not have the highest immigrant population per capita. Hialaeh, Florida does. Denver isn’t even first in its state. Aurora is.

But what are facts?

Actually, facts are pretty cool and the fact is busing illegals to snooty Democrat cities changed the whole conversation about illegal aliens. Black voters did not like the situation. AP reported, “Chicago’s response to migrant influx stirs longstanding frustrations among black residents.”

The Democrat Party is dead without black voters. Ask Kamala how that works.

But after Mayor Adams of NYC protested the federal government’s lack of help in dealing with Biden’s open borders policy, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DOJ indicted him.

Way to go, General Knott — as in Knott On The Supreme Court.

After the election, Mazin Sidahmed and Max Siegelbaum, co-founders of Documented, wrote, “We’ve had time today to sit with the news. Perhaps most stark is the fact that in this election, we saw a political realignment, including with immigrant voters right here in New York.

“Few newsrooms have their ear to ground like Documented. We’ve been reporting these complexities and shifts for months. Our audience surveys have continually surfaced discontent among immigrant New Yorkers over public safety, the economy and immigration itself.

“That was validated by what our reporters heard on the ground at polling sites across New York City yesterday. At the same time, we’ve been uplifting the voices of immigrants who didn’t have a say at the ballot box: asylum seekers who watched these results come in with trepidation about their futures.”

They should because Americans now support for the wall and deportation.

If he were not a paralyzed man, I would ask Abbott to stand up and take a bow. But I am not Joe Biden.

* * *

As promised, a few highlights from the weekend.

ITEM 1: Jane Mayer of the New Yorker tweeted that Mitch McConnell said there would be no recess appointments.

This proved to be psy ops worthy of the Iowa Poll as Jane the Ignorant Slug had to delete and eat her tweet. Don’t worry, kids. She’ll win a Pulitzer. Remember, it’s not really lying. It’s Pulitzer Prizing.

ITEM 2: Matt Wallace tweeted with a video of players dancing, “Rumors are circulating the NFL is considering banning the Trump dance after players have started using it like crazy.”

But they are dancing to the Y.M.C.A. song. Doesn’t that make the league Homosexualophobic?

(New word.)

ITEM 3: Tim Young tweeted with a video, “Incredible moment of respect when Jon Jones handed his UFC championship belt to President Trump. The culture is changing. I love this.”

I suspect people now buy tickets to UFC matches just to catch a glimpse of Trump at ringside.

ITEM 4: CEO of Elections tweeted, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly intends to require Coca-Cola to begin using Cane Sugar instead of High-Fructose Syrup as HHS Secretary.”

Someone said if he gets them to put cocaine back in it, he’ll be president in a landslide in 2028.

ITEM 5: Ian Jaeger tweeted, “The Pentagon has just failed its 7th audit and says it cannot account for what its $824 billion budget is spent on.”

The military fails audits like Kamala fails Bar exams.

