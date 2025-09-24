When I write about our favorite president, I often recall the CNN headline from May 11, 2017, “Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream, everyone else gets 1.”

2 presidencies, everybody else not named Grover Cleveland gets 1.

President Trump went to New York to address the United Nations. He is footloose and carefree. Trump was among the leaders of nations speaking at the UN this week.

He was the only world leader.

Eli David tweeted:

Priceless: Police in New York stop Macron’s car because the street is closed for Trumps convoy. Macron calls Trump to allow him to pass, but Trump humiliates Macron and tells him to walk instead, which he does 🤣

Money talks and guys who get punched by their wives walk.

At the UN, the staff tried to humiliate President Trump. First, they shut off the escalator as he stepped on it. Then they cut off his teleprompter.

That meant instead of delivering a 15-minute politely written speech, they liberated Trump to give a nearly hourlong toasting and roasting of the United Nations. There is no better extemporaneous speaker.

Thus, Trump gets 55 minutes of speaking, everyone else gets 15.

His speech was as golden as his hair. Nick Sortor tweeted:

One of the most LEGENDARY lines from President Trump’s speech at the UN. “I ended 7 wars without help from the UN, which never even called. What is the purpose of the UN? They just write empty letters. Empty words do not resolve wars. These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much.”

Somewhere in heaven, Corey Comperatore laughed and high-fived Charlie Kirk.

Trump stood up for Christianity: “Together, let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today—it’s called Christianity.”

Trump stood up for nationalism: “What makes the world so beautiful is each country is unique. To stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders... Proud nations must be allowed to protect their communities and prevent their societies from being overwhelmed by people they’ve never seen before with different customs and religions.”

Trump stood up for Germans and the Swiss: “In 2024, almost 50% of inmates in German prisons were foreign nationals or migrants... In Switzerland, it’s 72%... When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum-seekers who repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to END the failed experiment of Open Borders.”

Trump stood up for Europe: “If you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail. If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail... You are destroying your heritage.”

Trump stood up for protective tariffs: “The challenge with trade is much the same as with climate: the countries that FOLLOWED the rules, all their factories have been plundered... by countries that BROKE the rules. That’s why the United States is now applying tariffs to other countries.”

Trump stood up for civilization: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump stood up for fighting the drug cartels: “To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America, please be warned—we will blow you out of existence.”

Trump stood up for children: “Any system that results in the mass trafficking of children is inherently EVIL—yet that is exactly what the globalist migration agenda has done... In America, those days are over. The Trump Administration is working to track down the villains that are causing this problem.”

Why do the globalists at the UN hate Trump so? I’ll give you two reasons.

Reason 1: “The primary effect of these brutal green energy policies has not been to help the Environment, but to redistribute manufacturing and industrial activity from developed countries that FOLLOW the insane rules... to polluting countries that BREAK the rules.”

Reason 2: “The entire globalist concept of asking successful, industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies MUST be rejected completely and totally—and it must be immediate.”

The press reaction was seething stupidity, as one would expect by now.

But Rob Crilly of the Telegraph (UK) had a sane take, “No one is laughing at Trump now.”

The German delegation laughed 7 years ago when he warned them about relying on Russia for energy. Germans had a pretty expensive and cold winter last year. Crilly said:

As ever with Mr. Trump, his worldview is linked to the personal and to his experience as a real estate developer. In the early 2000s, his bid to renovate the UN headquarters in Manhattan, with much of the cost coming out of his own pocket, was rejected, meaning his grand plan for marble floors never came to fruition. “You walk on terrazzo,” he told his audience of international diplomats. “Do you notice that?”

Who’s laughing now?

I don’t know if Crilly was mocking Trump’s developer experience. Most politicians rely on their experience of making money under the table and getting jobs for unemployable relatives. Crilly wrote:

Whether it is questions about Iran, Gaza, green energy, freedom of speech, or immigration, for the US president, it all comes down to the same issue as the spurned UN renovation. “And I realized that they did not know what they were doing when it came to construction... the product that they were proposing to build was so bad and so costly...” Mr. Trump recalled. “And I said, wait till you see the overruns. “Well, I turned out to be right.”

We know where the overruns went—into the pockets of the politicians. The UN paid marble prices for terrazzo.

Someone at the UN played stupid games with the teleprompter and unleashed Trump. I thank the UN staff.

