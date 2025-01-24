On Thursday, Donald Trump delivered to the World Economic Forum his speech for his second inauguration, this time as leader of the free world—a duty no Democrat president has embraced since JFK. President Trump did not bother to fly to Davos because he has better things to do than waste 8 hours flying there and 8 hours back. He sent a video.

He not only says and acts America First, he lives it.

The world is better for this.

Trump told them, “What the world has witnessed in the past 72 hours is nothing less than a revolution of common sense.

“Our country will soon be stronger, wealthier and more united than ever before, and the entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this incredible momentum, and what we're doing and going to do.”

To save the world, the birthplace of Superman must get fiscally fit again.

Trump said, “The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it. Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto.

“My administration has also begun the largest deregulation campaign in history, far exceeding even the record-setting efforts of my last term.”

Instead of eliminating two regulations for every new one, the new administration will end 10.

Trump said, “As you probably know, by just reading any paper, my message to every business in the world is very simple: Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth.

“We’re bringing them down very substantially, even from the original Trump tax cuts. But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff—differing amounts, but a tariff which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt.”

As expected, the press hates his America First. A fellow at the Miami Herald took exception to him answering the question, “How do you see our relationship with Latin America and Brazil?”

Trump responded, “Great. They need us much more than we need them. We don’t need them. They need us. Everybody needs us.”

As they said in the comedy Stripes, that’s a fact, Jack.

The guy at the Miami paper, which is friendlier to the Cuban government than even the Cuban papers are, said, “Trump would have done himself a favor by pushing a positive agenda for Latin America. He still can do it, but he missed a precious opportunity to do so when talking about the region on his first day in office.”

Gee, so much concern for Trump’s well-being from a guy who supported Kamala or whoever the opposition was.

The world knows better. The world knows it needs us more than we need the world. no one needs the USA more than Canada SSR.

Zero Hedge reported, “Canada and the United States share one of the world’s most extensive and intertwined trading relationships. In 2022, bilateral trade in goods and services exceeded $900 billion annually. Canada exported 75% of its goods to the United States. Beyond trade, bilateral investment is immense, with over $1 trillion in two-way direct investment. All amounts in Canadian dollars.

“A trade war would jeopardize trade and these capital flows, which are critical for businesses and public finances. Retaliatory tariffs or export restrictions would destabilize relationships and harm key industries across Canada. During the 2018 NAFTA renegotiations, even the specter of a trade breakdown cost Canadian industries millions in lost revenue and opportunities. A full-blown trade war would magnify these damages exponentially.”

Capitalists trust Trump and are investing in him and his administration. This signals a belief that JD will be elected in 2028 and continue Trump’s work.

Trump said, “SoftBank has announced between a $100 billion and $200 billion investment in the US economy because of the election result. And just two days ago, Oracle, SoftBank and OpenAi announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure. Other companies likewise have announced billions, and billions, and billions—adding up to trillions—of investment in America, in the United States.

“And it’s also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America. But I'll be asking the Crown Prince—who’s a fantastic guy—to round it out to around $1 trillion. I think they’ll do that because we've been very good to them.”

Biden called the prince a murderer. Then he asked the prince for some cheap oil to help him in the midterm election.

We now have a president who doesn’t beg. He demands.

Trump said, “Finally, as we restore common sense in America, we’re moving quickly to bring back strength and peace and stability abroad. I’m also going to ask all NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, which is what it should have been years ago. It was only at 2%, and most nations didn’t pay until I came along.

“I insisted that they pay, and they did because the United States was really paying the difference at that time and it was unfair to the United States. But many, many things have been unfair for many years to the United States.”

Trump is shaking the Eurocrats by their eye teeth. Of course they don’t like it.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (never send a man to front a socialist movement, send a woman) told WEF earlier, “we will need to work together to avoid a global race to the bottom. Because it is in no-one’s interest, to break the bonds in the global economy. Rather we need to modernize the rules to sustain our ability to produce mutual gain for our citizens.

“For us Europeans, the race begins at home. Europe has a unique social market economy. We have the second largest economy and the biggest trading sector in the world.

“We have longer life expectancy, higher social and environmental standards, and lower inequalities than all our global competitors.

“Europe is also home to immense talent, along with the proven ability to attract ideas and investment from across the world.”

Most of that talent is young Third World men who rape European women with the silent approval of socialist governments. The Starmer regime in Britain is too interested punishing those who protest the rapes than to punish rapists.

The British government’s reaction to floods in North Carolina was to send an army of political operatives to try to flip the state blue. Why are we defending a nation that opposes free speech and free elections?

Begone, Britain. You have no powers here. I thought we settled this in 1776 and reaffirmed it in 1812. But if the Brits want another ass-kicking, Trump will gladly give them one.

A few scholars at the annual event understand the 5th of November election. Trump’s remarkable comeback from the political graveyard made history.

Graham Allison of Harvard on Wednesday told the WEF, “Trump has done something no one else has done. Trump has won, and we have lost.”

And The Donald is using the power that comes from his victory for the good. Why do you think the Good Lord spared him on July 13? It certainly was not to continue the mad march away from God.

Trump told the WEF, “After four long years, the United States is strong and sovereign and a beautiful nation, once again. It’s a strong sovereign nation. In addition, I’m pleased to report that America is also a free nation, once again.

“On Day One, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship. No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchange of ideas and, frankly, progress. We have saved free speech in America, and we've saved it strongly with another historic executive order.

“This week, I also ended the weaponization of law enforcement against the American people and, frankly, against politicians, and restored the fair, equal and impartial rule of law.”

Lincoln called America the world’s last best hope. Trump not only is capable of fulfilling that destiny, he relishes the opportunity to do so.

