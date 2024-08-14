Remember the lesson of McCain and Romney: If he won’t fight for himself, don’t expect him to fight for you. Donald Trump is not built that way. He fights.

Our president is preparing a mega-lawsuit against the bananas running this republic over their unconstitutional raid. The FBI confiscated of 100,000 documents. They later claimed only 100 of them were classified. Of course, he had declassified everything as president making the raid unnecessary and frankly, illegal.

That is his message. His rise from his knees after being felled by a would-be assassin was a spectacular moment in presidential history. He would die for you is a strong reason to vote for the man.

His main tactic is to go around the media, just like he did in 2016. They stopped him in 2020 but between Musk buying Twitter and Trump’s Truth Social, our beloved president is back on track.

His two-hour conversation with Musk on Twitter on drew 149 million views. That’s bigger than the national TV audience for the Super Bowl. The media largely ignored this. Politico’s review was half-hearted.

It said, “Once the conversation got going it was a two-hour-plus meander through the former president’s usual obsessions, which only occasionally touched on his actual opponent, VP Kamala Harris.”

Sure, and if he had attacked her, Politico likely would say she’s living in his head rent-free, but the review showed whatever obsessions Trump has, Kamala isn’t one of them

Business columnist Charles Gasparino said Twitter under Musk changes everything.

I believe he is right. What is emerging is Trump going back to his roots while growing his audience. Jennifer Oliver O'Connell wrote, “The legacy media is so focused on rebranding Kamala Harris and running interference for Tim Walz that they cannot even recognize the brilliance of this pivot. X is the one platform that isn't working overtime to either ignore, misrepresent, or drown out Trump's campaign and message. Much to their chagrin, with this X interview, Trump has blown a hole through their propaganda wall and reached past to voters that they had no idea existed.”

Scott Presler has helped by signing up new voters. He goes where potential voters are. He discovered 30% of hunters are not registered to vote. There was an opportunity and registrars went to Cabela’s.

Trump is helped by being right about the wall, and Hillary Kamala picking AWalz (as a reader called him) as a running mate. He’s also know as Tampon Team, Governor BLM, the Great Walz of China (my contribution) and Imam Tim.

Gabe Kaminsky tweeted with video, “EXCLUSIVE: Tim Walz — in footage unearthed by the Washington Examiner — called Hitler-promoting imam Asad Zaman a ‘master teacher’ who offered Walz lessons over the time they ‘spent together.’ The footage further contradicts the Harris campaign’s claim Walz has no personal relationship w/ Zaman.”

This says a lot about where the Democrat Party is. Its vetters saw nothing wrong with Walz supporting trannies, lying about his military career, 30 visits to Red China and embracing a Hitler-loving radical sheikh. (OK, he’s an imam, not a sheikh.)

This complements Trump’s message of fighting back and fighting for you. He has faced unprecedented bipartisan fascism by Washington. He will not be intimidated by Democrat goons from the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago.

The Biden regime’s goal in SWATing the president was twofold: to find out what dirt he had on Obama, Clinton, Biden and the rest of the pack, and 2, to humiliate him with wild stories about nuclear codes and storing boxes of classified stuff in the bathtub.

This was the weaponization of a spat between some tiny do-little agency — the National Archives— run by a cat lady named Debra Steidel Wall. She was the acting director at the time the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. She has since retired. She would make a good HOA president, one who calls the police if your garbage bin is out too early for trash day.

A magistrate appointed by Biden approved the FBI’s raid, which Merrick Garland — the madman who runs DOJ — authorized deadly force. What an idiot. Fortunately, the Secret Service and the FBI are not run by insane people and we avoided a shoot out at the Palm Beach Golden Corral.

Trump has patiently endured the outrageous criminalization of having personal papers and de-classified notes, knowing full well the law was on his side. Judge Aileen Cannon finally decided that yes, Jack Smith’s appointment as a special prosecutor was unconstitutional and dropped the charges.

She wrote, “The Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme – the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law.”

Now it is Team Trump’s turn at bat.

The Independent reported:

Donald Trump is set to sue the US Department of Justice for $100m in damages over the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate less than a month after his classified documents case was overturned, according to a memo from his lawyers. The FBI’s search of his Palm Beach, Florida, resort on August 8, 2022, resulted in hundreds of pages of classified documents retained from when he was president being removed from the property. Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted the former president on 37 felony counts in June last year. Trump pleaded not guilty on all charges. Now, Trump’s lawyers have argued that the DOJ’s raid was conducted with “clear intent to engage in political persecution,” according to memo first obtained by Fox News. The filing condemns the alleged “tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump,” citing intrusion upon seclusion, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process from the raid. Trump’s lawsuit accuses both US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who assigned Smith in 2022 to oversee two federal investigations and the eventual indictment, and FBI Director Christopher Wray for running a “malicious prosecution” against him.

Trump attorney Daniel Epstein went on Fox and laid it out well: “What President Trump is doing here is not just standing up for himself — he is standing up for all Americans who believe in the rule of law and believe that you should hold the government accountable when it wrongs you.”

Ace of Spades HQ’s report said, “As always with corrupt organizations -- discovery should be a blast.

“And if they destroy records and emails, even better. If Trump gets elected he can prosecute them and put them in prison.”

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Meanwhile, Business Insider reported:

Donald Trump took several trips over the weekend on a private jet once owned by Jeffrey Epstein. His campaign took several flights in a Gulfstream G550 plane, emblazoned with the code N550GP on its tail. Local news outlets reported on throngs of Trump supporters — and protesters — watching the plane land in Aspen and Jackson Hole to watch the Republican presidential nominee disembark. Some of Trump's fans expressed disappointment that the plane wasn't as big as the Trump Force One. That Gulfstream jet also once carried Jeffrey Epstein, who used the tail number N212JE while he owned it, up until his death in 2019.

To date, the media has shown no interest in discovering who was on the jet when Epstein actually owned it.

Which is why, increasingly, readers and viewers are showing less interest in what the media reports.

