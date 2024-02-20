Fani and Her Gigolo.

Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016 without needing to dig up dirt on Hillary because the FBI already did that with the email scandal. But he failed to dig up dirt on Biden in 2020. The open secret in DC was Biden was easily bought. Everyone knew — except Trump.

Now as he faces lawfare — the act of tying a man up in court to bleed him dry from legal fees — Trump apparently has learned to dig up dirt on at least one of his persecutors: Fani Willis the George Soros district attorney in Atlanta who threw her weight and indicted President Trump and associates, hoping to bring him down.

Thus far, all she has done is boost his electoral chances by forcing him to take a mugshot.

The Hill reluctantly — painfully — reported, “More people see former President Trump as electable after the release of his mug shot and his decision to skip the first GOP debate of the 2024 cycle, according to a poll.

“The new Morning Consult poll found that 62% of potential primary voters surveyed believe Trump has the best chance of any Republican of beating President Biden.

“That is up 9% from the previous poll and matches the high since Morning Consult began asking the question in April. The poll was conducted after last week’s debate and the former president’s arrest in Georgia.”

The mugshot was worth $7 million to him in campaign donations. Thank you, Fani, for the overreach.

But apparently Trump did not stop there. Someone took a look at Fani’s love life and lo and behold found she was having an affair with the outside attorney she hired for $700,000. They went on cruises and went to the White House together to get instruction on prosecuting a president.

The conflict of interest brought a motion to disqualify her so concerning that the judge held a hearing on it. The media is very reluctant to admit that the motion has merit.

Politico reported, “The lead prosecutor in the Georgia case against Donald Trump took the witness stand Thursday and lashed out at those seeking to remove her from one of the most significant criminal cases in American history.

“Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis grew increasingly combative with defense attorneys who accused her of having a conflict of interest stemming from her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired to help run the case. Attorneys for Trump and several other defendants say Willis improperly benefited from the case because Wade allegedly used income from his work on the case to pay for numerous vacations that he took with Willis to places like Aruba and Belize.”

Well, if he didn’t use income from his work, where did the money come from? A pot of gold for capturing a leprechaun? He’s a two-bit lawyer given $700,000 from a politician to take her on vacations. He isn’t prime time, he’s Louis Prima time.

Buried in the story was her belligerence in court, which cause Judge Scott McAfee to chastise her. Paragraphs 14 and 15 said, “Defense attorneys clearly grew frustrated with the district attorney’s off-the-cuff commentary, prompting McAfee to warn her twice that he would strike portions of her testimony if she continued to stray far afield from the attorneys’ questions.

“Willis’ testimony followed several hours on the witness stand by Wade, who entered a contract with Willis’ office in November 2021 to help run the Trump probe as a special prosecutor. Wade faced a barrage of questions about the timeline of his romantic relationship with Willis and how the pair financed vacations they took in 2022 and 2023.

“Willis and Wade have insisted that their romantic relationship did not begin until 2022, after she had already hired him, and thus had no bearing on that decision.

“But early on Thursday, another witness took the stand and contradicted that claim. That witness — Robin Yeartie, a self-described one-time close friend of Willis who later had a falling out with her — said she observed a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade as early as November 2019. Yeartie testified that she saw them kissing before Willis hired Wade on Nov. 1, 2021.”

This information did not fall out of the sky. Someone investigated, discovered Wade’s wife was divorcing him and also discovered the super-duper $700,000 lawyer failed to have the divorce sealed.

AP blew the Willis scandal off, writing, “Donald Trump ‘s unprecedented tangle of overlapping trials was on full display Thursday with simultaneous court hearings in New York and Georgia.

“In Manhattan, a judge ruled that Trump’s hush-money case will begin on March 25, making it the first of his indictments to go to trial. So there are 39 days before he becomes the first former president in U.S. history to be tried on criminal charges.

“By that time, Trump could very well have won enough Republican delegates to be his party’s presumptive nominee.

“In Atlanta, attorneys grilled a special prosecutor on the Georgia election interference indictment against Trump over the prosecutor’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, trying to get Willis and her office thrown off the case.”

Simultaneous trials in two different cases in separate states clearly violate his right to a fair trail. Trump also needs time to plan his defense.

AP said, “Trump attorney Todd Blanche repeatedly cast the March 25 date as unfair and unrealistic, asking Judge Juan Merchan to hold off on making a decision. It would be impossible, he argued, for Trump and his attorneys to adequately prepare given the combined ‘millions of pages of discovery’ across Trump’s cases.

“Blanche echoed Trump’s longstanding claims of politicization, asserting that being forced to sit inside a courtroom during primary season amounted to election interference.”

How is it not election interference, AP? How is it not?

The Democrat-RINO-Media plan is backfiring by making Trump the victim and emboldening him to make them play by their rules. Simon Ateba of Cameroon, a White House correspondent for a small African news service, tweeted:

In case you’'re not paying attention, there is panic here in Washington, DC. It’s five days before Nikki Haley is anticipated to be defeated in South Carolina, as suggested by all the polls. The court cases against Trump are not deterring voters. Nearly 13,000 people who commented on just one of my posts said they were not bothered by Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling against Trump in New York last week. Trump is also raising more money, and his rallies are getting bigger. It’s becoming crystal clear that he will likely become the Republican nominee in 2024. Many of the court cases are also falling apart. The one in DC is delayed indefinitely. The only one in Georgia has been rocked by scandals and will likely be delayed. The one in Florida is being delayed, and the Democrats want the judge to be removed. The one in New York lacks substance; it’s about a sex worker and money paid by Trump's lawyer years ago, and most people are wondering what it’s all about. None of these cases will likely stop Trump or even be decided before the election, and Trump can always appeal. With the court cases falling apart and Trump’s primary opponent losing ground, DC is playing the Putin card. In a speech in South Carolina, Trump reemphasized that Europe must invest more in NATO and not let only the U.S. foot the bill to protect Europe. That was his core message; anything else was a distraction. However, that speech has been used by Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, President Biden, and many other Democrats to paint Trump as a Putin stooge, someone who hates the United States, someone too dangerous to return to power. The Russia narrative is being revived, and you will hear more about Russia in the coming days. But the Democrats have a problem. Trump was in power for four years, he started no new wars, Russia did not invade any nation, and America was respected again abroad. Trying to paint Trump as a Putin stooge may not resonate with the voters. Yet, you will hear more and more about Russia, Russia, Russia in the coming days and weeks as it becomes clear that Trump is the nominee.

The race may be Trump’s to lose. I trust that his governance will be different this time as he pushes back and does unto others what they have done to him because without consequences this time, Obama and the Awfuls will do this again to anyone and everyone who gets in their way.

The third act has begun in this drama. It will decide whether we restore our constitutional republic that we lost in 2020.

