If President Trump wins in November, he can thank Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the win. No one has done more to change public opinion about Biden’s Open Borders policy than Abbott. He shipped the invaders to sanctuary cities and lo and behold, black voters suddenly rose against Democrats who bent over backward for the illegal aliens.

In November, the Wall Street Journal reported, “By championing legal and illegal immigrants and largely ignoring border security, the Democrat Party has alienated key voting groups—including Hispanics.”

Hispanics? It us worse than that because the invasion of illegal aliens puts the black vote in jeopardy for Democrats. Black voters provide one out of four Democrat votes.

The New York Times chimed in, “Black voters are more disconnected from the Democrat Party than they have been in decades, frustrated with what many see as inaction on their political priorities and unhappy with President Biden, a candidate they helped lift to the White House just three years ago.

“New polls by The New York Times and Siena College found that 22% of black voters in six of the most important battleground states said they would support former President Donald J. Trump in next year’s election, and 71% would back Mr. Biden.

“The drift in support is striking, given that Mr. Trump won just 8% of black voters nationally in 2020 and 6% in 2016, according to the Pew Research Center. A Republican presidential candidate has not won more than 12% of the black vote in nearly half a century.”

The black vote is only part of the problem. Most Americans oppose Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws.

Paul Bedard reported yesterday, “A sizable majority of the public supports Texas’s construction of a wall along its border with Mexico and feels that President Joe Biden’s efforts to stop it are the first step toward civil war.

“In a sobering analysis of the escalating topic, 69% of likely 2024 voters said that they support the border wall and razor-wire fence that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has ordered. Among those, a majority, 51%, said they strongly back Texas in its fight to stop illegal immigration and the surge of gotaways getting past federal border agents.”

The governors of 25 states signed a letter of support and some send National Guardsmen and state troopers to help guard the border.

Bedard wrote, “The topic threatens more than Biden’s re-election plans. A majority of voters told Rasmussen Reports that Biden is stoking the fires of civil war.”

Well, how does one spin their way out of this mess? The Obama-Ordered Open Borders policy is dog shit in the eyes of the electorate. Ever step in dog doo? Back when I was a kid and owners never picked up on their pets, I occasionally did and scraping it off your shoe is nearly impossible.

The Einsteins in DC believe they can do so by shifting the blame to President Trump — you know, the man the people elected to get the wall built that Democrats and RINOs refused to build.

The same pieces of, um, open borders now want to blame Mister Trump for the mess they made. The claim is Biden cannot defend our border unless we send billions more to Ukraine. If true, why didn’t the border close down when we gave that first $100 billion ($100,000,000,000) to Zelensky?

Democrats and RINOs in the Senate agreed to a bill that would allow 5,000 illegal aliens in each day — claiming they are refugees — before arresting even one. This is a compromise between those who want an open border and those who want no border at all.

The press is not going into details. Instead it shows Biden as a great man who wants to close the border door and Trump as a villain with his foot in the door.

On Sunday, Meet the Press showed two clips. One had Biden braying, “If that bill were the law today, I'd shut down the border right now and fix it quickly. A bipartisan bill would be good for America and help fix our broken immigration system and allow speedy access for those who deserve to be here. And Congress needs to get it done.”

The other showed Trump saying, “I'd rather have no bill than a bad bill, a bad bill you can't have and that's what was happening in the House.”

Then the show’s hostess interviewed Little Nikki, who said, “But the reality is every time he’s talking about defending himself in court, he's not talking about getting our economy back on track. He’s not talking about closing the border. He’s not talking about how we’re going to get our kids reading again and getting us focused again. He's not talking about law and order. That's the problem is — he’s not talking about what the American people want.”

His whole presidency is based on his desire to close the border. We all know where he stands. We also know he can fix the economy because he did so before. Haley and the rest of the in-crowd wants to erase our memories about the border.

It could be shut today. Biden says he cannot. He lies, but the press plays along and pretends that Biden cannot enforce the law until Ukraine gets more money.

The Hill screeched, “Former President Trump’s push to kill the border deal in order to deny President Biden a legislative win is upsetting members on both sides of the aisle as negotiators hope to wrap up work on an agreement within days.

“Trump had been the sleeping giant in the background of talks, but his wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, coupled with his recent remarks calling for Republicans to oppose any border package short of H.R. 2, have complicated the path forward for the Senate.

“Lawmakers say they are worried that killing the deal would be a major disservice given the situation at the border and in Ukraine.”

It quoted deranged Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow, who said, “If politics get in the way of this — if Donald Trump who wants to help his friend [Russian President Vladimir Putin] with Ukraine and wants to keep the border alive as a major issue — if that prevails, that would be a really horrible disposition to all this.”

And delirous Democrat Senator Mitt Romney said, “The reality is that we have a crisis at the border, the American people are suffering as a result of what’s happening at the border, and someone running for president ought to try to get the problem solved as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, save that problem. Don’t solve it. Let me take credit for solving it later.’”

This strategy is stupid — so stupid that Larry, Curly and Moe wouldn’t touch it with Shemp’s pole.

Lemme show you why.

The Jeff Bezos Post said, “Republican front-runner Donald Trump said he wants to be held responsible for blocking a bipartisan border security bill in the works in the Senate as President Biden seeks emergency authority to rein in a record surge of unauthorized border crossings.”

Emergency authority?

They really want you to believe his hands are tied. Sheesh.

Trump said, “As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America. I’ll fight it all the way. A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say, that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”

For more than 8 years, these America Last fools have called President Trump’s efforts to close the border racist and a bunch of other deplorable names. The attempt to reverse the political polarity and blame him for this mess is ridiculous and I cannot see how it works.

They know it.

The Bezos Post said, “The increase in apprehensions at the southwest border has become a top-level policy challenge for the Biden administration and a core theme of Trump’s bid for a rematch this November. Biden’s management of the southern border and immigration is his worst-rated issue in polls, while survey respondents say they trust Trump more on the issue.”

Increase in apprehensions? That’s like saying Biden reduced inflation. Politics is all smoke and mirrors, I suppose, but the public knows better on these two issues. It sees open borders for what it is — something you cannot easily scrape from your shoe. The stench stays with them.

I thank Governor Abbott for changing public opinion about the invasion by sending the invaders to those smug, self-righteous sanctuary cities.

