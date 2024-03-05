It’s my favorite Trump GIF. A bunch of heads of NATO states are chatting as they wait to take a group picture. President Trump shoved Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic aside to make his way to the front row center — where the president of the United States belongs. Without America, NATO is a gaggle of defenseless Eurovision song judges.

AP was appalled that Trump asserted his authority.

It wrote, “President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at a NATO summit generated indignation in the Balkans and garnered attention on social media — but the man he shoved aside took it in stride.”

Oh no! The Balkans are upset! Well, we will just have to keep our archduke from driving through there.

AP’s pearl-clutching coverage ended, “And in any case, Markovic said, ‘it is natural that the president of the United States is in the front row.’”

That is what really bugs the deep state, the Democrats and the media. He angered them by making America great again. He restored our place as the greatest land of all. Other nations liked us again. Other nations hated us. But all nations respected us.

The people outside of Washington know what the heck is going on. They ain’t buying another 4 years of Biden. The New York Times reported on its poll, “No Matter Race, Age or Gender, More Voters Say Trump’s Policies Helped Than Biden’s.”

Someone threw a hissy fit and changed the dead-on headline to “Across the Board, Voters Give Better Marks to Trump’s Policies Than Biden’s.”

Massa Sulzberger (his family owned slaves) doesn’t want anyone to think the darkies are upset with FJB.

NYT’s story said, “Overall, 40% of voters said Mr. Trump’s policies had helped them personally, compared with just 18% who say the same about Mr. Biden’s policies. Instead, 43% of voters said Mr. Biden’s policies had hurt them, nearly double the share who said the same about Mr. Trump’s policies, the latest Times/Siena poll found.”

40% said they benefited personally from Trump’s policies. Only 18% said that of Biden.

NYT’s spin was interesting. It said, “Views of the economy are deeply intertwined with views of the candidates’ policies. And while Republicans almost universally view the economy as bad, Democrats are more evenly split.”

So the best that NYT can do is say that only half the people who voted for Biden think he is doing a good job on the economy.

Granted, Donald Trump is a tough act to follow. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s failure with The Apprentice proved that. But this is a not a game show. This is real life and President Trump showed America it does not have to settle for second place — or as I call it now, Nikki’s Spot.

Connie Beard pointed out that despite a rabidly anti-Trump media and constant investigations and impeachments by the disloyal opposition, the president accomplished much. Her list of 121 items included:

Under Trump’s leadership, in 2018 the U.S. surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest producer of crude oil.

The 25% lowest-paid Americans enjoyed a 4.5% income boost in November 2019, which outpaces a 2.9% gain in earnings for the country's highest-paid workers.

Manufacturing jobs are growing at the fastest rate in more than 30 years.

Stock Market reached record highs.

Median household income hit highest level ever recorded.

African-American unemployment at an all-time low.

Hispanic-American unemployment at an all-time low.

Asian-American unemployment at an all-time low.

Women’s unemployment rate at a 65-year low.

Youth unemployment at a 50-year low.

The poverty rate fell to a 17-year low of 11.8% under the Trump administration as a result of a jobs-rich environment.

Poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic-Americans have reached their lowest levels since the U.S. began collecting such data.

That is just his economic accomplishments. His foreign policy was great. He got Mexico to agree to hold those seeking asylum. He got five Muslim nations to make peace with Israel. Putin did not invade anyone, unlike his invasions under Obama and Biden.

What has Biden accomplished? Humiliation in Afghanistan, an invasion by 12 million illegal aliens, the return of Jimmy Carter-level inflation, Putin annexing Donbas in Ukraine, gloom, despair, and agony. Biden is meeting his two goals as president: to enrich his family and to punish his critics.

The Atlantic, like NYT, wants to dump Biden for — well, not Kamala. Somebody. To celebrate the new month, the magazine ran a piece, “Other Presidents Have Retired in March of Their Reelection Year.”

Truman and LBJ. Both were veeps who got the job when their president died. TR and Coolidge also were veep who became president through death and elected to one term and then passed on seeking a second. Biden is no TR, no Coolidge and no Truman. He’s LBJ’s brother from another mother.

The Atlantic dared ask, “Should he risk his presidential legacy by seeking another term in office?”

His legacy is not at risk because it is one of defeat in war, inflation, invasion, incompetence and corruption. All are underscored by turning the deep state into a totalitarian regime. Things are so bad, Obama’s goons are repulsed.

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted last night, “BIG news (ignored by media): DC Circuit UNANIMOUSLY rules that Biden DOJ got much longer sentences for J6 defendants than allowed under law.

“Opinion authored by an Obama appointee & joined by another Obama appointee.

“Biden DOJ is the MOST partisan & political DOJ in history.”

We definitely were better off four years ago than we are today. Then of course covid came along, a communicable disease that can result in disability, death and a Democrat president. I suppose he could have handled it better but face it, the deep-state sandbagged him. Who would have guessed that Democrats, Republicans and our public health apparatus would be willing to kill millions of Americans just to win an election?

When a government attracts that level of evil, you know it has way too much power.

Speaking of public health, having been proven to be lay liars on covid, the media and the academia have politicized the measles.

The Palm Beach Post ran a letter to the editor from Robert Speth, Stephen O'Brien and Jose V. Lopez, professors at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, under the headline, “Florida needs a surgeon general who knows something about medicine.”

This was rich considering they are not MDs. Florida’s surgeon general is with a medical degree and a PhD from Harvard.

The letter said, “Once again, Florida’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, shows that he is a political hack who is prostituting his medical and academic credentials to support the anti-science, anti-public health agenda of Ron DeSantis and like-minded Republican legislators. This endangers the health of Floridians. Editorials by H. Holden Thorp, the editor of Science, the most prestigious Science journal in the United States, last April called out Ladapo for his faulty argument opposing vaccinating men between the ages of 18-39 with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.”

But Lapado was right. They are not vaccines in that they do not protect the person from covid and they do not prevent the spread of covid. The long-term effect of the mRNA shots is unknown.

The letter said, “Only last January in a presentation to NSU health professions students, Ladapo advocated the use of gas stoves in homes while at the same time acknowledging their contribution to indoor air pollution that exacerbates asthma in children; with his solution being to ‘just open the windows.’”

The link between gas stoves and asthma is based on one paper in a small scientific journal. That is ironic considering that the anti-DeSantis professors are blaming Lapado for anti-vaxxers — a movement begun in 1998 when the once-prestigious published one paper that threw shade on MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines. A dozen years, the Lancet retracted its paper.

In light of that, basing any public policy on one scientific paper is not only foolish but dangerous. It also is dangerous to mandate vaccinations of an experimental medication. I am not knocking the covid shots because we needed something at the time. The mandate was wrong, unconstitutional and bad science. The whole FDA process was junked.

Lapado is doing what public health officials should do. That he is not in a panic over what the Biden-run CDC calls an outbreak is good policy because 35 cases of measles in two months nationwide is a far cry from the million cases a year we experienced before the MMR vaccine came along.

The Florida media attack on Lapado is boilerplate journalistic malpractice. The papers in Florida tell one side of the story and demonize the other side as a bunch of knuckle-dragging Neanderthals.

The Guardian reported that measles have “been eradicated in the US since 2000.”

That’s false. Though rare, measles continue to pop up. 5 years ago, there were 1,274 cases of measles nationwide. This took 12 seconds to find, read and link.

The Guardian reported, “Ladapo has been hailed a ‘superstar’ by DeSantis, who sidelined then dumped his predecessor Scott Rivkees for contradicting the governor’s position on social distancing and face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The governor’s position was correct. There is no science behind social distancing and cloth masks do not stop a virus any more than a backyard fence stops mosquitos.

The masks and the shutting down of the economy served their purpose. They kept Trump from serving a second term. It is said (misattributed to Sun Tzu) that an evil man will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes. DC is now the largest collection of evil men outside of Davos, Switzerland.

But America and Americans are not ash holes. They had it better under President Trump and no amount of indictments will change that. And they cannot kick him off the ballot because a few supporters got noisy in the Capitol.

(Beer-drinking Army vet. That narrows it down to 97% of us.)

As for the Supreme Court deciding 9-0 that Trump must remain on the ballot, the dark cloud to that decision is it empowers Congress to run state elections. Do we really want to do that? After the 2000 election, in which Al Gore tried to overthrow Florida’s results, Congress pushed for electronic voting and gave states billions to do so. That is part of the reason we arrived at mail-in ballots.

But don’t overthink this. People know they were better off four years ago. We shall see if that is enough to end the Biden presidency and the banana republic for which he stands. I have a feeling Americans prefer his shoving prime ministers out of our way. Europeans do too.

