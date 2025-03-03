People overlook the fact that Trump’s original job at his family’s business was collecting rent. He never forgot how to evict someone.

I thank Zelensky for his belligerence because he did something I have long wanted that I thought was impossible to do; the little zee has broken NATO and may finally bring an end to a bureaucratic military agency that spends and spends but does nothing to make America or anyone safe again.

He behaved so poorly in a public meeting with Trump that Zelensky became the first head of state evicted from the White House. He gnawed the hand that fed him hundreds of billions of dollars on Friday and then spent the rest weekend meeting with our NATO allies only to realize they don’t have the means or inclination to give him one-tenth of what we gave.

NBC reported, “U.K.’s Keir Starmer pledges $2 billion to help Ukraine buy missiles.”

$2 billion?

Don’t we spend more on transgender operas in Ireland and tranny comic books in Peru? It sure seems that way. $2 billion barely covers a week of what we were giving when Zelensky got $100 billion in one year.

BBC now reports, “Zelensky tells BBC Ukraine ‘ready to sign’ minerals deal with U.S.”

I hope Trump tells him to stick it because the deal commits us to protect those rights and Ukraine in the future. Oh, Trump won’t send troops in but you can bet some future Biden will use the rights as an excuse to.

For now, hope is alive that we will escape the bear trap in Europe and quit the continent entirely. All we get from Europe are trade deficits and lectures on how we should live our lives. The end of NATO has moved from impossible to merely improbable.

Trump said in the poker game of diplomacy, Zelensky has no cards. He went to the White House on Friday to sign over to the USA the extraction rights to his nation in exchange for a peace deal that will give a substantial portion of his country to Russia.

Russia already holds the land of course, seizing it through a ruthless invasion and war that, thanks to your tax dollars, Zelensky and Putin turned into a meat grinder. Little zee’s plan was to get NATO countries to give him cash and war materiel, which he spent as he saw fit. Ukraine is Europe’s money laundry.

While his pals got rich, millions of Ukrainians fled the nation and thousands of young men escaped his draft, which became a death sentence.

Then Americans voted Donald Trump back into the Oval Office, which created an awkward situation in which Zelensky, a key figure in Trump’s first impeachment, now had to deal with the very victim of that treachery.

On Friday, with the press broadcasting live the entire discussion, the world watched as Zelensky showed ingratitude and arrogance instead of a little humility and grace. Trump went from good humor to bad.

Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino) tweeted: “The highlight of yesterday’s Zelensky beatdown was watching a real American President step up to defend our country not just from financial plunder by globalist elites but from actual threats.

“Zelensky said you have a ‘big ocean’ but it won’t protect you much longer. That was a threat and Trump immediately stepped in to shut him down and booted his ass from the White House.

“America will never bend the knee to petty dictator thugs and their threats. We will fight them and destroy them.”

While the media spin was Trump pissed off the world, the reality is the media’s version of the world pissed him off. The wind shifted directions. What little public support for Ukraine was there evaporated. Lindsey Graham said the little z should apologize and resign.

Ah but, tweeted Tucker Carlson, “One of the most striking things about yesterday’s Zelensky press conference was Lindsey Graham’s reaction to it. The two are old friends, but Graham disavowed him within the hour. This was more than just transactional disloyalty. It was scapegoating.

“Lindsey Graham knows what’s coming. Over the past three years, with the tacit support of its western patrons, the Ukrainian government has committed a remarkable number of serious crimes.

“The Ukrainians sold huge quantities of American weapons on the international black market at twenty cents on the dollar. These weapons are now in the hands of armed groups around the world, including Hamas, the Mexican drug cartels and the forces now controlling Syria.

“God knows what the Ukrainians have done with the pathogens in American biolabs in their country. Even U.S. intel agencies aren’t sure. The Ukrainians have also murdered a number of people in various countries in political assassinations, and tried to murder others, including American journalists and a European head of state.

“This is all true, and it’s all going to come out at some point. Better to start blaming it on Zelensky now.”

Zelensky walked into the Oval Office and totally misread the room. Despite what the TV networks and the New York Times are saying, Americans are tired of the war. I have noticed that public support for a war lasts about three years—unless you are directly under attack.

You can imagine how little we care 5,000 miles away in West Virginia. Zelensky is a loser. Much of his country is gone and millions of Ukrainians have either died or fled his country.

Nobody likes a loser. If 60 years of following Cleveland sports taught me anything, it is that there are no such things as loveable losers. There are only winners and losers. Winning is fun. Little zee ain’t fun.

But on Friday, he lost again. Instead of playing it straight, the world’s worst dressed Munchkin tried to challenge the Orange Man.

Rubio said, “Can we get them [Ukraine and Russia] to a table to negotiate? That’s our goal. Don’t do anything to disrupt that. And that's what Zelensky did, unfortunately. He found every opportunity to try to Ukraine-splain every issue.

“No one here is claiming Vladimir Putin is gonna get the Nobel Peace Prize. But we need to figure out is there a way to get them to stop the war? And the only way is to get Russians engaged in negotiations, something the Europeans weren’t able to do.

“The sooner everyone grows up and figures out this is a bad war that’s heading in a bad direction, the more progress we’ll be able to make. This war would have never happened had Donald Trump been in the White House, and it needs to end.”

Trump was not engaging in his usual hyperbole when he said little zee was playing with World War Three to keep the war money flowing. Trump kicked him out. The staff literally ate Zelensky’s lunch!

As I watched the clip of the Lunchless One leave, I thought heard Smokey Robinson sing Tears of a Clown.

Scott Jennings at CNN said, “All Zelensky had to do today was put on a tie, show up, smile, say thank you, sign the papers and have lunch. That’s it. And he couldn’t do that. This followed 10 days of being difficult in private and 1 day of being stupid in public.”

Merissa Hansen tweeted, “Trump sent Zelensky to bed without dinner, and then fed his lunch to his staff.”

Another tweeter tweeted, “Whatever they were serving for lunch should forever be known as the Zelensky Platter. You don’t actually get to eat it, they take your order, then throw you out of the restaurant and feed it to other people.”

The American media sided with the little zee not because they hate Trump but because they hate America. Oddly enough, they obey our government with a devotion that puts Pravda to shame.

Sir Rupert’s WSJ declared, “Toward the end of his on-camera, Oval Office brawl with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, President Trump quipped that it was great television. He’s right about that. But the point of the meeting was supposed to be progress toward an honorable peace for Ukraine, and in the event the winner was Russia’s Vladimir Putin.”

Russiagate! Russiagate! Russiagate!

Honorable peace, as Murdoch called it, means surrender. We learned that in Vietnam. I am all for Kyiv doing just that.

Axios and Politico are rivals for being the Washington Insiders newsletter. Here were their headlines: Axios, “ ‘The free world needs a new leader’: Allies defend Zelensky after Trump debacle.” Politico, “ ‘Free world needs a new leader’: Europe defends Zelenskyy after Trump attack.” The only difference between the competitors is how man Y’s they put in the not-so-wise guy’s surname.

Thomas L. Friedman of NYT moaned, “This Never Happened With an American President Before.”

If true, it is about darned time of happened because the USA allowed itself to be pushed around by Lilliputians over the years. Standing up for America does not make you a Russian agent any more than being set up by Obama to have the FBI spy on you does.

Zelensky should have listened to Aretha:

What you want, baby, I got it

What you need, do you know I got it?

All I’m askin’ is for a little respect when you get home

Zelensky came to OUR home and showed us disrespect. Trump threw him out—live and in living color—before the world. That ended the war. All that remains is for little zee to replace the Ukrainian flag with a white one—and vamoose.

This was a great diplomatic victory for Trump who got what he wanted (ending our commitment to Ukraine) with the support of the American people.

Maybe this catastrophe ends NATO. One can always hope.

