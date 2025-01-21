8 years ago, Trump took office greeted by Obama’s insurrection from within. Using frivolous lawsuits to block executive orders, slow walking his orders, a press lying in unison and investigations by Democrat operatives on the government payroll, Obama had a good old time.

Never again.

Trump has seized the media by its skinny tie and ordered it to behave. Disney’s ABC had to shell out $15 million to him and give his lawyers another million because the network’s star newsman, morning anchor Stephanopoulos, called him a rapist repeatedly in interviewing Nancy Mace. (The evening newscasts are going the way of afternoon newspapers.)

How scared are TV executives? NBC opened Saturday Night Live this week with a skit mocking MSNBC. It was about as funny as a funeral—nobody’s heart was in it—but the network still stings from having to give Trump airtime after having Kamala on SNL and not him during the election.

The fun has just begun. Trump’s inauguration speech was, as Benny Johnson declared it, “The biggest F you to the ruling global elites in history.”

Michelle was the only smart one among the Democrats by staying in Hawaii. Better weather and less humiliation.

Trump started with a bang and made it a fireworks show:

From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.

No one can argue that point. As for respect, he became the first president inaugurated with foreign leaders in attendance.

He had set a Monday deadline to Hamas. That got it to agree to a hostage exchange truce, which also gives Israel time to reload. Trump supporters who have reservations about this deal should realize two things: Trump won’t sell Israel out. Bibi won’t either.

Trump then said:

Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free. America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before.

The return of sovereignty began Monday morning. Andy Ngo tweeted with a video:

Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico—near the Texas border—are crying after learning that their appointments to enter the U.S. using a federal government app have been cancelled.

I feel sorry for many of them because they have been hornswoggled by FJB, who likely gets kickbacks from the human traffickers. Keep in mind, 11 million invaders times a $1,000 fee each equals a lot of money.

It is MAGA time. Trump leads the way.

My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.

Trump did not hold back.

Over the past eight years I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history. And I have learned a lot along the way. The journey to reclaim our Republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed, to take my life. Just a few months ago, in that beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.

As I said during the campaign, the Lord did not save Trump to have him finish second.

Now I say, the Lord did not save Trump to be a mediocre president.

He reassured the nation that all those lies about revenge authoritarianism were just that. Lies.

The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. To restore competence and effectiveness to our federal government, my administration will establish the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency. After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents, something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law. And we are going to bring law and order back to our cities.

Biden meanwhile gave unconstitutional pre-emptive pardons to his family and his goons (there is some overlap). No man is above the law was a mantra for suckering in support for the persecution of the political opposition.

Deep state Republicans have scolded us saying we cannot win on social issues—but the people want to stop the madness and Trump will.

This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.

The ladies of the Senate Armed Forces Committee (Warren, Hirono, Tim Kaines) hammered Hegseth over girls being in combat. I don’t recall any concern about transgender rights. That’s because people oppose the pronoun fetish and having men in the girls’ sports. Even Democrats hate it!

DEI ends with Trump.

And he ended his speech:

We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So to every parent who dreams for their child, and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you. We are going to win like never before. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. In recent years our nation has suffered greatly. But we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism. Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and good will. We will be prosperous, we will be proud, we will be strong and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered, we will not be intimidated, we will not be broken and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely, we will live proudly, we will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future’s ours. And our golden age has just begun. Thank you, God bless America, thank you all.

It is morning in America again. Oddly, tThe most touching and poignant moment in the ceremony did not involve America’s favorite president.

The moment was JD Vance’s mother watching her son be sworn in. All the trauma the woman (much of it self-inflicted) suffered disappeared magically by a simple oath of office. Like Lincoln, he overcame poverty and an alcoholic parent to succeed.

By the way, find someone who looks at you the way Usha Vance looks at her husband.

America had a Happy Inauguration Day. Trump’s second term is off to a good start. He will not govern by DC’s rules, but rather by the Constitution and common sense.

That last choice does not apply in the state of Michigan.

