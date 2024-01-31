Never before has the selection of a vice president been more important because in choosing a running mate, President Trump’s may be picking our 47th president. My first choice would be Vivek Ramaswamy, how I love him, how I love him, my Ramaswamy. He is not of Washington, which is the top qualification the next VP must have.

That he is from the business sector is a drawback because government experience matters. You have to know the enemy. RINOs rolled Trump repeatedly as he foolishly thought the Republican hierarchy would accept him as their president.

Wrong!

The Republican Senate stuck him with career backstabbers and moles. His first homeland security secretary opposed building the wall.

They stuck him with those disloyalists thanks to the Senate’s power to veto nominees. To get confirmation, an appointee must survive a gauntlet of RINOs and Democrats.

This time around, no compromises. Senate Republicans can say no if they want the wrath of the republic.

A few loyalists got through last time. Ric Grenell proved his mettle as director of national intelligence. Investors should short toilet paper because if he gets a second term, sphincters will tighten so small and so fast, Washington will be poopless.

Likewise, Dr. Ben Carson served well as HUD secretary. He deserves a promotion. Commerce secretaries are close advisors (Hoover served as Coolidge’s). Trump would have a brain surgeon for those jobs that really are brain surgery.

Giving DOT to McConnell’s wife again is like giving the keys to the ice cream store to my grandson. Instead of a cheat or a token, give the job of transportation secretary to someone who actually built something: Bernie Marcus, the 94-year-old cofounder of Home Depot. He knows business and he appreciates the courage of truck drivers.

Betsy DeVos won’t be back as education secretary, which is a shame. We need someone who will dismantle the agency. My first choice for wrecking ball is Jim Justice, the governor of West Virginia. He’s a businessman. Unfortunately he will be in the Senate a year from now and his MAGA vote will be needed.

Has anyone heard from Michelle Rhee lately?

Maybe the Conference of Catholic Bishops can recommend someone. Parochial schools have been way ahead of government schools throughout my 70 years. I don’t believe God will mind if we borrow one of His.

The list of trustworthy Republican governors is smaller than it appears in the mirror. DeWine of Ohio is DeWorst. Some surgeon should offer to transition him into a man.

But Kristi Noem is a natural choice for interior secretary. She sued the SOB bureaucrats and the Biden administration over celebrating Independence Day at Mount Rushmore.

Her counterpart, Doug Burgum, in the state north of hers is a net-zero Republican and a Microsoft billionaire. Plus he ran against Trump. But he’s been stout on opposing transvestite surgery and critical race theory. Surely there is a place for his executive experience. Running the HHS behemoth might be a good use of his talents.

As for the rest of the 2024 field, remember the words of Reagan — Nancy Reagan in this case — and just say no. DeSantis can finish out his term in Florida and run in 2028. Nikki can join The View. Christie Kreme Chris can go back to the beach with a sign warning Save the Whale crowd not to throw him back in the water.

I say Trump should do the Texas Two-Step and swipe the state’s attorney general and its governor.

Texas AG Ken Paxton would be the best choice for Trump’s attorney general because Paxton took on the Bush league which tried to impeach him. Paxton prevailed and is now suing Biden at every chance.

Bush flipped. He turned full white-guilt Obaman. The only difference between him and Romney now is Bush got elected president.

Eric Lendrum reported, “Three of the five former Presidents of the United States have started a new non-governmental organization (NGO) with the explicit purpose of chartering flights to import illegal aliens into the United States.

“As reported by Just The News, the NGO Miles4Migrants, founded by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, is teaming up with two other organizations, American Express Global Business Travel and Welcome.US, to expand upon a previous effort that focused solely on Afghan refugees following the disastrous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

“Welcome.US was originally launched for the purpose of bringing in at least 85,000 Afghan refugees, and also has ties to the far-left billionaire George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. The new coalition between Welcome.US, Miles4Migrants, and American Express Global Business Travel will seek to raise money to import illegals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Ukraine.”

Supporting illegal aliens is a crime because you are aiding and abetting a crime.

But our government is an accomplice as well, refusing to enforce existing laws. The media’s claim that no man being above the law is BS. Hillary is above the law. Hunter is above the law. Biden is above the law. Every illegal alien is above the law.

Paxton is the most likely candidate to end that.

Governor Greg Abbott would make an excellent homeland security secretary because he single-handedly changed the conversation on illegal aliens. New York Mayor Eric Adams went from full sanctuary city idiot to No Mas idiot after Abbott started shipping illegals to NYC — and DC, Chicago, LA, et cetera. The illegals are going to all the cities on the Rolling Stones’ next Final Tour.

Wonder if Mick will sing Brown Sugar to Nikki like Paul McCartney sang Michelle to Obama’s wife. Yes, Hillary Haley is claiming people teased her about being brown in school, even though she’s more like that Procol Harum song: A Whiter Shade of Pale.

Somehow Abbott shipping off illegals is wrong but it is OK for Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama to do so.

He will build the wall — now with razor wire.

While it is not a Cabinet post, Trump should poach Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, who is one of the few public health officials left who tries to protect public health. The rest suffer TDS.

Ray Epps should head the FBI. Oops, he already does.

Seriously, the bureau is an unconstitutional office that entraps people and serves as the muscle for the deep state. Disband it — but not before re-assigning every employee in the FBI to the Mexican border to help the Border Patrol stop the invasion.

The same order to euthanize the agency applies to ATF, which supplies military-grade weaponry to drug cartels. Dismantling an agency that opposes the second Amendment is the perfect job for Glenn Youngkin, which would make Winsome Sears governor. Ah yes, you win some and you win some more.

There is only one choice for defense secretary, Michael Flynn, whose MAGA-tude and loyalty are unquestionable. I am sure if he goes to the hospital, he will tell us.

Trump should be careful in his choices for Secretary of State and the rest of the Cabinet. Anyone recommended by a senator is suspect.

In his first term, a Republican Senate forced some terrible Cabinet secretaries on President Trump. A year from now, he should use his presidential powers to, um, persuade our senators to see things his way. And he must look outside Washington for help because the devil tempts well and he is the D in DC.

Mitt Romney isn’t seeking re-election. Darn it. He would top everyone’s list of Shaming the Cheneys.

