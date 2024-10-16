Today’s fun fact is that you can only be virgin once.

On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported, “The Atlantic Rips Trump as it Makes Fifth Presidential Endorsement in Its 167-Year History.”

Wow. That is really precedent setting. Almost as historic as it was four years ago when it made only its fourth presidential endorsement in its then 163-year history.

That endorsement was almost as historic as it was four years earlier when it made only its third presidential endorsement in its then 159-year history.

I am not slut-shaming the Atlantic for being open and honest about who it carries water for. I am mocking its clumsy dunderheadedness in trying to make its partisanship sound historic. Every one of these three endorsements was a battlecry against Trump which could have been penned by the staff at National Review.

Its previous endorsements were for Lincoln in 1860 and LBJ in 1964.

In endorsing the latter, the magazine said:

In the election this fall, which will go far to determine the conduct of the United States in the next twenty-five years, we stand for the election of President Lyndon B. Johnson. We admire the President for the continuity with which he has maintained our foreign policy, a policy which became a worldwide responsibility at the time of the Marshall Plan. We respect the quiet confidence which he has engendered among American businessmen and in the unions. We believe that as the first Southerner to occupy the White House since the Civil War, the President will bring to the vexed problem of civil rights a power of conciliation which will prevent us from stumbling down the road taken by South Africa. The firmness and the common sense with which he pressed for the passage of the tax cut and the bill on civil rights recall a remark which the late President Kennedy made to a trusted reporter when he was stumping California in the primary. “Of us all,” said JFK, “Lyndon Johnson is the best qualified for the office.”

Vietnam became the centerpiece of LBJ’s foreign policy and indeed marked our foreign policy for the next quarter-century. That was not a good thing.

The Atlantic’s most recent endorsements are emotional screeds that substitute invective for reason and facts.

Its 2016 endorsement said:

If Hillary Clinton were facing Mitt Romney, or John McCain, or George W. Bush, or, for that matter, any of the leading candidates Trump vanquished in the Republican primaries, we would not have contemplated making this endorsement. We believe in American democracy, in which individuals from various parties of different ideological stripes can advance their ideas and compete for the affection of voters. But Trump is not a man of ideas. He is a demagogue, a xenophobe, a sexist, a know-nothing, and a liar. He is spectacularly unfit for office, and voters — the statesmen and thinkers of the ballot box — should act in defense of American democracy and elect his opponent.

Its 2020 endorsement said:

Biden is a man of experience, maturity, and obvious humanity, but had the Republican Party put forward a credible candidate for president, we would have felt no compulsion to state a preference. Donald Trump, however, is a clear and continuing danger to the United States, and it does not seem likely that our country would be able to emerge whole from four more years of his misrule. Two men are running for president. One is a terrible man; the other is a decent man. Vote for the decent man.

Its latest endorsement said:

Trump is the sphinx who stands in the way of America entering a more hopeful future. In Greek mythology, the sphinx killed every traveler who failed to answer her riddle, until Oedipus finally solved it, causing the monster’s demise. The answer to Trump lies in every American’s hands. Then he needs only to go away.

In none of these endorsements were any facts or evidence of abuse of power by Mister Trump. Indeed, the magazine failed to decry Obama using the FBI to spy on The Donald in 2016. Morality on a sliding scale is simply evil.

While the words are different in each one, the editorials are the same as they argue that Trump is this big Bogey Man who will destroy the country.

Such fearmongering worked the first time because Trump had no track record. Fortunately, Hillary had a track record and people chose him hoping that he was less of a threat to the country.

Such fearmongering worked the second time under an overblown pandemic panic, as it enabled Democrats to flood the ballot boxes with mailed in ballots — and even then it was too close to call for 10 days.

But now, Americans know what Trump can do because of what he has done. Americans also know that a Harris presidency will be a pale continuation of the rat-infested presidency of Biden.

Other publications are hopping aboard the Endorse Harris For Virtue Signals game. Axios reported, “Scientific American makes second-ever endorsement, backs Kamala Harris.”

What was the first? You guessed it: Biden four years ago.

While Kamala, the generic Democrat nominee, racks up all these endorsements from the Keyborne Warriors, men with real talent and accomplishment are lining up behind one of their own: Donald Trump. At the moment, the leader of the pack is Elon Musk.

John Kraus tweeted:

SpaceX’s last ~40 hours: - launch of history’s largest and most powerful rocket, Starship, completing the first-ever midair catch of a rocket booster and an on-target ocean landing of the upper stage - launch of Falcon Heavy with an interplanetary NASA spacecraft headed to one of Jupiter’s moons, achieving a new Falcon vehicle velocity record - two Falcon 9 launches of dozens of Starlink satellites; one from Florida, one from California That’s four launches of three different rockets (Starship/FH/F9) from four unique launch sites in three U.S. states — in ~40 hours. Insanity.

That’s just his space program. His media portfolio consists of Twitter. His automotive company is Tesla. He has a company that builds tunnels so you can avoid traffic in LA.

The Atlantic bet its reputation on Hillary in 2016 and lost. Now, with no reputation to defend, it is free to feign being above politics while every word in its publication is aimed at Trump like a rifle in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Share

Leave a comment